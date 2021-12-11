Report: Jaguars players, coaches fed up with Urban Meyer on and off field

Liz Roscher
·5 min read
You only need to glance at the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2-10 record to know head coach Urban Meyer's first year isn't going well. But things are somehow even worse than they appear, and it only seems to be getting worse. 

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Meyer's attitude, approach, and coaching style have led to "multiple run-ins" with players and coaches in recent weeks. He's reportedly berated his coaching staff, gotten into a public fight with a player, and gave an outsized punishment to one of the team's best players while giving preferential treatment to one of his old Ohio State players. 

Meyer reportedly angers his own players

Pelissero detailed several incidents that have reportedly taken place in Jacksonville just over the last two weeks. 

Meyer's constant public and private criticism of the Jags' receivers reportedly led wide receiver Marvin Jones (who Pelissero calls "one of the locker room's most respected and mild-mannered veterans") to angrily storm out of the practice facility. According to Pelissero, staff members had to convince Jones to return. And once he did return, he had a "heated argument" with Meyer at practice.

Just last week, Meyer chose to bench running back James Robinson, who broke out in 2020 but has been handcuffed under Meyer. Following the 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Meyer said Robinson was out due to injury — an explanation that made no sense since Robinson had returned to the game and gotten a few carries.

So why was Robinson really benched? According to Pelissero, Meyer benched Robinson as punishment for an opening drive fumble. Replacing him was Carlos Hyde, who played under Meyer at Ohio State and had also fumbled. This season Meyer has sometimes preferred playing Hyde, a journeyman, over Robinson. That appeared to be the case against the Rams in Week 14, when Meyer reportedly had running backs coach Bernie Parmalee stop Robinson from getting back into the game. 

Robinson only returned to the game after quarterback Trevor Lawrence reportedly asked Meyer why one of the team's best running backs wasn't on the field. Following the game, Lawrence made it clear that he supported Robinson and wanted him on the field as much as possible. 

Meyer reportedly berates his coaches

Jags players reportedly complained about Meyer to Rams players after the game, saying that former college coach doesn't treat them like adults. But Meyer's attitude has affected not just the players. The coaching staff has also reportedly felt his wrath. 

Via Pelissero at NFL.com:

During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he's a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they've ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés.

There's more. Before the season began, Meyer reportedly told his coaches that after losing consecutive preseason games, that he was "sick of being embarrassed and if the team didn't start winning immediately, some of them wouldn't be around for a second year."

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 05: Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer looks on before the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Rams on December 5, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Urban Meyer's coaching style and general attitude has reportedly annoyed and angered Jaguars players and staff. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Meyer hasn't changed approach

The trouble with Meyer started before the season had even began. He was fined $100,000 (and the Jags fined $200,000) for violating OTA rules. The NFLPA opened an investigation after he publicly said that vaccination status factored into his roster decisions. Once the season started, Meyer constantly foisted blame on his players and coaches.

Then came the big one: Meyer didn't go home with the team after their 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in October. Instead he stayed behind and was caught on video at a bar with a young woman dancing very close to him. That's two screw-ups for the price of one. 

Meyer was almost fired over the bar debacle. Owner Shad Khan chose to retain him, but released a statement that amounted to a public reprimand. Khan made it clear that Meyer had to work to regain the trust and respect of the players, coaches and team owner.

These new reports indicate that Meyer hasn't adjusted his approach, and is continuing to rule with the same self-centered iron fist he did at Ohio State. Many said that approach wouldn't fly in the NFL, and Meyer appears to be proving them right. 

Will Meyer be fired at the end of the 2021 season?

It's completely possible that Khan, after assessing the damage Meyer and his coaching style have caused, does decide to fire Meyer after just one season. But recent history shows that Khan is all about patience when it comes to his head coaches. 

Khan gave the two coaches that came before Meyer — Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone — ample time to figure things out, even when things were dire. Bradley made it into his fourth season before he was fired, accruing a 14-48 record along the way. Marrone, who had managed to get the Jags to the playoffs at one point was the head coach for four full seasons before his 23-43 record got him fired. 

Pelissero reported that there's no indication that Khan is thinking about making a change at head coach. But if things continue this way, it's possible that could change. 

