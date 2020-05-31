Roger Goodell issues statement on police brutality, racial injustice; Twitter blinks in Colin Kaepernick

The NFL got instant feedback — and lots of it — Saturday after commissioner Roger Goodell commented on the most recent set of publicized police killings in the United States.

Not surprisingly, the league wound up with heavy doses of Colin Kaepernick in its mentions, with many of the reactions in the vein of "You could have led the fight against police brutality and racial injustice four years ago, but instead you worked against peaceful protesters like Kaepernick."

First, Goodell's statement, which referenced the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery:

Followed by the Kaepernick responses:

Where was this energy when @Kaepernick7 kneeled and peacefully protested? — Y WN (@yawn_323) May 30, 2020

Oh so now the NFL gets to cherry pick when they do and don’t care about black people Kaep tried this the formal way and he was blacklisted — shawn (@shawnwatsonjr) May 30, 2020

This is exactly what Kaepernick was protesting. Did y’all forget about that? — Harry (@Harry8__) May 30, 2020

Will the NFL please lift its on-field kneeling ban? — Adam Rifkin (@ifindkarma) May 30, 2020

Save the bullshit — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) May 30, 2020

Where was this energy at years ago? pic.twitter.com/LgIXCVUt8R — Published Author (@Ter0me) May 30, 2020

And so on.

Kaepernick, who remains a free agent, voiced support this week for the violent protests over Floyd's death at the knee of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.

"When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction," Kaepernick wrote on social media. "The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.

"We have the right to fight back! Rest in power George Floyd."

Violent demonstrations had spread across the country through Saturday.