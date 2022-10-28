NFL injury tracker Week 8: Ezekiel Elliott 'doubtful' vs. Bears with knee injury

Ryan Young
·Writer
·4 min read

Tom Brady dropped his third straight game last night — something that hasn’t happened in two decades — when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Baltimore Ravens, which officially kicked off Week 8 of the NFL season.

Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.

Zeke likely out for Cowboys vs. Bears

The Dallas Cowboys almost certainly won’t be playing Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday.

The running back, who sprained his right knee in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions, should miss their matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He hasn’t practiced all week, and owner Jerry Jones sees Sunday’s game as a fantastic opportunity to rest his star running back — especially with a bye week on the other side.

“This just gives too good an opportunity if we don’t use him,” Jones said.

The Cowboys officially listed him as doubtful.

For more on Elliott and the Cowboys, click here.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott is officially listed as "doubtful" for the Cowboys' game against the Bears on Sunday. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell out vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons won’t have cornerback A.J. Terrell this weekend when they take on the Carolina Panthers.

Terrell hasn’t practiced all week since he injured his hamstring early in their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. It’s unclear how long he will be gone.

Jets lose WR Corey Davis

The New York Jets ruled out wide receiver Corey Davis for their matchup with the New England Patriots.

Davis injured his knee in last weeks’ game against the Denver Broncos, and hasn’t practiced all week. His injury, however, is not considered long term.

The Jets have now won four straight, which marks their best start since 2010, but just lost both running back Breece Hall and right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker for the rest of the season.

Cardinals’ James Conner out vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals ruled out running back James Conner this week for their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Conner has been limited at practice all week due to his lingering rib injury. He’ll now miss his third straight game.

Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers
Allen Lazard said he heard his shoulder "snap, crackle and pop" after a tackle last week. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Packers WR Allen Lazard out with shoulder injury

The Packers have officially ruled out receiver Allen Lazard for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Lazard sustained a left shoulder injury in the second half of last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders. He said that, after being tackled following a catch in the third quarter, he heard a “snap, crackle and pop” in his shoulder.

He’s unsure how long he’ll be gone, but he isn’t expected to go to injured reserve.

The Packers also ruled out cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles with an ankle injury.

Rams activate WR Van Jefferson

The Los Angeles Rams have activated wide receiver Van Jefferson, who will make his season debut this week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jefferson hasn’t played all year after he needed a second knee surgery earlier this fall, which sent him to injured reserve.

The team did rule out running back Cam Akers once again, but said that cornerback Troy Hill will return after his groin injury in Week 2. Center Brian Allen will likely return, too, after his knee injury in their season opener.

Saints’ Michael Thomas out again

Michael Thomas is out once again for the New Orleans Saints.

Thomas was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a foot injury, something he first sustained in Week 3.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was ruled, too, which will leave new starter Andy Dalton without his top options. Landry hasn’t practiced much at all since his last game in Week 4 due to a lingering ankle injury.

Russell Wilson ‘ready to rock’ in London

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to return on Sunday in London.

Wilson, who missed last week’s loss to the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, said this week that he’s “ready to rock” and will return for their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also said that, on the plane ride from Denver to London, that he did four hours worth of stretching.

For more on Wilson and the Broncos, click here.

