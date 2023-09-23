NFL Injury tracker Week 3: Joe Burrow questionable; Bryce Young, Austin Ekeler, OBJ, Ravens starters out

Week 3 of the NFL kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers notching a decisive win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder injury) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) were ruled out prior to that game.

As the week continues, the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams without their star quarterback on Monday. Joe Burrow was seen at practice before the team listed him as questionable Saturday. The 26-year-old sustained a calf strain during training camp and returned to practice a month later. But a less-than recovered version of the 2020 No. 1 pick was seen on the field en route to the Bengals' 0-2 start.

If Burrow can't play, the Bengals signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad on Friday to back up Jake Browning. The team also signed quarterback A.J. McCarron, who played for Cincinnati from 2014-2017, on Saturday.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is questionable for Monday. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3:

Cardinals

DL Carlos Watkins (biceps): out

LB Josh Woods (ankle): out

DL Leki Fotu (shoulder): questionable

Ravens

A group of starters missed Friday's practice and were all ruled out:

Two players were listed on the injury report without game status:

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney (illness)

WR Devin Duvernay (shoulder)

Falcons

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh): questionable

CB Jeff Okudah (foot): questionable

OLB Bud Dupree (illness): no game status, participated in practice

LB Troy Andersen (concussion protocol): no game status, participated in practice

Panthers

QB Bryce Young (ankle): out, Andy Dalton to start

LB Justin Houston (calf): questionable, participated in practice

RB Miles Sanders (pectoral): no game status, full practice participant

LB Brian Burns (ankle): no game status, full practice participant

LB Chandler Wooten (knee): no game status, full practice participant

LB Amaré Barno (thigh): no game status, full practice participant

Bears

LB Khalid Kareem (hip): out

S Eddie Jackson (foot): doubtful

OL Nate Davis (personal): questionable

Bengals

Quarterback Joe Burrow (calf): questionable, participated in practice

Browns

CB Greg Newsome II (elbow): out

OL James Hudson (ankle): questionable

Cowboys

Broncos

Lions

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): questionable

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): questionable

OT David Bakhtiari (knee): questionable

LB Lukas Van Ness (elbow): questionable

CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable

G Elgton Jenkins (knee): out

S Zayne Anderson (hamstring): out

Texans

QB CJ Stroud (shoulder): no game status, full practice participant

WR Tank Dell (thigh): no game status, full practice participant

OT Laremy Tunsil (knee): questionable

LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist): out

S Jalen Pitre (chest): out

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring): out

CB Tavierre Thomas (hand): out

Colts

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones (knee): out

S Antonio Johnson (hamstring): out

OLB Josh Allen (shoulder): questionable

S Andrew Wingard (shoulder): questionable

DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder): questionable

Chiefs

Raiders

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion protocol): no game status, participated in practice

DE Tyree Wilson (illness): questionable

Chargers

Dolphins

Jets

Seahawks

WR DK Metcalf (ribs): questionable

RB DeeJay Dallas (illness): questionable

S Jamal Adams (knee): questionable

S Quandre Diggs (hamstring): questionable

S Julian Love (hamstring): questionable

DL Jarran Reed (groin): questionable

OL Phil Haynes (calf): questionable

TE Will Dissly (shoulder): doubtful

CB Riq Woolen (chest): doubtful

OL Charles Cross (toe): out

CB Coby Bryant (toe): out

Steelers

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion): out

Titans

WR Kearis Jackson (ankle): out

OL Peter Skoronski (abdomen): out

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle): questionable

CB Anthony Kendall (hip): questionable

OLB Denico Autry (foot/groin): questionable

Commanders