NFL injury tracker Week 16: Patrick Mahomes cleared to start vs. Texans, Seahawks' Geno Smith expects to play, Christian Barmore back on NFI list

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 16

Patrick Mahomes is off the injury report and is good to go for Saturday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Houston Texans.

Mahomes, who left during a win over the Cleveland Browns and was later diagnosed with a “mild” high ankle sprain, was a full participant in practice this week. He was tackled awkwardly and landed with his legs pinned in the fourth quarter. He limped off the field, and Carson Wentz came in to replace him the rest of the way.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday Mahomes will "most likely" start and the quarterback was not given a game designation on the team's injury report.

"I wasn't sure. I've been through it with him before, and he amazes me every time he does it," Reid said of Mahomes. "That guy, he's so mentally tough. It's just a mindset he has going into it. So where he was a few days ago, yeah, I'd probably say it was a long shot. But he's done well with it."

Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'looking forward' to Vikings game

While there was legitimate concern for Geno Smith's status for Week 16, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback said he feels good and expects to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I'm getting better every day," Smith said Thursday. "Looking forward to Sunday."

Smith suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers as he went down after throwing a pass while under pressure in the third quarter. Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper hit Smith in the lower leg while Smith was still in the air. Smith landed awkwardly and was in pain on the ground after the hit.

Smith limped to the sideline and was replaced by backup quarterback Sam Howell for the remainder of the game.

"I really wanted to get back out there on Sunday, but these things happen, everybody's going to fight through something and I want to be the guy who's known for pushing through," Smith said. "So I want to finish the season on the right note. I want to make sure that we get every opportunity we can to close it out the right way."

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is out indefinitely after suffering "recurring symptoms" following his blood clot diagnosis in July.

"The New England Patriots are placing defensive lineman Christian Barmore on the reserve non-football illness list after he experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation," the Patriots said in a statement. "We appreciate everything Christian did to return to the team this season, but our top priority is Christian's health and wellbeing. We know that he will continue to receive tremendous care and we want to ensure that he gets the time he needs to come back stronger than ever."

The 25-year-old Barmore missed the first 10 games of the season, returning in Week 11 and playing the Patriots' past four games.

With the Patriots at 3-11 and not playoff bound, Barmore's season is likely over so that he can focus on his health and a return in 2025.

Optimism for playoff return for Lions' David Montgomery

An injured MCL appeared to end David Montgomery's season, but the Detroit Lions' running back could be on the field again sometime next month if all goes well.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Montgomery sought out other opinions and will not undergo surgery to repair his MCL. He will rehab the knee and hold out hope that he can return during the playoffs should the Lions make a deep run.

Montgomery was evaluated by trainers during the second quarter of Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. After testing out his knee on the sideline, Montgomery decided to go back into the game. He finished the game with five carries for four yards.

Montgomery also suffered a knee injury earlier this season, in the first quarter of the Lions' Week 6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Although he was initially listed as questionable after being helped off the field, Montgomery returned to the game in the second quarter.

Here's the rest of the Week 16 injury report. (Players will be added after teams release their reports.)

HOUSTON TEXANS

DT Foley Fatukasi (ankle): out

WR John Metchie III (shoulder): out

C Juice Scruggs (foot): out

TE Cade Stover (illness): out

LB Christian Harris (ankle): questionable

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

T D.J. Humphries (hamstring): out

CB Chamarri Conner (concussion): out

LB Leo Chenal (illness): questionable

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR George Pickens (hamstring): out

QB Justin Fields (abdomen): out

S DeShon Elliott (hamstring): out

CB Donte Jackson (back): questionable

DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin): questionable

BALTIMORE RAVENS

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring): out

WR Diontae Johnson (personal): out

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion): out

WR Rashod Bateman (foot): questionable

G Daniel Faalele (knee): questionable

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): questionable

NEW YORK GIANTS

ATLANTA FALCONS

DETROIT LIONS

CHICAGO BEARS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Kameron Johnson (ankle): out

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): out

LB K.J. Britt (ankle): doubtful

S Mike Edwards (hamstring): questionable

TE Cade Otton (knee): questionable

RG Alex Cappa (concussion): questionable

TENNESSEE TITANS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Alec Pierce (concussion): out

LB E.J. Speed (knee): out

TE Mo Alie-Cox (hip): questionable

CB Julius Brents (knee): questionable

LB Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder): questionable

WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): questionable

K Matt Gay (neck): questionable

C Ryan Kelly (knee): questionable

LOS ANGELES RAMS

NEW YORK JETS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

DT Jonathan Allen (pectoral): out

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Trey Benson (ankle): out

LT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee): out

OLB Jesse Luketa (thigh): out

LB Mack Wilson (concussion): out

CAROLINA PANTHERS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Curtis Samuel (rib): questionable

LB Matt Milano (groin): questionable

LB Baylon Spector (calf): questionable

LB Dorian Williams (elbow): questionable

CB Rasul Douglas (knee): questionable

S Damar Hamlin (rib): questionable

S Taylor Rapp (neck): questionable

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Jaylen Waddle (knee): doubtful

LT Terron Armstead (knee): questionable

RT Kendall Lamm (back): questionable

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

DALLAS COWBOYS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

GREEN BAY PACKERS