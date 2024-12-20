NFL injury tracker Week 16: Patrick Mahomes cleared to start vs. Texans, Seahawks' Geno Smith expects to play, Christian Barmore back on NFI list
Patrick Mahomes is off the injury report and is good to go for Saturday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Houston Texans.
Mahomes, who left during a win over the Cleveland Browns and was later diagnosed with a “mild” high ankle sprain, was a full participant in practice this week. He was tackled awkwardly and landed with his legs pinned in the fourth quarter. He limped off the field, and Carson Wentz came in to replace him the rest of the way.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday Mahomes will "most likely" start and the quarterback was not given a game designation on the team's injury report.
"I wasn't sure. I've been through it with him before, and he amazes me every time he does it," Reid said of Mahomes. "That guy, he's so mentally tough. It's just a mindset he has going into it. So where he was a few days ago, yeah, I'd probably say it was a long shot. But he's done well with it."
Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'looking forward' to Vikings game
While there was legitimate concern for Geno Smith's status for Week 16, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback said he feels good and expects to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
"I'm getting better every day," Smith said Thursday. "Looking forward to Sunday."
Smith suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers as he went down after throwing a pass while under pressure in the third quarter. Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper hit Smith in the lower leg while Smith was still in the air. Smith landed awkwardly and was in pain on the ground after the hit.
Smith limped to the sideline and was replaced by backup quarterback Sam Howell for the remainder of the game.
"I really wanted to get back out there on Sunday, but these things happen, everybody's going to fight through something and I want to be the guy who's known for pushing through," Smith said. "So I want to finish the season on the right note. I want to make sure that we get every opportunity we can to close it out the right way."
Christian Barmore back on non-football illness list
New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is out indefinitely after suffering "recurring symptoms" following his blood clot diagnosis in July.
"The New England Patriots are placing defensive lineman Christian Barmore on the reserve non-football illness list after he experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation," the Patriots said in a statement. "We appreciate everything Christian did to return to the team this season, but our top priority is Christian's health and wellbeing. We know that he will continue to receive tremendous care and we want to ensure that he gets the time he needs to come back stronger than ever."
The 25-year-old Barmore missed the first 10 games of the season, returning in Week 11 and playing the Patriots' past four games.
With the Patriots at 3-11 and not playoff bound, Barmore's season is likely over so that he can focus on his health and a return in 2025.
Optimism for playoff return for Lions' David Montgomery
An injured MCL appeared to end David Montgomery's season, but the Detroit Lions' running back could be on the field again sometime next month if all goes well.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Montgomery sought out other opinions and will not undergo surgery to repair his MCL. He will rehab the knee and hold out hope that he can return during the playoffs should the Lions make a deep run.
Montgomery was evaluated by trainers during the second quarter of Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. After testing out his knee on the sideline, Montgomery decided to go back into the game. He finished the game with five carries for four yards.
Montgomery also suffered a knee injury earlier this season, in the first quarter of the Lions' Week 6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Although he was initially listed as questionable after being helped off the field, Montgomery returned to the game in the second quarter.
Here's the rest of the Week 16 injury report. (Players will be added after teams release their reports.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
DT Foley Fatukasi (ankle): out
WR John Metchie III (shoulder): out
C Juice Scruggs (foot): out
TE Cade Stover (illness): out
LB Christian Harris (ankle): questionable
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
T D.J. Humphries (hamstring): out
CB Chamarri Conner (concussion): out
LB Leo Chenal (illness): questionable
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
WR George Pickens (hamstring): out
QB Justin Fields (abdomen): out
S DeShon Elliott (hamstring): out
CB Donte Jackson (back): questionable
DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin): questionable
BALTIMORE RAVENS
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring): out
WR Diontae Johnson (personal): out
WR Nelson Agholor (concussion): out
WR Rashod Bateman (foot): questionable
G Daniel Faalele (knee): questionable
LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): questionable
NEW YORK GIANTS
ATLANTA FALCONS
DETROIT LIONS
CHICAGO BEARS
CLEVELAND BROWNS
CINCINNATI BENGALS
WR Kameron Johnson (ankle): out
S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): out
LB K.J. Britt (ankle): doubtful
S Mike Edwards (hamstring): questionable
TE Cade Otton (knee): questionable
RG Alex Cappa (concussion): questionable
TENNESSEE TITANS
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
WR Alec Pierce (concussion): out
LB E.J. Speed (knee): out
TE Mo Alie-Cox (hip): questionable
CB Julius Brents (knee): questionable
LB Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder): questionable
WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): questionable
K Matt Gay (neck): questionable
C Ryan Kelly (knee): questionable
LOS ANGELES RAMS
NEW YORK JETS
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
DT Jonathan Allen (pectoral): out
ARIZONA CARDINALS
RB Trey Benson (ankle): out
LT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee): out
OLB Jesse Luketa (thigh): out
LB Mack Wilson (concussion): out
CAROLINA PANTHERS
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
BUFFALO BILLS
WR Curtis Samuel (rib): questionable
LB Matt Milano (groin): questionable
LB Baylon Spector (calf): questionable
LB Dorian Williams (elbow): questionable
CB Rasul Douglas (knee): questionable
S Damar Hamlin (rib): questionable
S Taylor Rapp (neck): questionable
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
MIAMI DOLPHINS
WR Jaylen Waddle (knee): doubtful
LT Terron Armstead (knee): questionable
RT Kendall Lamm (back): questionable