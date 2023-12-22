NFL injury tracker Week 16: Keenan Allen out vs. Bills; Pittman Jr., Taylor boost coming for Colts?

The Los Angeles Chargers have an interim head coach and will look to rebound after a 63-21 thrashing by the Las Vegas Raiders when they face the Buffalo Bills Saturday night.

At 5-9, the Chargers are not officially eliminated, but their playoff hopes are diminished, and they'll look to give Giff Smith a win in his first game in charge without the services of wide receiver Keenan Allen.

This will be the second straight game that a heel injury has kept Allen out. And already without quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers offense needs help.

"It's kind of been the injury of the year," Smith said. "I'm not a very good medical guy, obviously, with a commercial rec degree. It's just been a weird injury this year."

Double boost for Colts?

After suffering a concussion following a hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Kazee was suspended for the rest of the regular season for the hit.

While running back Zack Moss looks to be out with a forearm injury, the Colts could be welcoming back Jonathan Taylor following a thumb injury. Taylor has been out since Week 12.

"It sucks when it's something that seems minor, and you're like, of course it was my dominant hand," Taylor said via Colts.com. "Very anxious to get back out there."

Hill returns to Dolphins' practice

After missing last week's win over the New York Jets, Tyreek Hill was back at practice on Thursday for the Miami Dolphins as he deals with a left ankle injury.

While a promising sign, Hill did test the ankle ahead of Sunday's game before being ruled out. Head coach Mike McDaniel labeled the wide receiver on Wednesday as "pretty close." But the final decision, like it was in Week 15, will come down to how Hill ultimately feels.

Here's the rest of the Week 16 injury report.

BENGALS

WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): OUT

STEELERS

DB Elijah Riley (ankle): questionable

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): OUT

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): OUT

DB Trenton Thompson (neck): OUT

BILLS

CB Kaiir Elam (illness): questionable

DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): questionable

RB Ty Johnson (shoulder): questionable

DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral): questionable

S Micah Hyde (neck stinger): OUT

WR Justin Shorter (hamstring): OUT

CHARGERS

CB Essang Bassey (concussion): questionable

TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable

DL Nick Williams (shoulder): questionable

DB Deane Leonard (heel): doubtful

LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful

WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT

OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT

COLTS

K Matt Gay (right hip): limited

C Jack Anderson (illness): DNP

RB Zack Moss (forearm): DNP

LB Segun Olubi (hip): DNP

T Braden Smith (knee): DNP

FALCONS

OL Chris Lindstrom (ankle): limited

OL Drew Dalman (ankle): limited

OL Jake Matthews (knee): limited

OL Kaleb McGary (knee): limited

DL David Onyemata (ankle): limited

DL Calais Campbell (illness): limited

OLB Bud Dupree (back): DNP

OL Ryan Neuzil (illness): DNP

PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

RB A.J. Dillon (thumb): limited

LB Kingsley Enagbare (toe): limited

G/T Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): limited

RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger): limited

S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

DL T.J. Slaton (knee): limited

T Luke Tenuta (ankle): limited

LB Quay Walker (shoulder): limited

WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle): limited

RB Emmanuel Wilson (shoulder): limited

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): DNP

T Caleb Jones (foot/illness): DNP

TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): DNP

WR Jayden Reed (toe/chest): DNP

S Darnell Savage (shoulder): DNP

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

PANTHERS

LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): limited

S Sam Franklin Jr. (quad): limited

T David Sharpe (illness): limited

TE Ian Thomas (ankle): limited

TE Tommy Tremble (illness): limited

S Xavier Woods (illness): limited

OLB Brian Burns (illness): DNP

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (illness): DNP

OLB Marguis Haynes Sr. (back/illness): DNP

BROWNS

T Geron Christian (shoulder): limited

RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited

C Ethan Pocic (stinger): limited

G Joel Bitonio (back/knee): DNP

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf): DNP

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral): DNP

S Juan Thornhill (calf): DNP

LB Anthony Walker (knee): DNP

TEXANS

WR Noah Brown (knee): limited

DT Maliek Collins (hip): limited

WR Nico Collins (calf): limited

TE Brevin Jordan (illness): limited

G Shaq Mason (calf): limited

WR John Metchie III (illness): limited

LB Denzel Perryman (Achilles): limited

S Jimmie Ward (concussion): limited

DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): DNP

LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): DNP

QB C.J. Stroud (concussion): DNP

LIONS

LB Derrick Barnes (shoulder): limited

FB Jason Cabinda (knee): limited

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral): limited

CB Jerry Jacobs (hamstring): DNP

TE Brock Wright (hip): DNP

VIKINGS

DE Jonathan Bullard (ankle): limited

DE Sheldon Day (ankle): limited

DE Danielle Hunter (illness): limited

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): DNP

CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): DNP

WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): DNP

T Brian O'Neill (ankle): DNP

NT Harrison Phillips (back): DNP

COMMANDERS

DT John Ridgeway (foot): limited

DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): limited

C Tyler Larsen (knee): DNP

T Charles Leno Jr. (calf): DNP

DE Joshua Pryor (illness): DNP

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): DNP

RB Jonathan Williams (concussion): DNP

JETS

RB Israel Abanikanda (ankle): limited

DB Jordan Whitehead (knee): limited

DL John-Franklin Myers (hip): DNP

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): DNP

QB Zach Wilson (concussion): OUT

SEAHAWKS

CB Tre Brown (heel/knee): limited

DE Leonard Williams (ankle): limited

T Abraham Lucas (knee): limited

WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): DNP

RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder): DNP

S Jamal Adams (knee): DNP

CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): DNP

LB Frank Clark (illness): DNP

TITANS

WR Kyle Phillips (hamstring): limited

OLB Arden Key (back): limited

G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited

C Aaron Brewer (ankle): DNP

WR Treylon Burks (illness): DNP

LB Jack Gibbens (back): DNP

LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): DNP

S Amani Hooker (knee): DNP

QB Will Levis (ankle): DNP

DL TK McClendon (shoulder): DNP

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip): DNP

DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP

S K'Von Wallace (quad): DNP

TE Trevon Wesco (shin): DNP

JAGUARS

CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited

CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited

S Andre Cisco (groin): limited

OL Ezra Cleveland (knee): limited

OL Walker Little (hamstring): limited

TE Brenton Strange (foot): limited

WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring): DNP

QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle/concussion): DNP

BUCCANEERS

DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle): limited

WR Chris Godwin (knee): DNP

CARDINALS

S Andre Chachere (shoulder): limited

CB Antonio Hamilton (calf): limited

CB Bobby Price (quad): limited

DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited

QR Marquise Brown (heel): DNP

LB Victor Dimukeje (foot): DNP

WR Greg Dortch (shoulder): DNP

CB Garrett Williams (knee): DNP

BEARS

RB Travis Homer (hamstring): limited

DB Jaylon Jones (calf): limited

TE Cole Kmet (quad): limited

OL Teven Jenkins (concussion): DNP

LB Noah Sewell (knee): DNP

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (spectoral): DNP

COWBOYS

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited

S Malik Hooker (ankle): limited

DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): DNP

G Zack Martin (thigh): DNP

T Tyron Smith (back): DNP

DOLPHINS

RB De'Von Achane (toe): limited

T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): limited

OL Liam Eichenberg (calf): limited

WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): limited

S Jevon Holland (knees): limited

CB Xavien Howard (hip): limited

CB Kader Kohou (hip): limited

DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring): limited

CB Cam Smith (hamstring): limited

TE Durham Smythe (hamstring): limited

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique/nose): limited

OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP

OL Austin Jackson (oblique): DNP

PATRIOTS

DL Christian Barnmore (shoulder): limited

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee): limited

OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand): limited

CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited

SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): limited

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): limited

LB Jahlani Tavai (ankle): limited

S Cody Davis (illness): DNP

OT Conor McDermott (concussion): DNP

S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): DNP

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle): DNP

LB Anfernee Jennings (illness): DNP

BRONCOS

OLB Nik Bonitto (knee): DNP

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): DNP

RAIDERS

T Justin Herron (knee): limited

C Andre James (ankle): limited

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited

LB Robert Spillane (illness): limited

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): DNP

RB Josh Jacobs (quad): DNP

TE Michael Mayer (toe): DNP

G Dylan Parham (illness): DNP

WR DJ Turner (shoulder): DNP

CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (thumb): limited

T Donovan Smith (neck): limited

LB Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen): DNP

LB Cam Jones (illness): DNP

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): DNP

WR Kadarius Toney (hip): DNP

GIANTS

RB Matt Breida (hamstring): limited

LB Carter Coughlin (neck): limited

P Jamie Gillan (left groin): limited

DL A'Shawn Robinson (back): limited

TE Lawrence Cager (groin): DNP

DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): DNP

S Xavier McKinney (illness): DNP

OL Evan Neal (ankle): DNP

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee): DNP

EAGLES

LB Zach Cunningham (knee): DNP

LB Landon Dickerson (thumb): DNP

LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen): DNP

CB Darius Slay (knee): DNP

WR DeVonta Smith (knee): DNP

RAVENS

WR Zay Flowers (foot): limited

CB Arthur Maulet (knee): limited

T Ronnie Stanley (concussion): limited

S Marcus Williams (groin): limited

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): DNP

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (illness): DNP

49ERS