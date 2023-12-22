Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 16: Keenan Allen out vs. Bills; Pittman Jr., Taylor boost coming for Colts?

Everything you need know injury-wise about Week 16 of the NFL season.

Sean Leahy
·8 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers have an interim head coach and will look to rebound after a 63-21 thrashing by the Las Vegas Raiders when they face the Buffalo Bills Saturday night.

At 5-9, the Chargers are not officially eliminated, but their playoff hopes are diminished, and they'll look to give Giff Smith a win in his first game in charge without the services of wide receiver Keenan Allen.

This will be the second straight game that a heel injury has kept Allen out. And already without quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers offense needs help.

"It's kind of been the injury of the year," Smith said. "I'm not a very good medical guy, obviously, with a commercial rec degree. It's just been a weird injury this year."

Double boost for Colts?

After suffering a concussion following a hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Kazee was suspended for the rest of the regular season for the hit.

While running back Zack Moss looks to be out with a forearm injury, the Colts could be welcoming back Jonathan Taylor following a thumb injury. Taylor has been out since Week 12.

"It sucks when it's something that seems minor, and you're like, of course it was my dominant hand," Taylor said via Colts.com. "Very anxious to get back out there."

Hill returns to Dolphins' practice

After missing last week's win over the New York Jets, Tyreek Hill was back at practice on Thursday for the Miami Dolphins as he deals with a left ankle injury.

While a promising sign, Hill did test the ankle ahead of Sunday's game before being ruled out. Head coach Mike McDaniel labeled the wide receiver on Wednesday as "pretty close." But the final decision, like it was in Week 15, will come down to how Hill ultimately feels.

Here's the rest of the Week 16 injury report.

BENGALS

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): OUT

STEELERS

  • DB Elijah Riley (ankle): questionable

  • FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): OUT

  • QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): OUT

  • DB Trenton Thompson (neck): OUT

BILLS

  • CB Kaiir Elam (illness): questionable

  • DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): questionable

  • RB Ty Johnson (shoulder): questionable

  • DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral): questionable

  • S Micah Hyde (neck stinger): OUT

  • WR Justin Shorter (hamstring): OUT

CHARGERS

  • CB Essang Bassey (concussion): questionable

  • TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable

  • DL Nick Williams (shoulder): questionable

  • DB Deane Leonard (heel): doubtful

  • LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful

  • WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT

  • OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT

COLTS

  • K Matt Gay (right hip): limited

  • C Jack Anderson (illness): DNP

  • RB Zack Moss (forearm): DNP

  • LB Segun Olubi (hip): DNP

  • T Braden Smith (knee): DNP

FALCONS

  • OL Chris Lindstrom (ankle): limited

  • OL Drew Dalman (ankle): limited

  • OL Jake Matthews (knee): limited

  • OL Kaleb McGary (knee): limited

  • DL David Onyemata (ankle): limited

  • DL Calais Campbell (illness): limited

  • OLB Bud Dupree (back): DNP

  • OL Ryan Neuzil (illness): DNP

PACKERS

  • CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

  • RB A.J. Dillon (thumb): limited

  • LB Kingsley Enagbare (toe): limited

  • G/T Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): limited

  • RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger): limited

  • S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

  • DL T.J. Slaton (knee): limited

  • T Luke Tenuta (ankle): limited

  • LB Quay Walker (shoulder): limited

  • WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle): limited

  • RB Emmanuel Wilson (shoulder): limited

  • LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): DNP

  • T Caleb Jones (foot/illness): DNP

  • TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): DNP

  • WR Jayden Reed (toe/chest): DNP

  • S Darnell Savage (shoulder): DNP

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

PANTHERS

  • LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): limited

  • S Sam Franklin Jr. (quad): limited

  • T David Sharpe (illness): limited

  • TE Ian Thomas (ankle): limited

  • TE Tommy Tremble (illness): limited

  • S Xavier Woods (illness): limited

  • OLB Brian Burns (illness): DNP

  • OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (illness): DNP

  • OLB Marguis Haynes Sr. (back/illness): DNP

BROWNS

  • T Geron Christian (shoulder): limited

  • RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited

  • C Ethan Pocic (stinger): limited

  • G Joel Bitonio (back/knee): DNP

  • LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf): DNP

  • DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral): DNP

  • S Juan Thornhill (calf): DNP

  • LB Anthony Walker (knee): DNP

TEXANS

  • WR Noah Brown (knee): limited

  • DT Maliek Collins (hip): limited

  • WR Nico Collins (calf): limited

  • TE Brevin Jordan (illness): limited

  • G Shaq Mason (calf): limited

  • WR John Metchie III (illness): limited

  • LB Denzel Perryman (Achilles): limited

  • S Jimmie Ward (concussion): limited

  • DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): DNP

  • LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): DNP

  • QB C.J. Stroud (concussion): DNP

LIONS

  • LB Derrick Barnes (shoulder): limited

  • FB Jason Cabinda (knee): limited

  • S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral): limited

  • CB Jerry Jacobs (hamstring): DNP

  • TE Brock Wright (hip): DNP

VIKINGS

  • DE Jonathan Bullard (ankle): limited

  • DE Sheldon Day (ankle): limited

  • DE Danielle Hunter (illness): limited

  • RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): DNP

  • CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): DNP

  • WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): DNP

  • T Brian O'Neill (ankle): DNP

  • NT Harrison Phillips (back): DNP

COMMANDERS

  • DT John Ridgeway (foot): limited

  • DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): limited

  • C Tyler Larsen (knee): DNP

  • T Charles Leno Jr. (calf): DNP

  • DE Joshua Pryor (illness): DNP

  • RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): DNP

  • RB Jonathan Williams (concussion): DNP

JETS

  • RB Israel Abanikanda (ankle): limited

  • DB Jordan Whitehead (knee): limited

  • DL John-Franklin Myers (hip): DNP

  • QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): DNP

  • QB Zach Wilson (concussion): OUT

SEAHAWKS

  • CB Tre Brown (heel/knee): limited

  • DE Leonard Williams (ankle): limited

  • T Abraham Lucas (knee): limited

  • WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): DNP

  • RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder): DNP

  • S Jamal Adams (knee): DNP

  • CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): DNP

  • LB Frank Clark (illness): DNP

TITANS

  • WR Kyle Phillips (hamstring): limited

  • OLB Arden Key (back): limited

  • G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited

  • C Aaron Brewer (ankle): DNP

  • WR Treylon Burks (illness): DNP

  • LB Jack Gibbens (back): DNP

  • LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): DNP

  • S Amani Hooker (knee): DNP

  • QB Will Levis (ankle): DNP

  • DL TK McClendon (shoulder): DNP

  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip): DNP

  • DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP

  • S K'Von Wallace (quad): DNP

  • TE Trevon Wesco (shin): DNP

JAGUARS

  • CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited

  • CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited

  • S Andre Cisco (groin): limited

  • OL Ezra Cleveland (knee): limited

  • OL Walker Little (hamstring): limited

  • TE Brenton Strange (foot): limited

  • WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring): DNP

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle/concussion): DNP

BUCCANEERS

  • DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle): limited

  • WR Chris Godwin (knee): DNP

CARDINALS

  • S Andre Chachere (shoulder): limited

  • CB Antonio Hamilton (calf): limited

  • CB Bobby Price (quad): limited

  • DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited

  • QR Marquise Brown (heel): DNP

  • LB Victor Dimukeje (foot): DNP

  • WR Greg Dortch (shoulder): DNP

  • CB Garrett Williams (knee): DNP

BEARS

  • RB Travis Homer (hamstring): limited

  • DB Jaylon Jones (calf): limited

  • TE Cole Kmet (quad): limited

  • OL Teven Jenkins (concussion): DNP

  • LB Noah Sewell (knee): DNP

  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown (spectoral): DNP

COWBOYS

  • RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited

  • S Malik Hooker (ankle): limited

  • DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): DNP

  • G Zack Martin (thigh): DNP

  • T Tyron Smith (back): DNP

DOLPHINS

  • RB De'Von Achane (toe): limited

  • T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): limited

  • OL Liam Eichenberg (calf): limited

  • WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): limited

  • S Jevon Holland (knees): limited

  • CB Xavien Howard (hip): limited

  • CB Kader Kohou (hip): limited

  • DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring): limited

  • CB Cam Smith (hamstring): limited

  • TE Durham Smythe (hamstring): limited

  • LB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique/nose): limited

  • OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP

  • OL Austin Jackson (oblique): DNP

PATRIOTS

  • DL Christian Barnmore (shoulder): limited

  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee): limited

  • OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand): limited

  • CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited

  • SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): limited

  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): limited

  • LB Jahlani Tavai (ankle): limited

  • S Cody Davis (illness): DNP

  • OT Conor McDermott (concussion): DNP

  • S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): DNP

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle): DNP

  • LB Anfernee Jennings (illness): DNP

BRONCOS

  • OLB Nik Bonitto (knee): DNP

  • TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): DNP

RAIDERS

  • T Justin Herron (knee): limited

  • C Andre James (ankle): limited

  • T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited

  • LB Robert Spillane (illness): limited

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee): DNP

  • RB Josh Jacobs (quad): DNP

  • TE Michael Mayer (toe): DNP

  • G Dylan Parham (illness): DNP

  • WR DJ Turner (shoulder): DNP

CHIEFS

  • WR Mecole Hardman (thumb): limited

  • T Donovan Smith (neck): limited

  • LB Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen): DNP

  • LB Cam Jones (illness): DNP

  • RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): DNP

  • WR Kadarius Toney (hip): DNP

GIANTS

  • RB Matt Breida (hamstring): limited

  • LB Carter Coughlin (neck): limited

  • P Jamie Gillan (left groin): limited

  • DL A'Shawn Robinson (back): limited

  • TE Lawrence Cager (groin): DNP

  • DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): DNP

  • S Xavier McKinney (illness): DNP

  • OL Evan Neal (ankle): DNP

  • DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee): DNP

EAGLES

  • LB Zach Cunningham (knee): DNP

  • LB Landon Dickerson (thumb): DNP

  • LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen): DNP

  • CB Darius Slay (knee): DNP

  • WR DeVonta Smith (knee): DNP

RAVENS

  • WR Zay Flowers (foot): limited

  • CB Arthur Maulet (knee): limited

  • T Ronnie Stanley (concussion): limited

  • S Marcus Williams (groin): limited

  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): DNP

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (illness): DNP

49ERS

  • DE Clelin Ferrell (ankle): limited

  • DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): DNP

  • LB Oren Burks (knee): DNP

  • TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP

  • DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): DNP

  • WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): DNP

  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee):