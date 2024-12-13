NFL injury tracker Week 15: George Pickens ruled out, Breece Hall's status 'promising,' Kenneth Walker III doubtful

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 15

After being a late scratch for their Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns, George Pickens will be out for the Pittsburgh Steelers again.

While head coach Mike Tomlin said there was an "outside chance" Pickens could play against the Philadelphia Eagles, the hamstring injury the wide receiver is dealing with is a "little bit more significant" than the team initially believed.

"We're just in the mindset now of just getting him healthy as quickly as we possibly can," Tomlin said earlier this week. "There's a potential for this week, but it's an outside chance. If you press me, I'd probably say he's out or could be characterized as doubtful as we sit here, but again, like we always do, we'll go through the normal procedure, we'll let participation be our guide in terms of availability and then obviously the quality of that participation."

Pickens has recorded a team-high 850 receiving yards on 55 catches with three touchdowns.

Jets RB Breece Hall questionable with knee injury

The 3-10 New York Jets have little to play for, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Breece Hall miss a second straight game on Sunday when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But on Friday, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said, "[Hall] looks good right now, so it's promising."

Hall is currently listed as questionable.

The second-year running back sat out last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins with a knee injury. Hall suffered an ACL injury to the same knee in 2022.

Should Hall, who has 692 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with 401 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, not be able to go, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis will step in to work again. The rookie running backs have produced with Allen rushing for 43 yards while also catching four balls last week and Davis picking up 40 rushing yards and a touchdown along with three receptions for 27 yards.

QB Jake Haener to start for Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, interim head coach Darren Rizzi announced on Friday.

Derek Carr remains in concussion protocol and is also dealing with a fracture in his non-throwing hand suffered during their Week 14 win over the New York Giants. He was not ruled out and could serve as the team's emergency third quarterback behind Spencer Rattler.

Jaguars TE Evan Engram needs surgery on torn labrum

Evan Engram suffered the injury in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday he expected the veteran tight end to play this week, but things changed over the last 48 hours.

“Unfortunately we’re going to lose Evan for the year,” Pederson said Friday. “After more MRI results, testing and all that, he’ll have a labrum to get fixed. So, he’ll have surgery and fix the shoulder and miss the rest of the year.”

Engram played nine games this season, recording 365 receiving yards on 47 receptions and one touchdown. He's the fourth key offensive player to be ruled out for the season, joining wide receivers Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

RB Kenneth Walker III doubtful vs. Packers

After missing last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals, running back Kenneth Walker III is listed as doubtful for Sunday night's contest against the Green Bay Packers. An ankle injury has been bothering him and he has not practiced since last Wednesday.

The injury, according to head coach Mike Macdonald, is not a long-term concern, but Walker's status for this week remains in question.

"He's still day-to-day right now," Macdonald said. "It got more kind of complicated as the week went on, so that's why we had to do some more tests and stuff, but right now there's positive signs. So we'll just say day-to-day I think is fair, but it's not long term."

Zach Charbonnet filled in for Walker last week and ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Here's the the rest of the Week 15 injury report: (Players will be added after teams release their reports.)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Hollywood Brown (shoulder): out

T D.J. Humphries (hamstring): doubtful

K Harrison Butker (left knee): questionable

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out

TE David Njoku (hamstring): questionable

G Joel Bitonio (back): questionable

DT Mike Hall (knee): questionable

LB Khaleke Hudson (abdomen): questionable

CINCINNATI BENGALS

LT Orlando Brown (fibula): out

LB Joe Bachie (groin): out

DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out

WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable

TENNESSEE TITANS

T Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring): questionable

CB Roger McCreary (shoulder): questionable

RB Tony Pollard (ankle): questionable

LB Otis Reese (ankle): questionable

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

WR Noah Brown (kidney): out

WR Jamison Crowder (calf): questionable

K Zane Gonzalez (left foot): questionable

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

LB D'Marco Jackson (ankle): out

WR Bub Means (ankle): out

QB Derek Carr (left hand, concussion): doubtful

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles): questionable

BALTIMORE RAVENS

OLB Adisa Isaac (hamstring): questionable

S Sanoussi Kane (hamstring: questionable

NT Michael Pierce (calf): questionable

CB T.J. Tampa (ankle): questionable

NEW YORK GIANTS

S Tyler Nubin (ankle): out

LG Jon Runyan (ankle): out

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck, shoulder): out

LB Bobby Okereke (back): out

CB Andru Phillips (shoulder): out

QB Drew Lock (heel, left elbow): doubtful

CB Cordale Flott (quadricep): doubtful

CB Deonte Banks (rib): questionable

T Chris Hubbard (knee): questionable

LB Dyontae Johnson (ankle): questionable

C Austin Schlottmann (fibula): questionable

DALLAS COWBOYS

C Cooper Beebe (concussion): out

LB DeMarvion Overshown (knee): out

S Juanyeh Thomas (knee): out

CB Trevon Diggs (knee): questionable

CB C.J. Goodwin (hamstring): questionable

LB Buddy Johnson (illness): questionable

LB Eric Kendricks (personal): questionable

CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring): questionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS

LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder): out

RB Raheem Blackshear (chest): questionable

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable

LB Josey Jewell (hamstring): questionable

CB Jaycee Horn (groin): questionable

S Nick Scott (hamstring): questionable

NEW YORK JETS

RB Kene Nwangwu (hand): out

CB Brandin Echols (shoulder): doubtful

RB Breece Hall (knee): questionable

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TE Evan Engram (shoulder): out

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Dee Eskridge (knee): out

T Terron Armstead (knee): doubtful

LB Bradley Chubb (knee): questionable

WR Grant DuBose (shoulder): questionable

LS Blake Ferguson (non-football illness): questionable

LB Cameron Goode (knee): questionable

T Kendall Lamm (back): questionable

HOUSTON TEXANS

S Jalen Pitre (shoulder): out

C Juice Scruggs (foot): out

G Kenyon Green (shoulder): questionable

LB Christian Harris (calf): questionable

LB Jamal Hill (knee): questionable

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): out

T Braden Smith (persona): out

LB Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder): questionable

WR Josh Downs (shoulder): questionable

C Ryan Kelly (knee): questionable

DENVER BRONCOS

BUFFALO BILLS

CB Rasul Douglas (knee): out

TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): questionable

TE Quintin Morris (shoulder, groin): questionable

S Taylor Rapp (neck, shoulder): questionable

S Damar Hamlin (back, ribs): questionable

OT Tylan Grable (groin): questionable

DE Dawuane Smoot (wrist): questionable

DE Casey Toohill (ribs): questionable

LB Baylon Spector (calf): questionable

DETROIT LIONS

LB Trevor Nowaske (concussion): out

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR George Pickens (hamstring): out

S DeShon Elliott (hamstring): out

DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin): out

DT Montravius Adams (knee): questionable

OL Calvin Anderson (groin): questionable

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR Brittain Covey (neck): out

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Javon Baker (concussion): out

DT Jaquelin Roy (foot): out

T Caedan Wallace (ankle): out

DT Christian Barmore (personal): questionable

S Kyle Dugger (ankle): questionable

CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder): questionable

T Vederian Lowe (shoulder): questionable

G Cole Strange(knee): questionable

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Emari Demercado (back): out

P Blake Gillikin (right foot): out

CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out

DT Naquan Jones (shoulder): questionable

DT Roy Lopez (ankle): questionable

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

S Mike Edwards (hamstring): out

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): out

LB K.J. Britt (ankle): out

WR Kameron Johnson (ankle): out

LB Markees Watts (knee): out

RB Bucky Irving (back, hip): questionable

S Christian Izien (groin): questionable

CB Josh Hayes (hamstring): questionable

LB J.J. Russell (hamstring): questionable

WR Sterling Shepard (foot): questionable

LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle): questionable

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Jalen Reagor (finger): out

GREEN BAY PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (knee): out

S Javon Bullard (ankle): out

TE Luke Musgrave (ankle): out

CB Corey Ballentine (knee): questionable

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

CB Tre Brown (hamstring): out

T Stone Forsythe (hand): out

S K'Von Wallace (ankle): out

S Jerrick Reed II (quadricep): out

TE Brady Russell (foot): out

CB Artie Burns (toe): doubtful

RB Kenneth Walker III (calf): doubtful

CHICAGO BEARS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

ATLANTA FALCONS

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS