NFL injury tracker Week 14: Steelers WR George Pickens inactive vs. Browns

Who's in and who's out for Week 14? Find all that info right here.

sean leahy · liz roscher
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is inactive due to a hamstring injury. The Steelers were reportedly optimistic that Pickens would be able to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but wanted to test his hamstring before the game as he had sustained the injury late in the week. It appears that Pickens' hamstring failed the test, so he will sit out this game.

Here are the inactives for Week 14.

  • RB D’Ernest Johnson

  • DE Myles Cole

  • OL Anton Harrison

  • WR Josh Reynolds

  • DT Esezi Otomewo

  • DT Jordan Jefferson

  • WR Jha'Quan Jackson

  • LB Kenneth Murray

  • CB Roger McCreary

  • LB Jerome Baker

  • RB Joshua Kelley

  • CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally

  • OL Leroy Watson

  • CB Sauce Gardner

  • WR Malachi Corley

  • RB Breece Hall

  • CB Qwan'tez Stiggers

  • OL Xavier Newman

  • DL Braiden McGregor

  • QB Skylar Thompson

  • CB Ethan Bonner

  • RB Raheem Mostert

  • OL Andrew Meyer

  • TE Jack Stoll

  • WR River Cracraft

  • WR Jase McClellan

  • CB Natrone Brooks

  • ILB Rashaan Evans

  • OL Elijah Wilkinson

  • T Brandon Parker

  • WR Casey Washington

  • CB Stephon Gilmore

  • QB Brett Rypien

  • DL Levi Drake Rodriguez

  • OL Dan Feeney

  • T Walter Rouse

  • OL Pat Jones II

  • RB Jordan Mims

  • ILB Jaylan Ford

  • WR Mason Tipton

  • DT Khristian Boyd

  • QB Spencer Rattler

  • CB Deonte Banks

  • CB Dru Phillips

  • ILB Bobby Okereke

  • T Christopher Hubbard

  • T Jermaine Eluemunor

  • DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches

  • CB Dee Williams

  • OLB Jadeveon Clowney

  • WR Jalen Coker

  • S Jammie Robinson

  • CB Shemar Bartholomew

  • CB Akayleb Evans

  • CB Caleb Farley

  • OL Jarrett Kingston

  • QB Tanner McKee

  • OL Darian Kinnard

  • G Trevor Keegan

  • C/G Nick Gates

  • WR/PR Britain Covey

  • S Reed Blankenship

  • S Sydney Brown

  • QB Bailey Zappe

  • WR Cedric Tillman

  • RB D'Onta Foreman

  • CB Chigozie Anusiem

  • WR Jamari Thrash

  • DT Sam Kamara

  • DE James Houston

  • QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

  • WR George Pickens

  • DB Cory Trice Jr.

  • OG Max Scharping

  • DE Dean Lowry

  • CB Nate Hobbs

  • RB Alexander Mattison

  • DE Janarius Robinson

  • TE Justin Shorter

  • RB Zamir White

  • G Cody Whitehair

  • LB K.J. Britt

  • DL Earnest Brown

  • TE Devin Culp

  • S Mike Edwards

  • CB Josh Hayes

  • LB J.J. Russell

  • OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

  • T Stone Forsythe (hand): out

  • RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle, calf): out

  • CB Tre Brown (hamstring): doubtful

  • P Michael Dickson (back): questionable

  • CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out

  • DT Naquan Jones (elbow): questionable

  • DT Dante Stills (back): questionable

  • S Jalen Thompson (illness): questionable

  • WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable

  • DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable

  • OL Tylan Grable (groin): questionable

  • TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): questionable

  • TE Quintin Morris (shoulder, groin): questionable

  • TE Tyler Higbee (knee): out

  • T KT Leveston (ankle): out

  • OT Alaric Jackson (foot): questionable

  • LB Jared Verse (ankle): questionable

  • OL Ryan Bates (concussion): out

  • DB Elijah Hicks (ankle): out

  • RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): out

  • WR DJ Moore (quad): questionable

  • RB D'Andre Swift (quad): questionable

  • LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out

  • RB Jordan Mason (ankle): out

  • S George Odum (knee): out

  • T Trent Williams (ankle): out

  • DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out

  • G Aaron Banks (concussion): out

  • LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee): questionable

  • S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist): questionable

  • LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out

  • LB Junior Colson (ankle): questionable

  • S Tony Jefferson (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder): questionable

  • WR Mecole Hardman (knee): questionable

  • DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out

  • LB Logan Wilson (knee): out

  • OT Orlando Brown (fibula): out

  • WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable

  • G Zack Martin (ankle): out

  • S Juanyeh Thomas (knee): out

  • LT Tyler Guyton (ankle, knee): questionable

  • LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable

  • CB Trevon Diggs (knee): questionable