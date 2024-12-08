NFL injury tracker Week 14: Steelers WR George Pickens inactive vs. Browns
Who's in and who's out for Week 14? Find all that info right here.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is inactive due to a hamstring injury. The Steelers were reportedly optimistic that Pickens would be able to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but wanted to test his hamstring before the game as he had sustained the injury late in the week. It appears that Pickens' hamstring failed the test, so he will sit out this game.
Here are the inactives for Week 14.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
RB D’Ernest Johnson
DE Myles Cole
OL Anton Harrison
WR Josh Reynolds
DT Esezi Otomewo
DT Jordan Jefferson
TENNESSEE TITANS
WR Jha'Quan Jackson
LB Kenneth Murray
CB Roger McCreary
LB Jerome Baker
RB Joshua Kelley
CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
OL Leroy Watson
NEW YORK JETS
CB Sauce Gardner
WR Malachi Corley
RB Breece Hall
CB Qwan'tez Stiggers
OL Xavier Newman
DL Braiden McGregor
MIAMI DOLPHINS
QB Skylar Thompson
CB Ethan Bonner
RB Raheem Mostert
OL Andrew Meyer
TE Jack Stoll
WR River Cracraft
ATLANTA FALCONS
WR Jase McClellan
CB Natrone Brooks
ILB Rashaan Evans
OL Elijah Wilkinson
T Brandon Parker
WR Casey Washington
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
CB Stephon Gilmore
QB Brett Rypien
DL Levi Drake Rodriguez
OL Dan Feeney
T Walter Rouse
OL Pat Jones II
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
RB Jordan Mims
ILB Jaylan Ford
WR Mason Tipton
DT Khristian Boyd
QB Spencer Rattler
NEW YORK GIANTS
CB Deonte Banks
CB Dru Phillips
ILB Bobby Okereke
T Christopher Hubbard
T Jermaine Eluemunor
DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches
CB Dee Williams
CAROLINA PANTHERS
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
WR Jalen Coker
S Jammie Robinson
CB Shemar Bartholomew
CB Akayleb Evans
CB Caleb Farley
OL Jarrett Kingston
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
QB Tanner McKee
OL Darian Kinnard
G Trevor Keegan
C/G Nick Gates
WR/PR Britain Covey
S Reed Blankenship
S Sydney Brown
CLEVELAND BROWNS
QB Bailey Zappe
WR Cedric Tillman
RB D'Onta Foreman
CB Chigozie Anusiem
WR Jamari Thrash
DT Sam Kamara
DE James Houston
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)
WR George Pickens
DB Cory Trice Jr.
OG Max Scharping
DE Dean Lowry
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
CB Nate Hobbs
RB Alexander Mattison
DE Janarius Robinson
TE Justin Shorter
RB Zamir White
G Cody Whitehair
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
LB K.J. Britt
DL Earnest Brown
TE Devin Culp
S Mike Edwards
CB Josh Hayes
LB J.J. Russell
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
T Stone Forsythe (hand): out
RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle, calf): out
CB Tre Brown (hamstring): doubtful
P Michael Dickson (back): questionable
ARIZONA CARDINALS
CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out
DT Naquan Jones (elbow): questionable
DT Dante Stills (back): questionable
S Jalen Thompson (illness): questionable
BUFFALO BILLS
WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable
DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable
OL Tylan Grable (groin): questionable
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): questionable
TE Quintin Morris (shoulder, groin): questionable
LOS ANGELES RAMS
TE Tyler Higbee (knee): out
T KT Leveston (ankle): out
OT Alaric Jackson (foot): questionable
LB Jared Verse (ankle): questionable
CHICAGO BEARS
OL Ryan Bates (concussion): out
DB Elijah Hicks (ankle): out
RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): out
WR DJ Moore (quad): questionable
RB D'Andre Swift (quad): questionable
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out
RB Jordan Mason (ankle): out
S George Odum (knee): out
T Trent Williams (ankle): out
DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out
G Aaron Banks (concussion): out
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee): questionable
S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist): questionable
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out
LB Junior Colson (ankle): questionable
S Tony Jefferson (hamstring): questionable
WR Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder): questionable
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WR Mecole Hardman (knee): questionable
CINCINNATI BENGALS
DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out
LB Logan Wilson (knee): out
OT Orlando Brown (fibula): out
WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable
DALLAS COWBOYS
G Zack Martin (ankle): out
S Juanyeh Thomas (knee): out
LT Tyler Guyton (ankle, knee): questionable
LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable
CB Trevon Diggs (knee): questionable