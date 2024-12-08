NFL injury tracker Week 14: Steelers WR George Pickens inactive vs. Browns

Who's in and who's out for Week 14? Find all that info right here.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is inactive due to a hamstring injury. The Steelers were reportedly optimistic that Pickens would be able to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but wanted to test his hamstring before the game as he had sustained the injury late in the week. It appears that Pickens' hamstring failed the test, so he will sit out this game.

Here are the inactives for Week 14.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB D’Ernest Johnson

DE Myles Cole

OL Anton Harrison

WR Josh Reynolds

DT Esezi Otomewo

DT Jordan Jefferson

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Jha'Quan Jackson

LB Kenneth Murray

CB Roger McCreary

LB Jerome Baker

RB Joshua Kelley

CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally

OL Leroy Watson

NEW YORK JETS

CB Sauce Gardner

WR Malachi Corley

RB Breece Hall

CB Qwan'tez Stiggers

OL Xavier Newman

DL Braiden McGregor

MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Skylar Thompson

CB Ethan Bonner

RB Raheem Mostert

OL Andrew Meyer

TE Jack Stoll

WR River Cracraft

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Jase McClellan

CB Natrone Brooks

ILB Rashaan Evans

OL Elijah Wilkinson

T Brandon Parker

WR Casey Washington

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

CB Stephon Gilmore

QB Brett Rypien

DL Levi Drake Rodriguez

OL Dan Feeney

T Walter Rouse

OL Pat Jones II

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Jordan Mims

ILB Jaylan Ford

WR Mason Tipton

DT Khristian Boyd

QB Spencer Rattler

NEW YORK GIANTS

CB Deonte Banks

CB Dru Phillips

ILB Bobby Okereke

T Christopher Hubbard

T Jermaine Eluemunor

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches

CB Dee Williams

CAROLINA PANTHERS

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

WR Jalen Coker

S Jammie Robinson

CB Shemar Bartholomew

CB Akayleb Evans

CB Caleb Farley

OL Jarrett Kingston

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

QB Tanner McKee

OL Darian Kinnard

G Trevor Keegan

C/G Nick Gates

WR/PR Britain Covey

S Reed Blankenship

S Sydney Brown

CLEVELAND BROWNS

QB Bailey Zappe

WR Cedric Tillman

RB D'Onta Foreman

CB Chigozie Anusiem

WR Jamari Thrash

DT Sam Kamara

DE James Houston

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

WR George Pickens

DB Cory Trice Jr.

OG Max Scharping

DE Dean Lowry

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

CB Nate Hobbs

RB Alexander Mattison

DE Janarius Robinson

TE Justin Shorter

RB Zamir White

G Cody Whitehair

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

LB K.J. Britt

DL Earnest Brown

TE Devin Culp

S Mike Edwards

CB Josh Hayes

LB J.J. Russell

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

T Stone Forsythe (hand): out

RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle, calf): out

CB Tre Brown (hamstring): doubtful

P Michael Dickson (back): questionable

ARIZONA CARDINALS

CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out

DT Naquan Jones (elbow): questionable

DT Dante Stills (back): questionable

S Jalen Thompson (illness): questionable

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable

DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable

OL Tylan Grable (groin): questionable

TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): questionable

TE Quintin Morris (shoulder, groin): questionable

LOS ANGELES RAMS

TE Tyler Higbee (knee): out

T KT Leveston (ankle): out

OT Alaric Jackson (foot): questionable

LB Jared Verse (ankle): questionable

CHICAGO BEARS

OL Ryan Bates (concussion): out

DB Elijah Hicks (ankle): out

RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): out

WR DJ Moore (quad): questionable

RB D'Andre Swift (quad): questionable

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out

RB Jordan Mason (ankle): out

S George Odum (knee): out

T Trent Williams (ankle): out

DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out

G Aaron Banks (concussion): out

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee): questionable

S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist): questionable

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out

LB Junior Colson (ankle): questionable

S Tony Jefferson (hamstring): questionable

WR Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder): questionable

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (knee): questionable

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out

LB Logan Wilson (knee): out

OT Orlando Brown (fibula): out

WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable

DALLAS COWBOYS