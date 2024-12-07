Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 14: Breece Hall out vs. Dolphins, CeeDee Lamb expects to play vs. Bengals

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 14.

sean leahy
Contributing writer
·7 min read

It's been a disappointing season for Breece Hall and injuries look like they will affect him as he completes his third year in the NFL.

Hall did not practice this week and on Saturday he was ruled out for the Jets' game against the Miami Dolphins with a knee injury. Hall has been playing through it and was questionable last week before suiting against the Seattle Seahawks and running for 60 yards on 12 carries.

Rookie Braelon Allen, a fourth-round pick, will take over the primary back role for the Jets. He has 240 yards on 67 carries this season.

In other Jets injury news, cornerback Sauce Gardner is doubtful to play.

As the injury bug hits the team, there is no plan to tank, according to Ulbrich.

“We’ll never, regardless of the situation or record, we’d never put a guy at risk that is not capable of going out there and playing. I don’t know if the record has a whole lot to do with that ever. Or it shouldn’t at least, in my opinion,” Ulbrich said.

The Dallas Cowboys meet the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and quarterback Cooper Rush is expected to have one of his main weapons available.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been dealing with an AC sprain in his shoulder for the past month but is not anticipating sitting out. Lamb aggravated the shoulder on Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants and did not practice on Thursday.

"Still have the shoulder injury, which I've been dealing with for four or five weeks…" Lamb said. "As far as Monday goes, I'll be fine. ... I have my range of motion and I have my strength back."

One Cowboy who will not play Monday or for the rest of this season is All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who will undergo ankle surgery. The injury has been bugging the nine-time Pro Bowler and at 34, there are questions about whether we've seen the last of him in the NFL.

"This is not the time to have those discussions," Martin said. "This is all I'll say about that: It's a tough situation, and the most important thing on my mind is getting healthy and then having those conversations down the road. But first and foremost, I want to get healthy and then maybe those conversations are a little bit easier."

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will be back for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after only playing one game this season and missing time due to a sprained MCL.

Nwosu was out due to the injury suffered in the team's preseason finale — a play that he believes was dirty.

"I thought it was dirty, straight up," Nwosu said of Cleveland Browns' guard Wyatt Teller's block on Aug. 24. "I didn't like it. It's preseason. We're going to be in there like two drives, but it's football. I get it, it's football at the end of the day, but it was definitely a dirty play."

After missing the opening four games of the season, Nwosu returned against the New York Giants in Week 5, but suffered a left quad injury and has not played since.

"It's been tough," said Nwosu, the Seahawks' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. "I feel like it's really things that have kind of been out of my control, especially with the knee injury I had. And then one thing leads to another, so who knows. So just kind of just refiguring myself out, just trusting my process and knowing that I know my career is going to be great and I'll still be the same player I am, and just continue to trust myself."

Meanwhile running back Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf), who was downgraded to non-participant status is questionable to play.

Here's the rest of the Week 14 injury report. (Players will be added as teams release their injury reports.)

  • LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring): questionable

  • CB Tyson Campbell (thigh): questionable

  • P Logan Cooke (left knee): questionable

  • LS Ross Matiscik (hamstring): questionable

  • G Logan Bruss (knee): out

  • T Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring): out

  • LB Jerome Baker (neck): questionable

  • CB Jarvis Brownless Jr. (hip): questionable

  • CB Roger McCreary (shoulder): questionable

  • LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (hamstring): questionable

  • DT T'Vondre Sweat (shoulder): questionable

  • T Leroy Watson IV (back): questionable

  • LB James Williams (knee): questionable

  • LB C.J. Mosley (neck): out

  • RB Breece Hall (knee): out

  • CB Qwan'tez Stiggers (illness): out

  • CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring): doubtful

  • T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (toe): questionable

  • T Morgan Moses (knee, shoulder): questionable

  • G Xavier Newman-Johnson (groin): questionable

  • G Alijah Vera-Tucker (questionable

  • T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable

  • LB Bradley Chubb (knee): questionable

  • LS Blake Ferguson (illness): questionable

  • LB Cameron Goode (knee): questionable

  • CB Kader Kohou (back): questionable

  • RB Raheem Mostert (hip): questionable

  • LB Anthony Walker (hamstring): questionable

  • RB Jase McClellan (knee): out

  • DE Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle): questionable

  • CB Mike Hughes (neck): questionable

  • CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring): out

  • LS Andrew DePaola (hand): questionable

  • DE Patrick Jones II (knee): questionable

  • DT Harrison Phillips (back): questionable

  • K Will Reichard (right quadricep): questionable

  • G Dalton Risner (back): questionable

  • DE Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh): questionable

  • TE Taysom Hill (knee): out

  • WR Bub Means (ankle): out

  • G Nick Saldiveri (knee): out

  • DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles): questionable

  • RB Kendre Miller (hamstring): questionable

  • CB Deonte Banks (rib): out

  • DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck, shoulder): out

  • LB Bobby Okereke (back): out

  • DT DJ Davidson (shoulder): doubtful

  • T Jermaine Eluemunor (quadricep): doubtful

  • LB Dyontae Johnson (ankle): questionable

  • CB Cor’Dale Flott (quadriceps, knee): questionable

  • T Chris Hubbard (knee): questionable

  • WR Malik Nabers (hip): questionable

  • T Evan Neal (hip): questionable

  • CB Andru Phillips (shoulder): questionable

  • DT Jordon Riley (knee): questionable

  • WR Jalen Coker (quadricep): doubtful

  • LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable

  • CB Caleb Farley (shoulder): questionable

  • G Robert Hunt (back): questionable

  • LB Josey Jewell (hamstring): questionable

  • TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck): questionable

  • S Nick Scott (personal, hamstring): questionable

  • LB D.J. Wonnum (knee): questionable

  • S Reed Blankenship (concussion): out

  • S Sydney Brown (knee): out

  • WR Britain Covey (neck): out

  • TE Dallas Goedert (knee): out

  • WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out

  • OT Jedrick Wills (knee): out

  • DT Maurice Hurst (ankle): out

  • DE Sam Kamara (concussion): out

  • CB Myles Harden (tibia): out

  • WR Jamari Thrash (shoulder): questionable

  • S Juan Thornhill (calf): questionable

  • DT Montravius Adams (knee): out

  • WR George Pickens (hamstring): questionable

  • CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out

  • RB Zamir White (quadricep): out

  • TE Justin Shorter (back): doubtful

  • RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): questionable

  • WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle): questionable

  • LB K.J. Britt (ankle): out

  • S Mike Edwards (hamstring): out

  • CB Troy Hill (foot, knee): out

  • LB Markees Watts (knee): out

  • CB Josh Hayes (hamstring): questionable

  • RB Bucky Irving (hip, back): questionable

  • LB J.J. Russell (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Trey Palmer (hip): questionable

  • S Tykee Smith (knee): questionable

  • LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle): questionable

  • T Stone Forsythe (hand): out

  • P Michael Dickson (back): questionable

  • RB Kenneth Walker (ankle, calf): questionable

  • CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out

  • DT Naquan Jones (elbow): questionable

  • DT Dante Stills (back): questionable

  • S Jalen Thompson (illness): questionable

  • WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable

  • DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable

  • OL Tylan Grable (groin): questionable

  • TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): questionable

  • TE Quintin Morris (shoulder, groin): questionable

  • TE Tyler Higbee (knee): out

  • T KT Leveston (ankle): out

  • OT Alaric Jackson (foot): questionable

  • LB Jared Verse (ankle): questionable

  • OL Ryan Bates (concussion): out

  • DB Elijah Hicks (ankle): out

  • RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): out

  • WR DJ Moore (quad): questionable

  • RB D'Andre Swift (quad): questionable

  • LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out

  • RB Jordan Mason (ankle): out

  • S George Odum (knee): out

  • T Trent Williams (ankle): out

  • DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): doubtful

  • G Aaron Banks (concussion): questionable

  • LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee): questionable

  • S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist): questionable

  • LB Denzel Perryman (groin): doubtful

  • LB Junior Colson (ankle): questionable

  • S Tony Jefferson (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder): questionable

  • WR Mecole Hardman (knee): questionable

  • LB Logan Wilson (knee): out

  • OT Orlando Brown (fibula): doubtful

  • G Zack Martin (ankle): out