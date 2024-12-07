NFL injury tracker Week 14: Breece Hall out vs. Dolphins, CeeDee Lamb expects to play vs. Bengals

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 14.

It's been a disappointing season for Breece Hall and injuries look like they will affect him as he completes his third year in the NFL.

Hall did not practice this week and on Saturday he was ruled out for the Jets' game against the Miami Dolphins with a knee injury. Hall has been playing through it and was questionable last week before suiting against the Seattle Seahawks and running for 60 yards on 12 carries.

Rookie Braelon Allen, a fourth-round pick, will take over the primary back role for the Jets. He has 240 yards on 67 carries this season.

In other Jets injury news, cornerback Sauce Gardner is doubtful to play.

As the injury bug hits the team, there is no plan to tank, according to Ulbrich.

“We’ll never, regardless of the situation or record, we’d never put a guy at risk that is not capable of going out there and playing. I don’t know if the record has a whole lot to do with that ever. Or it shouldn’t at least, in my opinion,” Ulbrich said.

CeeDee Lamb will be 'fine' to play vs. Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys meet the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and quarterback Cooper Rush is expected to have one of his main weapons available.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been dealing with an AC sprain in his shoulder for the past month but is not anticipating sitting out. Lamb aggravated the shoulder on Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants and did not practice on Thursday.

"Still have the shoulder injury, which I've been dealing with for four or five weeks…" Lamb said. "As far as Monday goes, I'll be fine. ... I have my range of motion and I have my strength back."

One Cowboy who will not play Monday or for the rest of this season is All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who will undergo ankle surgery. The injury has been bugging the nine-time Pro Bowler and at 34, there are questions about whether we've seen the last of him in the NFL.

"This is not the time to have those discussions," Martin said. "This is all I'll say about that: It's a tough situation, and the most important thing on my mind is getting healthy and then having those conversations down the road. But first and foremost, I want to get healthy and then maybe those conversations are a little bit easier."

Uchenna Nwosu returns for Seahawks

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will be back for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after only playing one game this season and missing time due to a sprained MCL.

Nwosu was out due to the injury suffered in the team's preseason finale — a play that he believes was dirty.

"I thought it was dirty, straight up," Nwosu said of Cleveland Browns' guard Wyatt Teller's block on Aug. 24. "I didn't like it. It's preseason. We're going to be in there like two drives, but it's football. I get it, it's football at the end of the day, but it was definitely a dirty play."

After missing the opening four games of the season, Nwosu returned against the New York Giants in Week 5, but suffered a left quad injury and has not played since.

"It's been tough," said Nwosu, the Seahawks' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. "I feel like it's really things that have kind of been out of my control, especially with the knee injury I had. And then one thing leads to another, so who knows. So just kind of just refiguring myself out, just trusting my process and knowing that I know my career is going to be great and I'll still be the same player I am, and just continue to trust myself."

Meanwhile running back Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf), who was downgraded to non-participant status is questionable to play.

Here's the rest of the Week 14 injury report. (Players will be added as teams release their injury reports.)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring): questionable

CB Tyson Campbell (thigh): questionable

P Logan Cooke (left knee): questionable

LS Ross Matiscik (hamstring): questionable

TENNESSEE TITANS

G Logan Bruss (knee): out

T Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring): out

LB Jerome Baker (neck): questionable

CB Jarvis Brownless Jr. (hip): questionable

CB Roger McCreary (shoulder): questionable

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (hamstring): questionable

DT T'Vondre Sweat (shoulder): questionable

T Leroy Watson IV (back): questionable

LB James Williams (knee): questionable

NEW YORK JETS

LB C.J. Mosley (neck): out

RB Breece Hall (knee): out

CB Qwan'tez Stiggers (illness): out

CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring): doubtful

T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (toe): questionable

T Morgan Moses (knee, shoulder): questionable

G Xavier Newman-Johnson (groin): questionable

G Alijah Vera-Tucker (questionable

MIAMI DOLPHINS

T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable

LB Bradley Chubb (knee): questionable

LS Blake Ferguson (illness): questionable

LB Cameron Goode (knee): questionable

CB Kader Kohou (back): questionable

RB Raheem Mostert (hip): questionable

LB Anthony Walker (hamstring): questionable

ATLANTA FALCONS

RB Jase McClellan (knee): out

DE Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle): questionable

CB Mike Hughes (neck): questionable

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring): out

LS Andrew DePaola (hand): questionable

DE Patrick Jones II (knee): questionable

DT Harrison Phillips (back): questionable

K Will Reichard (right quadricep): questionable

G Dalton Risner (back): questionable

DE Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh): questionable

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

TE Taysom Hill (knee): out

WR Bub Means (ankle): out

G Nick Saldiveri (knee): out

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles): questionable

RB Kendre Miller (hamstring): questionable

NEW YORK GIANTS

CB Deonte Banks (rib): out

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck, shoulder): out

LB Bobby Okereke (back): out

DT DJ Davidson (shoulder): doubtful

T Jermaine Eluemunor (quadricep): doubtful

LB Dyontae Johnson (ankle): questionable

CB Cor’Dale Flott (quadriceps, knee): questionable

T Chris Hubbard (knee): questionable

WR Malik Nabers (hip): questionable

T Evan Neal (hip): questionable

CB Andru Phillips (shoulder): questionable

DT Jordon Riley (knee): questionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR Jalen Coker (quadricep): doubtful

LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable

CB Caleb Farley (shoulder): questionable

G Robert Hunt (back): questionable

LB Josey Jewell (hamstring): questionable

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck): questionable

S Nick Scott (personal, hamstring): questionable

LB D.J. Wonnum (knee): questionable

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

S Reed Blankenship (concussion): out

S Sydney Brown (knee): out

WR Britain Covey (neck): out

TE Dallas Goedert (knee): out

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out

OT Jedrick Wills (knee): out

DT Maurice Hurst (ankle): out

DE Sam Kamara (concussion): out

CB Myles Harden (tibia): out

WR Jamari Thrash (shoulder): questionable

S Juan Thornhill (calf): questionable

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

DT Montravius Adams (knee): out

WR George Pickens (hamstring): questionable

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out

RB Zamir White (quadricep): out

TE Justin Shorter (back): doubtful

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): questionable

WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle): questionable

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

LB K.J. Britt (ankle): out

S Mike Edwards (hamstring): out

CB Troy Hill (foot, knee): out

LB Markees Watts (knee): out

CB Josh Hayes (hamstring): questionable

RB Bucky Irving (hip, back): questionable

LB J.J. Russell (hamstring): questionable

WR Trey Palmer (hip): questionable

S Tykee Smith (knee): questionable

LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle): questionable

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

T Stone Forsythe (hand): out

P Michael Dickson (back): questionable

RB Kenneth Walker (ankle, calf): questionable

ARIZONA CARDINALS

CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out

DT Naquan Jones (elbow): questionable

DT Dante Stills (back): questionable

S Jalen Thompson (illness): questionable

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable

DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable

OL Tylan Grable (groin): questionable

TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): questionable

TE Quintin Morris (shoulder, groin): questionable

LOS ANGELES RAMS

TE Tyler Higbee (knee): out

T KT Leveston (ankle): out

OT Alaric Jackson (foot): questionable

LB Jared Verse (ankle): questionable

CHICAGO BEARS

OL Ryan Bates (concussion): out

DB Elijah Hicks (ankle): out

RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): out

WR DJ Moore (quad): questionable

RB D'Andre Swift (quad): questionable

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out

RB Jordan Mason (ankle): out

S George Odum (knee): out

T Trent Williams (ankle): out

DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): doubtful

G Aaron Banks (concussion): questionable

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee): questionable

S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist): questionable

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

LB Denzel Perryman (groin): doubtful

LB Junior Colson (ankle): questionable

S Tony Jefferson (hamstring): questionable

WR Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder): questionable

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (knee): questionable

CINCINNATI BENGALS

LB Logan Wilson (knee): out

OT Orlando Brown (fibula): doubtful

DALLAS COWBOYS