NFL injury tracker Week 14: Breece Hall out vs. Dolphins, CeeDee Lamb expects to play vs. Bengals
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 14.
It's been a disappointing season for Breece Hall and injuries look like they will affect him as he completes his third year in the NFL.
Hall did not practice this week and on Saturday he was ruled out for the Jets' game against the Miami Dolphins with a knee injury. Hall has been playing through it and was questionable last week before suiting against the Seattle Seahawks and running for 60 yards on 12 carries.
Rookie Braelon Allen, a fourth-round pick, will take over the primary back role for the Jets. He has 240 yards on 67 carries this season.
In other Jets injury news, cornerback Sauce Gardner is doubtful to play.
As the injury bug hits the team, there is no plan to tank, according to Ulbrich.
“We’ll never, regardless of the situation or record, we’d never put a guy at risk that is not capable of going out there and playing. I don’t know if the record has a whole lot to do with that ever. Or it shouldn’t at least, in my opinion,” Ulbrich said.
CeeDee Lamb will be 'fine' to play vs. Bengals
The Dallas Cowboys meet the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and quarterback Cooper Rush is expected to have one of his main weapons available.
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been dealing with an AC sprain in his shoulder for the past month but is not anticipating sitting out. Lamb aggravated the shoulder on Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants and did not practice on Thursday.
"Still have the shoulder injury, which I've been dealing with for four or five weeks…" Lamb said. "As far as Monday goes, I'll be fine. ... I have my range of motion and I have my strength back."
One Cowboy who will not play Monday or for the rest of this season is All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who will undergo ankle surgery. The injury has been bugging the nine-time Pro Bowler and at 34, there are questions about whether we've seen the last of him in the NFL.
"This is not the time to have those discussions," Martin said. "This is all I'll say about that: It's a tough situation, and the most important thing on my mind is getting healthy and then having those conversations down the road. But first and foremost, I want to get healthy and then maybe those conversations are a little bit easier."
Uchenna Nwosu returns for Seahawks
Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will be back for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after only playing one game this season and missing time due to a sprained MCL.
Nwosu was out due to the injury suffered in the team's preseason finale — a play that he believes was dirty.
"I thought it was dirty, straight up," Nwosu said of Cleveland Browns' guard Wyatt Teller's block on Aug. 24. "I didn't like it. It's preseason. We're going to be in there like two drives, but it's football. I get it, it's football at the end of the day, but it was definitely a dirty play."
After missing the opening four games of the season, Nwosu returned against the New York Giants in Week 5, but suffered a left quad injury and has not played since.
"It's been tough," said Nwosu, the Seahawks' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. "I feel like it's really things that have kind of been out of my control, especially with the knee injury I had. And then one thing leads to another, so who knows. So just kind of just refiguring myself out, just trusting my process and knowing that I know my career is going to be great and I'll still be the same player I am, and just continue to trust myself."
Meanwhile running back Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf), who was downgraded to non-participant status is questionable to play.
Here's the rest of the Week 14 injury report. (Players will be added as teams release their injury reports.)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring): questionable
CB Tyson Campbell (thigh): questionable
P Logan Cooke (left knee): questionable
LS Ross Matiscik (hamstring): questionable
TENNESSEE TITANS
G Logan Bruss (knee): out
T Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring): out
LB Jerome Baker (neck): questionable
CB Jarvis Brownless Jr. (hip): questionable
CB Roger McCreary (shoulder): questionable
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (hamstring): questionable
DT T'Vondre Sweat (shoulder): questionable
T Leroy Watson IV (back): questionable
LB James Williams (knee): questionable
NEW YORK JETS
LB C.J. Mosley (neck): out
RB Breece Hall (knee): out
CB Qwan'tez Stiggers (illness): out
CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring): doubtful
T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (toe): questionable
T Morgan Moses (knee, shoulder): questionable
G Xavier Newman-Johnson (groin): questionable
G Alijah Vera-Tucker (questionable
MIAMI DOLPHINS
T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable
LB Bradley Chubb (knee): questionable
LS Blake Ferguson (illness): questionable
LB Cameron Goode (knee): questionable
CB Kader Kohou (back): questionable
RB Raheem Mostert (hip): questionable
LB Anthony Walker (hamstring): questionable
ATLANTA FALCONS
RB Jase McClellan (knee): out
DE Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle): questionable
CB Mike Hughes (neck): questionable
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring): out
LS Andrew DePaola (hand): questionable
DE Patrick Jones II (knee): questionable
DT Harrison Phillips (back): questionable
K Will Reichard (right quadricep): questionable
G Dalton Risner (back): questionable
DE Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh): questionable
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
TE Taysom Hill (knee): out
WR Bub Means (ankle): out
G Nick Saldiveri (knee): out
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles): questionable
RB Kendre Miller (hamstring): questionable
NEW YORK GIANTS
CB Deonte Banks (rib): out
DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck, shoulder): out
LB Bobby Okereke (back): out
DT DJ Davidson (shoulder): doubtful
T Jermaine Eluemunor (quadricep): doubtful
LB Dyontae Johnson (ankle): questionable
CB Cor’Dale Flott (quadriceps, knee): questionable
T Chris Hubbard (knee): questionable
WR Malik Nabers (hip): questionable
T Evan Neal (hip): questionable
CB Andru Phillips (shoulder): questionable
DT Jordon Riley (knee): questionable
CAROLINA PANTHERS
WR Jalen Coker (quadricep): doubtful
LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable
CB Caleb Farley (shoulder): questionable
G Robert Hunt (back): questionable
LB Josey Jewell (hamstring): questionable
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck): questionable
S Nick Scott (personal, hamstring): questionable
LB D.J. Wonnum (knee): questionable
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
S Reed Blankenship (concussion): out
S Sydney Brown (knee): out
WR Britain Covey (neck): out
TE Dallas Goedert (knee): out
CLEVELAND BROWNS
WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out
OT Jedrick Wills (knee): out
DT Maurice Hurst (ankle): out
DE Sam Kamara (concussion): out
CB Myles Harden (tibia): out
WR Jamari Thrash (shoulder): questionable
S Juan Thornhill (calf): questionable
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
DT Montravius Adams (knee): out
WR George Pickens (hamstring): questionable
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out
RB Zamir White (quadricep): out
TE Justin Shorter (back): doubtful
RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): questionable
WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle): questionable
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
LB K.J. Britt (ankle): out
S Mike Edwards (hamstring): out
CB Troy Hill (foot, knee): out
LB Markees Watts (knee): out
CB Josh Hayes (hamstring): questionable
RB Bucky Irving (hip, back): questionable
LB J.J. Russell (hamstring): questionable
WR Trey Palmer (hip): questionable
S Tykee Smith (knee): questionable
LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle): questionable
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
T Stone Forsythe (hand): out
P Michael Dickson (back): questionable
RB Kenneth Walker (ankle, calf): questionable
ARIZONA CARDINALS
CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out
DT Naquan Jones (elbow): questionable
DT Dante Stills (back): questionable
S Jalen Thompson (illness): questionable
BUFFALO BILLS
WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable
DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable
OL Tylan Grable (groin): questionable
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): questionable
TE Quintin Morris (shoulder, groin): questionable
LOS ANGELES RAMS
TE Tyler Higbee (knee): out
T KT Leveston (ankle): out
OT Alaric Jackson (foot): questionable
LB Jared Verse (ankle): questionable
CHICAGO BEARS
OL Ryan Bates (concussion): out
DB Elijah Hicks (ankle): out
RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): out
WR DJ Moore (quad): questionable
RB D'Andre Swift (quad): questionable
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out
RB Jordan Mason (ankle): out
S George Odum (knee): out
T Trent Williams (ankle): out
DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): doubtful
G Aaron Banks (concussion): questionable
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee): questionable
S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist): questionable
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
LB Denzel Perryman (groin): doubtful
LB Junior Colson (ankle): questionable
S Tony Jefferson (hamstring): questionable
WR Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder): questionable
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WR Mecole Hardman (knee): questionable
CINCINNATI BENGALS
LB Logan Wilson (knee): out
OT Orlando Brown (fibula): doubtful
DALLAS COWBOYS
G Zack Martin (ankle): out