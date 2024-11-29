NFL injury tracker Week 13: Trevor Lawrence expected to return, Brock Purdy remains limited, J.K. Dobbins out
Surgery could be on the horizon for Trevor Lawrence, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is expected to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
Lawrence has missed the past two Jaguars games due to a sprained left shoulder suffered on Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. But after returning to practice this week there was hope he would be able to get back on the field this week.
"I think [the sprained AC joint] has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what's the best path forward," Lawrence said Wednesday. "[Surgery is] definitely something that I'm considering and not off the table at all. It's something that we're going to have to just [approach] truly day-by-day, week-by-week.
Said Pederson, "He's had a good week. I would say as of right now yes he will play."
Brock Purdy still limited in practice
After missing last week's San Francisco 49ers loss to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Brock Purdy was limited in practice for a second day in a row on Thursday.
Purdy is dealing with a right shoulder injury and has yet to practice since getting hurt on Nov. 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), who also did not play in Week 12, were also absent from Thursday's practice.
J.K. Dobbins out with knee sprain
A knee sprain knocked running back J.K. Dobbins out of Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and now the injury will force him to miss time for the Los Angeles Chargers.
He will definitely miss this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Beyond that, his status is considered week-to-week.
Dobbins, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and then suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season, was having a bounce-back year with 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games for the 7-4 Chargers.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
RB Zamir White (quadricep): out
CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out
QB Gardner Minshew (collarbone): out
RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): questionable
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
K Spencer Shrader (right hamstring): out
LB Cam Jones (illness): questionable
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
ATLANTA FALCONS
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
CINCINNATI BENGALS
HOUSTON TEXANS
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
ARIZONA CARDINALS
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
C Tanor Bortolini (concussion): out
WR Josh Downs (shoulder): out
WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): out
T Braden Smith (personal): out
WR Alec Pierce (foot): questionable
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
OL Cole Strange (knee): out
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
RG Anthony Bradford (ankle): out
NEW YORK JETS
TENNESSEE TITANS
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
CAROLINA PANTHERS
WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): out
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck): out
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable
OLB Amaré Barno (knee): questionable
CB Caleb Farley (shoulder): questionable
S Nick Scott (hamstring): questionable
LOS ANGELES RAMS
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
BALTIMORE RAVENS
TE Charlie Kolar (arm): out
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
BUFFALO BILLS
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): out
WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable
LB Matt Milano (biceps): questionable
DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable