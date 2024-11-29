NFL injury tracker Week 13: Trevor Lawrence expected to return, Brock Purdy remains limited, J.K. Dobbins out

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13

Surgery could be on the horizon for Trevor Lawrence, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is expected to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

Lawrence has missed the past two Jaguars games due to a sprained left shoulder suffered on Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. But after returning to practice this week there was hope he would be able to get back on the field this week.

"I think [the sprained AC joint] has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what's the best path forward," Lawrence said Wednesday. "[Surgery is] definitely something that I'm considering and not off the table at all. It's something that we're going to have to just [approach] truly day-by-day, week-by-week.

Said Pederson, "He's had a good week. I would say as of right now yes he will play."

Brock Purdy still limited in practice

After missing last week's San Francisco 49ers loss to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Brock Purdy was limited in practice for a second day in a row on Thursday.

Purdy is dealing with a right shoulder injury and has yet to practice since getting hurt on Nov. 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), who also did not play in Week 12, were also absent from Thursday's practice.

J.K. Dobbins out with knee sprain

A knee sprain knocked running back J.K. Dobbins out of Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and now the injury will force him to miss time for the Los Angeles Chargers.

He will definitely miss this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Beyond that, his status is considered week-to-week.

Dobbins, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and then suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season, was having a bounce-back year with 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games for the 7-4 Chargers.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Zamir White (quadricep): out

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out

QB Gardner Minshew (collarbone): out

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): questionable

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

K Spencer Shrader (right hamstring): out

LB Cam Jones (illness): questionable

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

ATLANTA FALCONS

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

CINCINNATI BENGALS

HOUSTON TEXANS

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

ARIZONA CARDINALS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

C Tanor Bortolini (concussion): out

WR Josh Downs (shoulder): out

WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): out

T Braden Smith (personal): out

WR Alec Pierce (foot): questionable

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OL Cole Strange (knee): out

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RG Anthony Bradford (ankle): out

NEW YORK JETS

TENNESSEE TITANS

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): out

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck): out

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable

OLB Amaré Barno (knee): questionable

CB Caleb Farley (shoulder): questionable

S Nick Scott (hamstring): questionable

LOS ANGELES RAMS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

BALTIMORE RAVENS

TE Charlie Kolar (arm): out

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

BUFFALO BILLS

TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): out

WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable

LB Matt Milano (biceps): questionable

DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DENVER BRONCOS