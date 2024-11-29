Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 13: Trevor Lawrence expected to return, Brock Purdy remains limited, J.K. Dobbins out

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13

sean leahy
Contributing writer
·3 min read

Surgery could be on the horizon for Trevor Lawrence, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is expected to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

Lawrence has missed the past two Jaguars games due to a sprained left shoulder suffered on Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. But after returning to practice this week there was hope he would be able to get back on the field this week.

"I think [the sprained AC joint] has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what's the best path forward," Lawrence said Wednesday. "[Surgery is] definitely something that I'm considering and not off the table at all. It's something that we're going to have to just [approach] truly day-by-day, week-by-week.

Said Pederson, "He's had a good week. I would say as of right now yes he will play."

After missing last week's San Francisco 49ers loss to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Brock Purdy was limited in practice for a second day in a row on Thursday.

Purdy is dealing with a right shoulder injury and has yet to practice since getting hurt on Nov. 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), who also did not play in Week 12, were also absent from Thursday's practice.

A knee sprain knocked running back J.K. Dobbins out of Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and now the injury will force him to miss time for the Los Angeles Chargers.

He will definitely miss this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Beyond that, his status is considered week-to-week.

Dobbins, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and then suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season, was having a bounce-back year with 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games for the 7-4 Chargers.

  • RB Zamir White (quadricep): out

  • CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out

  • QB Gardner Minshew (collarbone): out

  • RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): questionable

  • K Spencer Shrader (right hamstring): out

  • LB Cam Jones (illness): questionable

  • C Tanor Bortolini (concussion): out

  • WR Josh Downs (shoulder): out

  • WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): out

  • T Braden Smith (personal): out

  • WR Alec Pierce (foot): questionable

  • OL Cole Strange (knee): out

  • RG Anthony Bradford (ankle): out

  • WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): out

  • TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck): out

  • OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable

  • OLB Amaré Barno (knee): questionable

  • CB Caleb Farley (shoulder): questionable

  • S Nick Scott (hamstring): questionable

  • TE Charlie Kolar (arm): out

  • TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): out

  • WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable

  • LB Matt Milano (biceps): questionable

  • DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable