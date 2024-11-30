Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 13: Trevor Lawrence expected to return, Brock Purdy questionable, J.K. Dobbins heading to IR

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13

sean leahy
Contributing writer
Surgery could be on the horizon for Trevor Lawrence, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is expected to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

Lawrence, who is listed as questionable, has missed the past two Jaguars games due to a sprained left shoulder suffered on Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. But after returning to practice this week there was hope he would be able to get back on the field this week.

"I think [the sprained AC joint] has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what's the best path forward," Lawrence said Wednesday. "[Surgery is] definitely something that I'm considering and not off the table at all. It's something that we're going to have to just [approach] truly day-by-day, week-by-week.

Said Pederson, "He's had a good week. I would say as of right now yes he will play."

After missing the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Green Bay Packers and being limited in practice this week, quarterback Brock Purdy was was listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.

"Lots of things can happen between now and then," head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. "But right now he's playing. He's doing good. Had a good day."

Purdy is dealing with a right shoulder injury and has yet to practice since getting hurt on Nov. 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Anytime you go through an injury and stuff like that you want to know what's going on with your body and how long something could be or if something's serious or not, if you're healthy or not," Purdy said. "All those things definitely ran through my mind. But glad everything was clean within the MRI and knowing that we had a plan to get ready for this week, and I'm ready to go now."

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), who also did not play in Week 12, have been ruled out for the Bills game..

A knee sprain knocked running back J.K. Dobbins out of Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and now the injury will force him to miss time for the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Saturday, the Chargers announced that Dobbins has been placed on injured reserving, ruling him out for at least the next four games.

Dobbins, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and then suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season, was having a bounce-back year with 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games for the 7-4 Chargers.

Here's the rest of the Week 13 injury report. (Players will be added once teams release their reports.)

  • RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): out

  • S Alohi Gilman (hamstring): out

  • CB Cam Hart (ankle): out

  • LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out

  • LB Daiyan Henley (calf): questionable

  • CB Mike Hughes (neck): out

  • RB Jase McClellan (knee): out

  • DT Montravius Adams (knee): out

  • CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring): out

  • LB Alex Highsmith (ankle): doubtful

  • DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out

  • WR Charlie Jones (groin): doubtful

  • LB Logan Wilson (knee): questionable

  • T Orlando Brown (fibula): questionable

  • DT Foley Fatukasi (foot): out

  • S Jalen Pitre (shoulder): out

  • WR Xavier Hutchinson (shoulder): questionable

  • LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring): out

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder): questionable

  • RB Emari Demercado (back): questionable

  • DT Darius Robinson (calf): questionable

  • S Jalen Thompson (ankle): questionable

  • S Joey Blount (hip): questionable

  • TE Josh Oliver (ankle): out

  • S Jay Ward (elbow): out

  • T Cam Robinson (foot): questionable

  • C Tanor Bortolini (concussion): out

  • WR Josh Downs (shoulder): out

  • WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): out

  • T Braden Smith (personal): out

  • WR Alec Pierce (foot): questionable

  • OL Cole Strange (knee): out

  • WR Demario Douglas (ankle): questionable

  • S Kyle Dugger (ankle): questionable

  • LB Christian Elliss (knee): questionable

  • LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

  • T Vederian Lowe (shoulder): questionable

  • S Jabrill Peppers (knee): questionable

  • DT Jaquelin Roy (neck): questionable

  • LB Sione Takitaki (knee, neck): questionable

  • DE Deatrich Wise (foot): questionable

  • RG Anthony Bradford (ankle): out

  • T Stone Forsythe (hand): out

  • LB Uchenna Nwosu (thigh): out

  • S AJ Finley (ankle): questionable

  • TE Brady Russell (foot): questionable

  • T Tyron Smith (neck): out

  • S Chuck Clark (shin): questionable

  • G Xavier Newman-Johnson (concussion): questionable

  • LB C.J. Mosley (neck): questionable

  • G Jake Hanson (hamstring): questionable

  • RB Breece Hall (knee): questionable

  • CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin): out

  • T Leroy Watson IV (back): out

  • RB Tyjae Spears (concussion): questionable

  • RB Austin Ekeler (concussion): out

  • T Andrew Wylie (concussion): out

  • CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): doubtful

  • S Tykee Smith (knee): out

  • S Jordan Whitehead (pectoral): out

  • LB Markees Watts (knee): out

  • LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle): out

  • CB Troy Hill (ankle, foot): questionable

  • LB Anthony Nelson (personal): questionable

  • T Tristan Wirfs (knee, foot): questionable

  • WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): out

  • TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck): out

  • OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable

  • OLB Amaré Barno (knee): questionable

  • CB Caleb Farley (shoulder): questionable

  • S Nick Scott (hamstring): questionable

  • TE Tyler Higbee (knee): out

  • T KT Leveston (ankle): out

  • LB Nick Hampton (triceps): questionable

  • T Alaric Jackson (foot): questionable

  • G Lucas Patrick (calf): out

  • DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles): questionable

  • C Erik McCoy (groin): questionable

  • RB Jamaal Williams (groin): questionable

  • CB Darius Slay (concussion): out

  • LB Ben VanSumeren (knee): out

  • WR Johnny Wilson (hamstring): out

  • WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring): questionable

  • S Sydney Brown (knee): questionable

  • TE Charlie Kolar (arm): out

  • CB Arthur Maulet (calf, knee): out

  • DT Michael Pierce (calf): out

  • LB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring, neck): doubtful

  • CB T.J. Tampa (ankle): questionable

  • G Aaron Banks (concussion): out

  • DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out

  • DT Jordan Elliott (concussion): out

  • LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out

  • CB Deommodore Lenoir (knee): out

  • T Trent Williams (ankle): out

  • WR Chris Conley (knee): questionable

  • LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee): questionable

  • DT Kevin Givens (groin): questionable

  • CB Renardo Green (neck): questionable

  • QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder): questionable

  • TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): out

  • T Tylan Grable (groin): out

  • WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable

  • LB Matt Milano (biceps): questionable

  • DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable

  • T Jedrick Wills (knee): out

  • WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out

  • S Juan Thornhill (calf): out

  • TE Geoff Swaim (concussion): out

  • DT Sam Kamara (head): out

  • CB Myles Harden (tibia): questionable