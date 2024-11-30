NFL injury tracker Week 13: Trevor Lawrence expected to return, Brock Purdy questionable, J.K. Dobbins heading to IR
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13
Surgery could be on the horizon for Trevor Lawrence, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is expected to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
Lawrence, who is listed as questionable, has missed the past two Jaguars games due to a sprained left shoulder suffered on Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. But after returning to practice this week there was hope he would be able to get back on the field this week.
"I think [the sprained AC joint] has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what's the best path forward," Lawrence said Wednesday. "[Surgery is] definitely something that I'm considering and not off the table at all. It's something that we're going to have to just [approach] truly day-by-day, week-by-week.
Said Pederson, "He's had a good week. I would say as of right now yes he will play."
Brock Purdy questionable vs. Bills
After missing the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Green Bay Packers and being limited in practice this week, quarterback Brock Purdy was was listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.
"Lots of things can happen between now and then," head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. "But right now he's playing. He's doing good. Had a good day."
Purdy is dealing with a right shoulder injury and has yet to practice since getting hurt on Nov. 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.
"Anytime you go through an injury and stuff like that you want to know what's going on with your body and how long something could be or if something's serious or not, if you're healthy or not," Purdy said. "All those things definitely ran through my mind. But glad everything was clean within the MRI and knowing that we had a plan to get ready for this week, and I'm ready to go now."
Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), who also did not play in Week 12, have been ruled out for the Bills game..
J.K. Dobbins placed on IR with knee sprain
A knee sprain knocked running back J.K. Dobbins out of Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and now the injury will force him to miss time for the Los Angeles Chargers.
On Saturday, the Chargers announced that Dobbins has been placed on injured reserving, ruling him out for at least the next four games.
Dobbins, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and then suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season, was having a bounce-back year with 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games for the 7-4 Chargers.
Here's the rest of the Week 13 injury report. (Players will be added once teams release their reports.)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): out
S Alohi Gilman (hamstring): out
CB Cam Hart (ankle): out
LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out
LB Daiyan Henley (calf): questionable
ATLANTA FALCONS
CB Mike Hughes (neck): out
RB Jase McClellan (knee): out
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
DT Montravius Adams (knee): out
CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring): out
LB Alex Highsmith (ankle): doubtful
CINCINNATI BENGALS
DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out
WR Charlie Jones (groin): doubtful
LB Logan Wilson (knee): questionable
T Orlando Brown (fibula): questionable
HOUSTON TEXANS
DT Foley Fatukasi (foot): out
S Jalen Pitre (shoulder): out
WR Xavier Hutchinson (shoulder): questionable
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring): out
QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder): questionable
ARIZONA CARDINALS
RB Emari Demercado (back): questionable
DT Darius Robinson (calf): questionable
S Jalen Thompson (ankle): questionable
S Joey Blount (hip): questionable
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
TE Josh Oliver (ankle): out
S Jay Ward (elbow): out
T Cam Robinson (foot): questionable
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
C Tanor Bortolini (concussion): out
WR Josh Downs (shoulder): out
WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): out
T Braden Smith (personal): out
WR Alec Pierce (foot): questionable
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
OL Cole Strange (knee): out
WR Demario Douglas (ankle): questionable
S Kyle Dugger (ankle): questionable
LB Christian Elliss (knee): questionable
LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable
T Vederian Lowe (shoulder): questionable
S Jabrill Peppers (knee): questionable
DT Jaquelin Roy (neck): questionable
LB Sione Takitaki (knee, neck): questionable
DE Deatrich Wise (foot): questionable
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
RG Anthony Bradford (ankle): out
T Stone Forsythe (hand): out
LB Uchenna Nwosu (thigh): out
S AJ Finley (ankle): questionable
TE Brady Russell (foot): questionable
NEW YORK JETS
T Tyron Smith (neck): out
S Chuck Clark (shin): questionable
G Xavier Newman-Johnson (concussion): questionable
LB C.J. Mosley (neck): questionable
G Jake Hanson (hamstring): questionable
RB Breece Hall (knee): questionable
TENNESSEE TITANS
CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin): out
T Leroy Watson IV (back): out
RB Tyjae Spears (concussion): questionable
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
RB Austin Ekeler (concussion): out
T Andrew Wylie (concussion): out
CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): doubtful
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
S Tykee Smith (knee): out
S Jordan Whitehead (pectoral): out
LB Markees Watts (knee): out
LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle): out
CB Troy Hill (ankle, foot): questionable
LB Anthony Nelson (personal): questionable
T Tristan Wirfs (knee, foot): questionable
CAROLINA PANTHERS
WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): out
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck): out
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable
OLB Amaré Barno (knee): questionable
CB Caleb Farley (shoulder): questionable
S Nick Scott (hamstring): questionable
LOS ANGELES RAMS
TE Tyler Higbee (knee): out
T KT Leveston (ankle): out
LB Nick Hampton (triceps): questionable
T Alaric Jackson (foot): questionable
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
G Lucas Patrick (calf): out
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles): questionable
C Erik McCoy (groin): questionable
RB Jamaal Williams (groin): questionable
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
CB Darius Slay (concussion): out
LB Ben VanSumeren (knee): out
WR Johnny Wilson (hamstring): out
WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring): questionable
S Sydney Brown (knee): questionable
BALTIMORE RAVENS
TE Charlie Kolar (arm): out
CB Arthur Maulet (calf, knee): out
DT Michael Pierce (calf): out
LB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring, neck): doubtful
CB T.J. Tampa (ankle): questionable
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
G Aaron Banks (concussion): out
DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out
DT Jordan Elliott (concussion): out
LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out
CB Deommodore Lenoir (knee): out
T Trent Williams (ankle): out
WR Chris Conley (knee): questionable
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee): questionable
DT Kevin Givens (groin): questionable
CB Renardo Green (neck): questionable
QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder): questionable
BUFFALO BILLS
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): out
T Tylan Grable (groin): out
WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable
LB Matt Milano (biceps): questionable
DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable
CLEVELAND BROWNS
T Jedrick Wills (knee): out
WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out
S Juan Thornhill (calf): out
TE Geoff Swaim (concussion): out
DT Sam Kamara (head): out
CB Myles Harden (tibia): questionable