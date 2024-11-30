NFL injury tracker Week 13: Trevor Lawrence expected to return, Brock Purdy questionable, J.K. Dobbins heading to IR

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13

Surgery could be on the horizon for Trevor Lawrence, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is expected to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

Lawrence, who is listed as questionable, has missed the past two Jaguars games due to a sprained left shoulder suffered on Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. But after returning to practice this week there was hope he would be able to get back on the field this week.

"I think [the sprained AC joint] has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what's the best path forward," Lawrence said Wednesday. "[Surgery is] definitely something that I'm considering and not off the table at all. It's something that we're going to have to just [approach] truly day-by-day, week-by-week.

Said Pederson, "He's had a good week. I would say as of right now yes he will play."

Brock Purdy questionable vs. Bills

After missing the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Green Bay Packers and being limited in practice this week, quarterback Brock Purdy was was listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.

"Lots of things can happen between now and then," head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. "But right now he's playing. He's doing good. Had a good day."

Purdy is dealing with a right shoulder injury and has yet to practice since getting hurt on Nov. 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Anytime you go through an injury and stuff like that you want to know what's going on with your body and how long something could be or if something's serious or not, if you're healthy or not," Purdy said. "All those things definitely ran through my mind. But glad everything was clean within the MRI and knowing that we had a plan to get ready for this week, and I'm ready to go now."

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), who also did not play in Week 12, have been ruled out for the Bills game..

J.K. Dobbins placed on IR with knee sprain

A knee sprain knocked running back J.K. Dobbins out of Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and now the injury will force him to miss time for the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Saturday, the Chargers announced that Dobbins has been placed on injured reserving, ruling him out for at least the next four games.

Dobbins, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and then suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season, was having a bounce-back year with 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games for the 7-4 Chargers.

Here's the rest of the Week 13 injury report. (Players will be added once teams release their reports.)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): out

S Alohi Gilman (hamstring): out

CB Cam Hart (ankle): out

LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out

LB Daiyan Henley (calf): questionable

ATLANTA FALCONS

CB Mike Hughes (neck): out

RB Jase McClellan (knee): out

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

DT Montravius Adams (knee): out

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring): out

LB Alex Highsmith (ankle): doubtful

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out

WR Charlie Jones (groin): doubtful

LB Logan Wilson (knee): questionable

T Orlando Brown (fibula): questionable

HOUSTON TEXANS

DT Foley Fatukasi (foot): out

S Jalen Pitre (shoulder): out

WR Xavier Hutchinson (shoulder): questionable

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring): out

QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder): questionable

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Emari Demercado (back): questionable

DT Darius Robinson (calf): questionable

S Jalen Thompson (ankle): questionable

S Joey Blount (hip): questionable

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

TE Josh Oliver (ankle): out

S Jay Ward (elbow): out

T Cam Robinson (foot): questionable

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

C Tanor Bortolini (concussion): out

WR Josh Downs (shoulder): out

WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): out

T Braden Smith (personal): out

WR Alec Pierce (foot): questionable

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OL Cole Strange (knee): out

WR Demario Douglas (ankle): questionable

S Kyle Dugger (ankle): questionable

LB Christian Elliss (knee): questionable

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

T Vederian Lowe (shoulder): questionable

S Jabrill Peppers (knee): questionable

DT Jaquelin Roy (neck): questionable

LB Sione Takitaki (knee, neck): questionable

DE Deatrich Wise (foot): questionable

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RG Anthony Bradford (ankle): out

T Stone Forsythe (hand): out

LB Uchenna Nwosu (thigh): out

S AJ Finley (ankle): questionable

TE Brady Russell (foot): questionable

NEW YORK JETS

T Tyron Smith (neck): out

S Chuck Clark (shin): questionable

G Xavier Newman-Johnson (concussion): questionable

LB C.J. Mosley (neck): questionable

G Jake Hanson (hamstring): questionable

RB Breece Hall (knee): questionable

TENNESSEE TITANS

CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin): out

T Leroy Watson IV (back): out

RB Tyjae Spears (concussion): questionable

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

RB Austin Ekeler (concussion): out

T Andrew Wylie (concussion): out

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): doubtful

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

S Tykee Smith (knee): out

S Jordan Whitehead (pectoral): out

LB Markees Watts (knee): out

LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle): out

CB Troy Hill (ankle, foot): questionable

LB Anthony Nelson (personal): questionable

T Tristan Wirfs (knee, foot): questionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): out

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck): out

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable

OLB Amaré Barno (knee): questionable

CB Caleb Farley (shoulder): questionable

S Nick Scott (hamstring): questionable

LOS ANGELES RAMS

TE Tyler Higbee (knee): out

T KT Leveston (ankle): out

LB Nick Hampton (triceps): questionable

T Alaric Jackson (foot): questionable

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

G Lucas Patrick (calf): out

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles): questionable

C Erik McCoy (groin): questionable

RB Jamaal Williams (groin): questionable

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

CB Darius Slay (concussion): out

LB Ben VanSumeren (knee): out

WR Johnny Wilson (hamstring): out

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring): questionable

S Sydney Brown (knee): questionable

BALTIMORE RAVENS

TE Charlie Kolar (arm): out

CB Arthur Maulet (calf, knee): out

DT Michael Pierce (calf): out

LB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring, neck): doubtful

CB T.J. Tampa (ankle): questionable

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

G Aaron Banks (concussion): out

DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out

DT Jordan Elliott (concussion): out

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out

CB Deommodore Lenoir (knee): out

T Trent Williams (ankle): out

WR Chris Conley (knee): questionable

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee): questionable

DT Kevin Givens (groin): questionable

CB Renardo Green (neck): questionable

QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder): questionable

BUFFALO BILLS

TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): out

T Tylan Grable (groin): out

WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable

LB Matt Milano (biceps): questionable

DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable

CLEVELAND BROWNS

T Jedrick Wills (knee): out

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out

S Juan Thornhill (calf): out

TE Geoff Swaim (concussion): out

DT Sam Kamara (head): out

CB Myles Harden (tibia): questionable

DENVER BRONCOS