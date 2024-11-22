NFL injury tracker Week 12: Brock Purdy has MRI on right shoulder, Mike Evans ready to return, DeVonta Smith misses practice again

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 12.

Brock Purdy did not throw a pass during Wednesday's practice for the San Francisco 49ers. On Thursday, he left practice early and did not speak to the media. That's a concern ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Purdy was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday he underwent an MRI on his right shoulder.

"Hopefully, he makes progress, and we can have a shot at this weekend, but we’ll see," general manager John Lynch told KNBR on Friday. "I think it’s tenuous.”

Brandon Allen or Joshua Dobbs would get the start if Purdy can't go as the 49ers look to improve their 5-5 record.

“We feel good about where it’s at from that standpoint," Lynch said. "But still, you have to be able to go out and operate. And so, we’re kind of figuring all that out. Brock’s going to show up here today, and we’ll see where he can go in terms of practice, and we’ll make some decisions accordingly. Brandon Allen and Josh Dobbs would both be ready, but Brandon would get the first snaps.”

Not only are the 49ers waiting on Purdy, they could also have decisions to make on left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique). Both are nursing injuries and neither has practiced this week.

Mike Evans looking to return vs. Giants

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense could get a big boost as wide receiver Mike Evans was a full participant in practice Thursday as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

Evans has missed the Bucs' last three games — all losses. At 4-6, and with a soft part of their schedule coming up in the next three weeks with games against the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders, his presence on the field will help an offense that put up 145 points in the four games before he went out with injury.

“We’ll play him as long as he’s healthy and fresh,” said Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on Friday “If he needs to be in there, he’ll be in there, but we’ll get him out when we have to.”

Evans, with 335 receiving yards on the season, is hoping to return as soon as he can as he seeks his 11th straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's record. Evans needs 665 receiving yards over the Buccaneers' final seven games to reach the mark.

DeVonta Smith remains out for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles were without wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a third straight day as he deals with a hamstring injury, which has been bothering him.

Smith, 26, has only missed two games in his four-year NFL career. He's played through this hamstring injury this season, but has still put up solid numbers: 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.

"We'll see," was head coach Nick Sirianni's response when asked about Smith's available for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite being limited every day last week in practice, Smith ended up playing in their win over the Washington Commanders and caught four balls for 29 yards.

Here's the rest of the Week 12 injury report. (Players will be added as teams release their injury reports.)

