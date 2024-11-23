NFL injury tracker Week 12: Brock Purdy, DeVonta Smith ruled out, Mike Evans ready to return

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 12.

Brock Purdy was ruled out by the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday's meeting with the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury.

Purdy did not practice on Friday, which made his status uncertain. But head coach Kyle Shanahan officially announced he was out when meeting with reporters after practice. Brandon Allen will start at quarterback versus Green Bay.

Purdy isn't the only injury the 49ers have to deal with in Week 12. Edge rusher Nick Bosa will also miss the Packers game with hip and oblique issues. Left tackle Trent Williams is questionable with an ankle injury.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith to miss Rams game

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without wide receiver DeVonta Smith for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury and did not practice at all this week.

The 26-year-old Smith has only missed two games in his four-year NFL career. He's played through this hamstring injury this season, but has still put up solid numbers: 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.

Mike Evans looking to return vs. Giants

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense could get a big boost as wide receiver Mike Evans was a full participant in practice Thursday as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

Evans has missed the Bucs' last three games — all losses. At 4-6, and with a soft part of their schedule coming up in the next three weeks with games against the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders, his presence on the field will help an offense that put up 145 points in the four games before he went out with injury.

"It hurt to see your team out there fighting in really tough, close games that we could have won," Evans said. "I wish I could [have been] out there to help them. I'm excited for this week."

Evans, with 335 receiving yards on the season, is hoping to return as soon as he can as he seeks his 11th straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's record. Evans needs 665 receiving yards over the Buccaneers' final seven games to reach the mark.

Here's the rest of the Week 12 injury report. (Players will be added as teams release their injury reports.)

Kansas City Chiefs

DE Charles Omenihu (knee): out

RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle): out

Carolina Panthers

RB Miles Sanders (ankle): out

OLB Amaré Barno (knee): doubtful

RB Jonathon Brooks (knee): questionable

WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): questionable

WR Adam Thielen (hamstring): questionable

DE LaBryan Ray (hand): questionable

K Eddy Pineiro (left knee): questionable

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable

OLB DJ Johnson (concussion): questionable

OLB D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps): questionable

Minnesota Vikings

TE Josh Oliver (wrist, ankle): out

OLB Gabriel Murphy (knee): out

Chicago Bears

LG Ryan Bates (concussion): out

S Elijah Hicks (ankle): out

T Kiran Amegadjie (calf): questionable

RB D'Andre Swift (groin): questionable

WR Keenan Allen (ankle): questionable

Tennessee Titans

CB L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps): out

RB Tyjae Spears (concussion): out

LT Leroy Watson (back): out

LB Jack Gibbens (ankle): out

CB Justin Hardee (groin): questionable

CB Roger McCreary (knee): questionable

Houston Texans

OT Blake Fisher (concussion): out

DT Foley Fatukasi (foot): out

DE Denico Autry (knee, oblique): questionable

Detroit Lions

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring): out

CB Terrion Arnold (groin): out

CB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral): questionable

Indianapolis Colts

T Bernhard Raimann: (knee): out

DE Tyquan Lewis (elbow): questionable

New England Patriots

DT Jaquelin Roy (neck): out

DT Christian Barmore (personal): questionable

S Kyle Dugger (ankle): questionable

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

T Vederian Lowe (shoulder): questionable

LB Marte Mapu (neck): questionable

CB Christian Gonzalez (hip): questionable

G Cole Strange (knee): questionable

LB Sione Takitaki (knee): questionable

DE Keion White (knee): questionable

DE Deatrich Wise (foot): questionable

Miami Dolphins

CB Kendall Fuller (concussion): out

T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable

FB Alec Ingold (calf): questionable

S Patrick McMorris (calf): questionable

G Isaiah Wynn (quadricep, knee): questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S Tykee Smith (knee): out

T Tristan Wirfs (knee, foot): doubtful

CB Jamel Dean (hamstring): questionable

WR Mike Evans (hamstring): questionable

DT Greg Gaines (foot): questionable

CB Troy Hill (ankle, foot): questionable

CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring): questionable

New York Giants

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles): questionable

LB Micah McFadden (heel): questionable

LB Darius Muasau (hamstring): questionable

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist): questionable

WR Malik Nabers (groin): questionable

Dallas Cowboys

S Markquese Bell (shoulder): out

TE Jake Ferguson (concussion): out

CB Trevon Diggs (groin, knee): out

WR Brandin Cooks (knee): out

G Zack Martin (ankle, shoulder): out

WR Brandon Cooks (knee): questionable

T Chuma Edoga (toe): questionable

DE Marshawn Kneeland (knee): questionable

G Tyler Smith (ankle, knee): questionable

LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable

Washington Commanders

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): out

LB Nick Bellore (knee): questionable

Denver Broncos

WR Josh Reynolds (hard): out

LB Drew Sanders (Achilles): out

DE Zach Allen (heel): questionable

Las Vegas Raiders

CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder): out

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): doubtful

RB Zamir White (quadricep): doubtful

G Cody Whitehair (ankle): questionable

TE Harrison Bryant (ankle): questionable

C Andre James (ankle): questionable

CB Jack Jones (back): questionable

San Francisco 49ers

QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder): out

CB Charvarius Ward (personal): out

LB Tatum Bethune (knee): out

DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out

WR Jacob Cowing (concussion): out

DT Kevin Givens (groin): out

C Jon Feliciano (knee): questionable

T Trent Williams (ankle): questionable

Green Bay Packers

CB Jaire Alexander (knee): out

LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring): out

DT Colby Wooden (shoulder): questionable

Arizona Cardinals

S Jalen Thompson (ankle): out

DT Darius Robinson (calf): questionable

T Jonah Williams (knee): questionable

LB Xavier Thomas (back): questionable

Seattle Seahawks

TE Brady Russell (foot): out

TE Noah Fant (groin): questionable

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (back): questionable

Philadelphia Eagles

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring): out

Los Angeles Rams

CB Charles Woods (ankle): out

T KT Leveston (ankle): out

T Rob Havenstein (ankle): doubtful

Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers