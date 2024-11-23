Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 12: Brock Purdy, DeVonta Smith ruled out, Mike Evans ready to return

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 12.

sean leahy
Contributing writer
·5 min read

Brock Purdy was ruled out by the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday's meeting with the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury.

Purdy did not practice on Friday, which made his status uncertain. But head coach Kyle Shanahan officially announced he was out when meeting with reporters after practice. Brandon Allen will start at quarterback versus Green Bay.

Purdy isn't the only injury the 49ers have to deal with in Week 12. Edge rusher Nick Bosa will also miss the Packers game with hip and oblique issues. Left tackle Trent Williams is questionable with an ankle injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without wide receiver DeVonta Smith for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury and did not practice at all this week.

The 26-year-old Smith has only missed two games in his four-year NFL career. He's played through this hamstring injury this season, but has still put up solid numbers: 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense could get a big boost as wide receiver Mike Evans was a full participant in practice Thursday as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

Evans has missed the Bucs' last three games — all losses. At 4-6, and with a soft part of their schedule coming up in the next three weeks with games against the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders, his presence on the field will help an offense that put up 145 points in the four games before he went out with injury.

"It hurt to see your team out there fighting in really tough, close games that we could have won," Evans said. "I wish I could [have been] out there to help them. I'm excited for this week."

Evans, with 335 receiving yards on the season, is hoping to return as soon as he can as he seeks his 11th straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's record. Evans needs 665 receiving yards over the Buccaneers' final seven games to reach the mark.

Here's the rest of the Week 12 injury report. (Players will be added as teams release their injury reports.)

  • DE Charles Omenihu (knee): out

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle): out

  • RB Miles Sanders (ankle): out

  • OLB Amaré Barno (knee): doubtful

  • RB Jonathon Brooks (knee): questionable

  • WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): questionable

  • WR Adam Thielen (hamstring): questionable

  • DE LaBryan Ray (hand): questionable

  • K Eddy Pineiro (left knee): questionable

  • OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable

  • OLB DJ Johnson (concussion): questionable

  • OLB D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps): questionable

  • TE Josh Oliver (wrist, ankle): out

  • OLB Gabriel Murphy (knee): out

  • LG Ryan Bates (concussion): out

  • S Elijah Hicks (ankle): out

  • T Kiran Amegadjie (calf): questionable

  • RB D'Andre Swift (groin): questionable

  • WR Keenan Allen (ankle): questionable

  • CB L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps): out

  • RB Tyjae Spears (concussion): out

  • LT Leroy Watson (back): out

  • LB Jack Gibbens (ankle): out

  • CB Justin Hardee (groin): questionable

  • CB Roger McCreary (knee): questionable

  • OT Blake Fisher (concussion): out

  • DT Foley Fatukasi (foot): out

  • DE Denico Autry (knee, oblique): questionable

  • CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring): out

  • CB Terrion Arnold (groin): out

  • CB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral): questionable

  • T Bernhard Raimann: (knee): out

  • DE Tyquan Lewis (elbow): questionable

  • DT Jaquelin Roy (neck): out

  • DT Christian Barmore (personal): questionable

  • S Kyle Dugger (ankle): questionable

  • LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

  • T Vederian Lowe (shoulder): questionable

  • LB Marte Mapu (neck): questionable

  • CB Christian Gonzalez (hip): questionable

  • G Cole Strange (knee): questionable

  • LB Sione Takitaki (knee): questionable

  • DE Keion White (knee): questionable

  • DE Deatrich Wise (foot): questionable

  • CB Kendall Fuller (concussion): out

  • T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable

  • FB Alec Ingold (calf): questionable

  • S Patrick McMorris (calf): questionable

  • G Isaiah Wynn (quadricep, knee): questionable

  • S Tykee Smith (knee): out

  • T Tristan Wirfs (knee, foot): doubtful

  • CB Jamel Dean (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Mike Evans (hamstring): questionable

  • DT Greg Gaines (foot): questionable

  • CB Troy Hill (ankle, foot): questionable

  • CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles): questionable

  • LB Micah McFadden (heel): questionable

  • LB Darius Muasau (hamstring): questionable

  • OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist): questionable

  • WR Malik Nabers (groin): questionable

  • S Markquese Bell (shoulder): out

  • TE Jake Ferguson (concussion): out

  • CB Trevon Diggs (groin, knee): out

  • WR Brandin Cooks (knee): out

  • G Zack Martin (ankle, shoulder): out

  • WR Brandon Cooks (knee): questionable

  • T Chuma Edoga (toe): questionable

  • DE Marshawn Kneeland (knee): questionable

  • G Tyler Smith (ankle, knee): questionable

  • LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable

  • CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): out

  • LB Nick Bellore (knee): questionable

  • WR Josh Reynolds (hard): out

  • LB Drew Sanders (Achilles): out

  • DE Zach Allen (heel): questionable

  • CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder): out

  • CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out

  • RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): doubtful

  • RB Zamir White (quadricep): doubtful

  • G Cody Whitehair (ankle): questionable

  • TE Harrison Bryant (ankle): questionable

  • C Andre James (ankle): questionable

  • CB Jack Jones (back): questionable

  • QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder): out

  • CB Charvarius Ward (personal): out

  • LB Tatum Bethune (knee): out

  • DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out

  • WR Jacob Cowing (concussion): out

  • DT Kevin Givens (groin): out

  • C Jon Feliciano (knee): questionable

  • T Trent Williams (ankle): questionable

  • CB Jaire Alexander (knee): out

  • LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring): out

  • DT Colby Wooden (shoulder): questionable

  • S Jalen Thompson (ankle): out

  • DT Darius Robinson (calf): questionable

  • T Jonah Williams (knee): questionable

  • LB Xavier Thomas (back): questionable

  • TE Brady Russell (foot): out

  • TE Noah Fant (groin): questionable

  • WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (back): questionable

  • WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring): out

  • CB Charles Woods (ankle): out

  • T KT Leveston (ankle): out

  • T Rob Havenstein (ankle): doubtful