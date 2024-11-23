NFL injury tracker Week 12: Brock Purdy, DeVonta Smith ruled out, Mike Evans ready to return
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 12.
Brock Purdy was ruled out by the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday's meeting with the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury.
Purdy did not practice on Friday, which made his status uncertain. But head coach Kyle Shanahan officially announced he was out when meeting with reporters after practice. Brandon Allen will start at quarterback versus Green Bay.
Purdy isn't the only injury the 49ers have to deal with in Week 12. Edge rusher Nick Bosa will also miss the Packers game with hip and oblique issues. Left tackle Trent Williams is questionable with an ankle injury.
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith to miss Rams game
The Philadelphia Eagles will be without wide receiver DeVonta Smith for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury and did not practice at all this week.
The 26-year-old Smith has only missed two games in his four-year NFL career. He's played through this hamstring injury this season, but has still put up solid numbers: 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.
Mike Evans looking to return vs. Giants
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense could get a big boost as wide receiver Mike Evans was a full participant in practice Thursday as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.
Evans has missed the Bucs' last three games — all losses. At 4-6, and with a soft part of their schedule coming up in the next three weeks with games against the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders, his presence on the field will help an offense that put up 145 points in the four games before he went out with injury.
"It hurt to see your team out there fighting in really tough, close games that we could have won," Evans said. "I wish I could [have been] out there to help them. I'm excited for this week."
Evans, with 335 receiving yards on the season, is hoping to return as soon as he can as he seeks his 11th straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's record. Evans needs 665 receiving yards over the Buccaneers' final seven games to reach the mark.
Here's the rest of the Week 12 injury report. (Players will be added as teams release their injury reports.)
Kansas City Chiefs
DE Charles Omenihu (knee): out
RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle): out
Carolina Panthers
RB Miles Sanders (ankle): out
OLB Amaré Barno (knee): doubtful
RB Jonathon Brooks (knee): questionable
WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): questionable
WR Adam Thielen (hamstring): questionable
DE LaBryan Ray (hand): questionable
K Eddy Pineiro (left knee): questionable
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable
OLB DJ Johnson (concussion): questionable
OLB D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps): questionable
Minnesota Vikings
TE Josh Oliver (wrist, ankle): out
OLB Gabriel Murphy (knee): out
Chicago Bears
LG Ryan Bates (concussion): out
S Elijah Hicks (ankle): out
T Kiran Amegadjie (calf): questionable
RB D'Andre Swift (groin): questionable
WR Keenan Allen (ankle): questionable
Tennessee Titans
CB L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps): out
RB Tyjae Spears (concussion): out
LT Leroy Watson (back): out
LB Jack Gibbens (ankle): out
CB Justin Hardee (groin): questionable
CB Roger McCreary (knee): questionable
Houston Texans
OT Blake Fisher (concussion): out
DT Foley Fatukasi (foot): out
DE Denico Autry (knee, oblique): questionable
Detroit Lions
CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring): out
CB Terrion Arnold (groin): out
CB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral): questionable
Indianapolis Colts
T Bernhard Raimann: (knee): out
DE Tyquan Lewis (elbow): questionable
New England Patriots
DT Jaquelin Roy (neck): out
DT Christian Barmore (personal): questionable
S Kyle Dugger (ankle): questionable
LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable
T Vederian Lowe (shoulder): questionable
LB Marte Mapu (neck): questionable
CB Christian Gonzalez (hip): questionable
G Cole Strange (knee): questionable
LB Sione Takitaki (knee): questionable
DE Keion White (knee): questionable
DE Deatrich Wise (foot): questionable
Miami Dolphins
CB Kendall Fuller (concussion): out
T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable
FB Alec Ingold (calf): questionable
S Patrick McMorris (calf): questionable
G Isaiah Wynn (quadricep, knee): questionable
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Tykee Smith (knee): out
T Tristan Wirfs (knee, foot): doubtful
CB Jamel Dean (hamstring): questionable
WR Mike Evans (hamstring): questionable
DT Greg Gaines (foot): questionable
CB Troy Hill (ankle, foot): questionable
CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring): questionable
New York Giants
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles): questionable
LB Micah McFadden (heel): questionable
LB Darius Muasau (hamstring): questionable
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist): questionable
WR Malik Nabers (groin): questionable
Dallas Cowboys
S Markquese Bell (shoulder): out
TE Jake Ferguson (concussion): out
CB Trevon Diggs (groin, knee): out
WR Brandin Cooks (knee): out
G Zack Martin (ankle, shoulder): out
WR Brandon Cooks (knee): questionable
T Chuma Edoga (toe): questionable
DE Marshawn Kneeland (knee): questionable
G Tyler Smith (ankle, knee): questionable
LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable
Washington Commanders
CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): out
LB Nick Bellore (knee): questionable
Denver Broncos
WR Josh Reynolds (hard): out
LB Drew Sanders (Achilles): out
DE Zach Allen (heel): questionable
Las Vegas Raiders
CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder): out
CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out
RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): doubtful
RB Zamir White (quadricep): doubtful
G Cody Whitehair (ankle): questionable
TE Harrison Bryant (ankle): questionable
C Andre James (ankle): questionable
CB Jack Jones (back): questionable
San Francisco 49ers
QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder): out
CB Charvarius Ward (personal): out
LB Tatum Bethune (knee): out
DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out
WR Jacob Cowing (concussion): out
DT Kevin Givens (groin): out
C Jon Feliciano (knee): questionable
T Trent Williams (ankle): questionable
Green Bay Packers
CB Jaire Alexander (knee): out
LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring): out
DT Colby Wooden (shoulder): questionable
Arizona Cardinals
S Jalen Thompson (ankle): out
DT Darius Robinson (calf): questionable
T Jonah Williams (knee): questionable
LB Xavier Thomas (back): questionable
Seattle Seahawks
TE Brady Russell (foot): out
TE Noah Fant (groin): questionable
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (back): questionable
Philadelphia Eagles
WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring): out
Los Angeles Rams
CB Charles Woods (ankle): out
T KT Leveston (ankle): out
T Rob Havenstein (ankle): doubtful