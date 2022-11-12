NFL injury tracker Week 10: Bills QB Josh Allen reportedly expected to start despite elbow injury

Week 10 of the NFL season is here.

With the Carolina Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons in the books to officially kick the week off, here's everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday's slate of games.

Josh Allen reportedly expected to play vs. Vikings

Josh Allen is still officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, but his status just got a major boost.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the work Allen did during Friday's practice went well, so the Buffalo Bills are starting their franchise QB on Sunday even though he's still nursing an elbow sprain.

#Bills QB Josh Allen is able to grip a football and he did some throwing on Friday. That gave enough confidence to proceed without elevating Matt Barkley from the practice squad and put Allen in line to play against the #Vikings despite an elbow sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2022

Allen was limited in practice on Friday, which marked his first work all week.

"We are literally in an hour-to-hour situation here," coach Sean McDermott said Friday, via ESPN, "just looking at how he's going to progress through the day and as he goes through his different tests medically, making sure that he's able to check the boxes and the progression to where we can see if we can proceed through the course of the day here."

Allen hurt himself in their loss to the New York Jets last week after taking a sack in their final drive. He is reportedly dealing with a UCL injury in his right elbow.

If for some reason Allen can’t go on Sunday, it will mark his first game missed since his rookie season in 2018. He missed four games that season due to a similar elbow injury. In that case, it would be Case Keenum making the start for the Bills.

Story continues

The Bills also listed safety Jordan Poyer out with an elbow injury and defensive end Greg Rousseau out with an ankle injury.

The Bills say they're in an "hour-to-hour" situation with Josh Allen due to his elbow injury ahead of Sunday's game with the Vikings. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rams’ Matthew Stafford progressing in concussion protocol

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced in a limited fashion on Friday, though his status for Sunday’s game with the Arizona Cardinals is still unknown.

#Rams QB Matthew Stafford will practice in a limited fashion today, a sign he is progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol, per coach Sean McVay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2022

Stafford entered concussion protocol this week, the Rams announced suddenly on Wednesday, though it’s unclear what happened specifically. He was examined after their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was hit eight times and sacked four.

While Friday’s limited practice is a good sign, it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to start on Sunday. If he can’t, backup John Wolford will go — which will be his third career start.

T.J. Watt set for return

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt said Friday that he will play in their game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a pectoral injury.

Watt went down in their season opener with a pec injury, and then opted to have a knee procedure last month while on injured reserve.

For more on Watt, click here.

Browns rule out David Njoku vs. Dolphins

The Browns ruled out both linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku for their matchup with the Miami Dolphins this week.

Owusu-Koramoah returned to practice on Friday for the first time since his knee injury last month, but he’s not ready to take the field fully just yet. Njoku sustained a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23. He did not practice at all on Friday.

Cornerback Denzel Ward said he is going to play on Sunday after missing more than a month with a concussion.

Chargers WRs Keenan Allen, Mike Williams to miss another week

The Chargers will once again be without their top-two receivers, the team announced Friday.

Allen will miss his seventh game this season as he continues to nurse a nagging hamstring injury. He didn't practice all week after missing Week 9 as well. Allen briefly returned in Week 7 following an initial five-game absence but only saw two targets in just 23 offensive snaps.

Williams, meanwhile, will miss his second game since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 7. Williams was also expected to be out for at least a month, but the Chargers also had their bye in Week 8. It's unclear if his timetable to return improved.

Colts LB Shaq Leonard to IR

The Colts sent linebacker Shaquille Leonard to injured reserve on Friday, which will keep him out for at least four games due to his lingering back injury.

Leonard had a setback at practice this week, and said he’s still having nerve issues. He’s played in just three games this season while dealing with that injury, which stemmed from offseason back surgery. He then sustained a concussion in his first game back, which sent him out again.

It’s unclear if Leonard will be able to return to the field this season at all.

The Colts also ruled out running back Deon Jackson and tight end Jelani Woods for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kenny Golladay expected back for Giants

Kenny Golladay, it seems, is finally ready to play again for the New York Giants.

Golladay, after missing nearly six weeks with a knee injury, is officially questionable for Sunday against the Houston Texans. Barring a setback, however, coach Brian Daboll said he is “optimistic that he should be ready to go.”

Golladay has just two catches for 22 yards in four games this season. He’s missed the past four games with his knee injury.

The Giants are also expected to get cornerback Cor’Dale Flott back from his calf injury, and linebacker Oshane Ximines is back with a quad injury. Tight end Daniel Bellinger is still out with an eye injury.

Packers CB Eric Stokes likely out for season

The Green Bay Packers will likely be without cornerback Eric Stokes for the rest of the season.

Stokes went down with an ankle and knee injury in their loss to the Detroit Lions last week, and coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday it’s “looking unlikely” that he’ll be able to return at all.

Their former first-round draft pick has 26 total tackles in nine starts this season.

The Packers will also be without linebacker Rashan Gary, who sustained a season-ending knee injury last week, too.

The Packers, who have lost five straight games, will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Titans rule out Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree

The Tennessee Titans will be without several defensive players on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The Titans ruled out defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, linebackers Bud Dupree and Zach Cunningham and safety Amani Hooker with various injuries.

Simmons first injured his ankle against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, and aggravated it again last week. Dupree will miss his fourth game this season with a hip injury he first sustained in September.

Hooker is out with a shoulder injury and will miss his second straight game. Cunningham is out again with an elbow injury after missing practice this week. He missed a month earlier in the year with that injury, but played last week.

Steelers lose Minkah Fitzpatrick to appendicitis

The Steelers are getting T.J. Watt back, but now they're losing safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fitzpatrick will miss Sunday's game against the Saints due to appendicitis.

Source: #Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to miss Sunday’s game because of appendicitis. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2022

At this point all we know is that he'll miss Sunday's game, but there could be more recovery time needed. Rapoport didn't say whether Fitzpatrick had surgery, but the logical conclusion is that he did, since an inflamed appendix can't stay inside the body.

Fitzpatrick leads the Steelers with three interceptions, and has 45 tackles and one touchdown. Damontae Kazee will likely start in his place.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill expected to start vs. Broncos

The Tennessee Titans are getting their QB back. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ryan Tannehill is expected to start on Sunday against the Broncos.

The #Titans are expected to get QB Ryan Tannehill back after missing two games with an ankle injury, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Tannehill is listed as questionable but being able to practice fully on Thursday proved to be a good sign. pic.twitter.com/pQJxvheDjR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2022

Tannehill injured his ankle in Week 7 and hasn't played since. He was listed as questionable this week, as he's been the past two weeks. What's different this time? Tannehill has practiced all week with no problems.

While Tannehill has been out, the Titans went 1-1 with Malik Willis starting under center.