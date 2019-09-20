NFL injury report roundup Week 3
Here are the latest updates from Friday injury reports ahead of NFL Week 3.
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills
#Bengals Friday injury report ahead of #CINvsBUF:
Questionable: Michael Jordan, Andre Smith
Doubtful: Carl Lawson
OUT: Ryan Glasgow, A.J. Green, Cordy Glenn, B.W. Webb, Kerry Wynn
Meanwhile, #Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that RB Devin Singletary is out for Sunday, which means Frank Gore will get even more of a load.
Tyler Kroft officially out. https://t.co/UjNgqwM5vU
Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys
Reshad Jones and Albert Wilson officially out for Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys
Friday injury report from #Cowboys and #Dolphins includes six Dallas players that are out for Sunday’s game #4TheCowboys pic.twitter.com/Ohvfp832S8
Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers
Game statuses for #DENvsGB:
Questionable: LB Todd Davis (calf), CB Bryce Callahan (foot)
Out: T Ja’Wuan James (knee), LB Joe Jones (triceps), FB Andy Janovich (pectoral)
WR Courtland Sutton was not given a game status, so he should be good for Sunday.
#Packers injury report. Lane Taylor and Oren Burks are out. Montravius Adams doubtful. pic.twitter.com/4yKOqWkMB3
Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts
The final injury report for #ATLvsIND. pic.twitter.com/51YDIC6qq5
Darius Leonard is officially out, so is Jabaal Sheard.
Kaleb McGary, Keanu Neal ready to go off injuries. Gono back. pic.twitter.com/uPpNcu2pB8
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
Eric Fisher, Tyreek Hill and Damien Williams will not play on Sunday against the Ravens, per Andy Reid.
The #cheifs believe LeSean McCoy (ankle) is trending in the right direction. He sat out Wednesday, was limited Thursday and had a good practice Friday.
RAVENS INJURY REPORT AT CHIEFS
OUT
CB Jimmy Smith (knee)
S Brynden Trawick (elbow)
QUESTIONABLE
TE Mark Andrews (foot)
DT-FB Patrick Ricard (back)
WR Hollywood Brown didn’t practice Friday but was given “Not Injury Related” designation, which is why he’s not on injury report.
Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings injury report:
OUT: Mackensie Alexander
QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Barr, Pat Elflein, Ben Gedeon, Mike Hughes (Zimmer says he's still waiting on word from doctors about the CB's availability for Sunday)
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 20, 2019
Josh Jacobs has come off the Injury Report while right guard Denzelle Good injured an ankle. With Richie Incognito set to make his Raiders debut at left guard after serving his two-game suspension, Jordan Devey could conceivably... https://t.co/rGxXbYmuml pic.twitter.com/NzRTEL4Ka2
New York Jets at New England Patriots
James Develin officially is OUT for Sunday. Four Patriots are questionable, including both of their tight ends.
Tom Brady is off the injury report. pic.twitter.com/jrZy4caANT
Tom Brady is off the Patriots' injury report.
#NYJvsNE injury report ⤵️
OUT
QB Sam Darnold
LB Jordan Jenkins
DOUBTFUL
LB C.J. Mosley
WR Demaryius Thomas
DL Quinnen Williams
QUESTIONABLE
OL Kelechi Osemele
WR Josh Bellamy
RB Trenton Cannon
CB Brian Poole
OL Kelvin Beachum
DL Steve McClendon
S Rontez Miles
OL Brian Winters pic.twitter.com/w8R82wENkK
Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles
#DETvsPHI Status Report pic.twitter.com/VYThGFvcSK
#Lions Friday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/9ytHys5Cds
Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Panthers officially ruled out QB Cam Newton due to his foot injury, meaning Carolina QB Kyle Allen will start Sunday vs Cardinals.
Greg Olsen also questionable but I expect him to play. Said he felt good this week.
Final injury report for Cardinals-Panthers. pic.twitter.com/G6hFPi7M02
New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Here’s final injury report for Bucs and Giants. Four ruled out for Tampa Bay as expected, with WR Breshad Perriman upgraded today to full participation. pic.twitter.com/5xSiStNn3K
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers
#HOUvsLAC Game Status
OUT:
Hunter Henry
DOUBTFUL:
Michael Davis
QUESTIONABLE:
Michael Badgley
#Texans Fri. injury/status report: LT Laremy Tunsil is listed as questionable (ankle). pic.twitter.com/3wXZmJZLeD
Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers
Not much of note on today’s Steelers injury report. Vince Williams and Anthony Chickillo out, as expected. More work for Devin Bush, in theory, as well as Ola Adeniyi possibly rotating in as the third pass-rusher.
#49ers Injury Report ahead of #PITvsSF
QUESTIONABLE:
Nick Bosa
Dee Ford
Jaquiski Tartt
Jimmie Ward
OUT:
Tevin Coleman
Jalen Hurd
Joe Staley
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
#Seahawks may be without starting CB Tre Flowers. He's officially questionable for Sunday vs Saints. New ankle injury, 1st showed up on Thursday's practice report. If he can't play, 7-year veteran Jamar Taylor can and probably would. When they go nickel, could be Amadi or King pic.twitter.com/GYDFRw88lh
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns
The final Rams-Browns injury report of the week. TE Tyler Higbee (chest) ruled out. OG Austin Blythe (ankle) and DL Aaron Donald (back) questionable. Half of Cleveland suffering. pic.twitter.com/CiZ2xvMoDq
Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins
Matt Nagy says Jackson and Long are fine (both on injury report yesterday) -- just banged up from #Broncos game. #Bears
