NFL injury report Week 6: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield doubtful vs. Rams with ankle injury

Ryan Young
·Writer
·4 min read

Week 6 of the NFL season is here.

After Thursday night's matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears — which went slightly better than the brutal showing "Thursday Night Football" produced the week before — here's everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.

Baker Mayfield doubtful for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers may have to go with PJ Walker on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers listed quarterback Baker Mayfield as doubtful on Friday due to an ankle injury he sustained last week in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers — which was the final one for head coach Matt Rhule before he was fired on Monday.

Mayfield, who led the team to a 1-4 start, was initially expected to miss anywhere from two to six weeks. Interim coach Steve Wilks, however, said he’s day-to-day. Still, Mayfield “definitely could be the backup” on Sunday as he recovers.

"Baker had a great workout this morning," Wilks said Friday, via ESPN. "He looked good ... The strength staff took him through a very intense workout — good movement, change of direction and really trying to put some pressure on his ankle.

"He threw the ball well."

Assuming Mayfield doesn’t play, Walker will make his third career start on Sunday. The former XFL and Temple standout is 2-0 in his career as a starter in the past two seasons with the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is still dealing with an ankle injury
Baker Mayfield is listed as doubtful for the Panthers with an ankle injury, and will likely backup PJ Walker on Sunday. (AP/Rusty Jones)

Cam Akers out for Rams with personal matter

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Panthers due to a personal matter. It’s unclear what Akers is dealing with specifically or when he will return.

Akers has 151 rushing yards and one touchdown so far this season. He had just 33 yards on 13 carries in their 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney out for Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be without two targets on Sunday.

The Giants officially ruled out wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney for their game on Sunday with the Baltimore Ravens. Golladay is dealing with a knee injury, and Toney with a hamstring injury. Safeties Tony Jefferson and Jason Pinnock, as well as cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, were also ruled out with injuries.

The good news, though, is that Saquon Barkley should be good to go. The running back injured his shoulder during their win over the Green Bay Packers last weekend in London, though he returned and scored a touchdown. He does not have an injury designation headed into their game with the Ravens.

Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out for Browns

The Browns will be without two top defensive players on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward were both ruled out of the game on Friday afternoon. Ward sustained a concussion last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, and has been in protocol all week without practicing. Clowney played last week, but hasn’t practiced since while battling ankle, knee and elbow injuries.

Andy Dalton starting again for Saints

Andy Dalton will start once again for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Saints confirmed that Dalton will make the start against the Cincinnati Bengals this week, marking his third straight start in palce of Jameis Winston.

Winston has missed the last two games for the Saints with back and ankle injuries. He returned to practice this week for the first time, but was limited on Thursday and isn’t ready to start again.

Dalton has gone 1-1 as a starter for the Saints, and led them to a 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks last week. He went 16-of-24 for 187 yards with a touchdown and an interception in that win.

Minkah Fitzpatrick out for Steelers

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was officially ruled out of their game against the Browns with a knee injury, the team announced on Friday. Fitzpatrick, who played last week against the Buffalo Bills, has been dealing with the lingering knee injury for weeks.

The Steelers also ruled out cornerbacks Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace with various injuries. The four being sidelined together marks a serious blow to Pittsburgh’s defense.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is still out with a concussion, too.

