NFL injury report: Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts ahead of Week 5

With one ugly Week 5 game in the books, the NFL world sets its sights on a bigger – and hopefully better – slate of games on Sunday. And with that come injury updates, some of which are already clear and significant while others are uncertain or less important.

Here's a quick roundup of what we know already:

Falcons injuries: TE Kyle Pitts ruled out

Kyle Pitts will officially miss his first game in his NFL career after he missed three consecutive practices this week with a hamstring injury. The second-year tight end has been a bit of a disappointment this season with just 10 receptions for 150 yards and no touchdowns through the first four games of the year. The Falcons offense is still averaging 25.8 points per game – eighth in the NFL – despite the lack of production from the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Giants injuries: 3 WRs out, DE Leonard Williams questionable, Daniel Jones in

The Giants will once again trot out a depleted receiver corps this week, this time in London against the Green Bay Packers. Kadarius Toney injured his other hamstring while he recovered from a different hamstring injury and will miss the game, while Kenny Golladay and rookie Wan'Dale Robinson were both ruled out with knee injuries.

A bigger issue for the Giants is their defensive front, which will be without pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf) and could be without defensive end Leonard Williams, who is questionable with a knee injury.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed some snaps last week and during practice with an ankle injury, received no injury designation.

Commanders injuries: WR Jahan Dotson ruled out

First-round rookie wideout Jahan Dotson will miss Week 5 after suffering a hamstring injury against the Cowboys in Week 4, the team announced. Fellow receiver Curtis Samuel returned to practice and will play, while tight end Logan Thomas is questionable with a calf injury.

Kyle Pitts will miss Week 5 with a hamstring injury. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Kyle Pitts will miss Week 5 with a hamstring injury. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

