NFL injury notebook: Browns' Beckham suffers knee injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and center JC Tretter both suffered apparent leg injuries on the same play early in the first quarter of Sunday's 37-34 victory at Cincinnati.

On the Browns' second offensive snap, quarterback Baker Mayfield was intercepted on a deep throw down the right sideline intended for Beckham. Beckham was assisted off the field and taken to the Browns' locker room.

The NFL Network reported after the game that the injury is feared to be "major" and Beckham is scheduled to have an MRI exam on Monday morning to determine the severity.

After the interception, Tretter was on the turf clutching his right leg and knee area. He was helped off the field and received treatment on the Cleveland sideline before returning to the game during the Browns' next offensive series.





--Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton left the 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team in the third quarter with a concussion after he absorbed an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Jon Bostic.

The Cowboys confirmed after the game that Dalton will enter the league's concussion protocol. Dalton was 9 of 19 for 75 yards with an interception.

Bostic was ejected, and Dallas had to use its third quarterback in three games, rookie Ben DiNucci. The seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison tried three passes, completing two for 39 yards.





--Washington safety Landon Collins sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in the loss to the Cowboys, NFL Network reported. Collins is scheduled for an MRI on Monday, per the report.

The 26-year-old three-time Pro Bowl selection was carted off with an injury to his right lower leg in the second quarter at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.





--Starting in place of injured Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-6 victory over the New England Patriots but he suffered an ankle injury on the last score, a 7-yarder in the third period.

Starting receiver Deebo Samuel also exited with a hamstring injury on a catch in the fourth quarter and Richie James Jr. left with an ankle injury.

Afterward, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Wilson likely suffered a high ankle sprain and is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, where he would miss a minimum of three games. The 49ers' only healthy running backs on their active roster are rookie JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon.





--Three Patriots suffered injuries in the loss to the 49ers -- wide receiver N'Keal Harry (head), guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and offensive tackle Justin Herron (ankle). All three left the game and did not return.

Thuney hadn't missed an offensive snap since Week 7 of last season, and his injury is believed to be a mild low ankle sprain, according to a report from NFL Media.





--Arizona running back Kenyan Drake was carted off from the sideline with a towel over his head late in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' 37-34 OT win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Drake was hurt on a 2-yard run with 4:12 left in regulation, and he needed help off the field.

He was the third Cardinal to leave the contest, following defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter, and linebacker Isaiah Irving, who suffered a neck injury with 51 seconds left in the first half on a kickoff. Irving was strapped on a backboard and carted off the field.





--Seahawks running back Chris Carson left the OT loss to the Cardinals in the second quarter with a foot injury after rushing five times for 34 yards.

The Seahawks were also without cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who was evaluated for a possible concussion in the third quarter. He was replaced by Tre Flowers.





--Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams suffered a neck injury in the second quarter against the Browns and did not return to the game. He handed his helmet to the training staff and initially was tested for a concussion.





--Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay rushed for 79 yards on nine carries before leaving late in the first half with a concussion suffered when he was tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen.





--Los Angeles Chargers tight end Virgil Green suffered an ankle injury after scoring a 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the team's 39-29 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not return.

