NFL indefinitely suspends three players over gambling

The National Football League (NFL) announced Friday that it was indefinitely suspending three players for gambling on football games during the 2022 season.

In a press release, the NFL said that Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders have been banned from football "through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season," at which point they can petition the league to be reinstated.

Two additional Lions players, Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams, were also suspended six games each for gambling, to be served at the start of the 2023 season.

The league noted that its policies "prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue." While details are still coming to light, the league added that there was no evidence any game from 2022 "was compromised in any way."

Of the five total suspensions, the only comment made so far has been from Williams' agency, Alliance Sports, which said in a statement that the wide receiver "takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates, and the fans and city of Detroit."

Almost immediately after the suspensions were handed down, the Lions announced they had released both Cephus and Moore from their contracts. Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes said the pair "exhibited decision-making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules." Holmes added that Berryhill and Williams would remain with the team and "will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations."

The Commanders released a statement, per ESPN, that the team had "cooperated fully with the NFL's investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions." Toney remains under contract with Washington.

