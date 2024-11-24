Advertisement

NFL inactives Week 12: Buccaneers get Mike Evans back, Malik Nabers active for Giants

Here you can find all the inactive players for Week 12.

sean leahy
Contributing writer
·4 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense is getting big boost as wide receiver Mike Evans is active on Sunday after dealing with hamstring issue for the last several weeks.

Evans has missed the Bucs' last three games — all losses. At 4-6, and with a soft part of their schedule coming up in the next three weeks with games against the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders, his presence on the field will help an offense that put up 145 points in the four games before he went out with injury.

Evans, with 335 receiving yards on the season, is hoping to return at full strength as he seeks his 11th straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's record. Evans needs 665 receiving yards over the Buccaneers' final seven games to reach the mark.

Here's the rest of the Week 12 inactives. (Players will be added as teams release their reports.)

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

  • OL C.J. Hanson

  • T Ethan Driskell

  • DT Marlon Tuipulotu

  • DE Cameron Thomas

  • WR Jalen Coker

  • S Jammie Robinson

  • CB Shemar Bartholomew

  • OLB Thomas Incoom

  • OLB DJ Johnson

  • OL Jarrett Kingston

  • DT Jaden Crumedy

  • TE Josh Oliver

  • CB Dwight McGlothern

  • DL Levi Drake Rodriguez

  • OL Dan Feeney

  • OL Walter Rouse

  • QB Brett Rypien

  • WR Tyler Scott

  • S Elijah Hicks

  • DB Ameer Speed

  • OL Ryan Bates

  • OT Kiran Amegadjie

  • DE Dominique Robinson

  • RB Tyjae Spears

  • CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally

  • OL Leroy Watson

  • TE David Martin-Robinson

  • DT Foley Fatukasi

  • WR Steven Sims, Jr.

  • DE Jerry Hughes

  • CB Jeff Okudah

  • OL Blake Fisher

  • LB Jamal Hill

  • CB Terrion Arnold

  • G Kayode Awosika

  • DT Brodric Martin

  • T Giovanni Manu

  • OL Colby Sorsdal

  • LB Al-Quadin Muhammed

  • LT Bernhard Raimann

  • QB Sam Ehlinger

  • WR Anthony Gould

  • S Darren Hall

  • DE Isaiah Land

  • TE Will Mallory

  • WR K.J. Osborn

  • G Tyrese Robinson

  • T Jaquelin Roy

  • DE Titus Leo

  • DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

  • QB Joe Milton III

  • RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

  • CB Ethan Bonner

  • CB Kendall Fuller

  • LB Mohamed Kamara

  • OL Andrew Meyer

  • TE Jack Stoll

  • WR D'wayne Eskridge

  • DL Earnest Brown

  • TE Devin Culp

  • CB Tyrek Funderburk

  • OLB Jose Ramirez

  • S Tykee Smith

  • T Tristan Wirfs

  • QB Tim Boyle

  • CB Tre Hawkins

  • S Anthony Johnson

  • G Jake Kubas

  • DT Jordan Riley

  • CB Trevon Diggs

  • CB Caelen Carson

  • RB Deuce Vaughn

  • RG Zack Martin

  • LG Tyler Smith

  • TE Jake Ferguson

  • DE Tyrus Wheat

  • CB Marshon Lattimore

  • CB Emmanue Forbes

  • QB Jeff Driskel

  • LB Dominique Hampton

  • G Chris Paul

  • WR Josh Reynolds (hard): out

  • LB Drew Sanders (Achilles): out

  • DE Zach Allen (heel): questionable

  • CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder): out

  • CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out

  • RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): doubtful

  • RB Zamir White (quadricep): doubtful

  • G Cody Whitehair (ankle): questionable

  • TE Harrison Bryant (ankle): questionable

  • C Andre James (ankle): questionable

  • CB Jack Jones (back): questionable

  • QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder): out

  • CB Charvarius Ward (personal): out

  • LB Tatum Bethune (knee): out

  • DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out

  • WR Jacob Cowing (concussion): out

  • DT Kevin Givens (groin): out

  • C Jon Feliciano (knee): out

  • T Trent Williams (ankle): questionable

  • CB Jaire Alexander (knee): out

  • LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring): out

  • DT Colby Wooden (shoulder): questionable

  • S Jalen Thompson (ankle): out

  • DT Darius Robinson (calf): questionable

  • T Jonah Williams (knee): questionable

  • LB Xavier Thomas (back): questionable

  • TE Brady Russell (foot): out

  • TE Noah Fant (groin): questionable

  • WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (back): questionable

  • WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring): out

  • CB Charles Woods (ankle): out

  • T KT Leveston (ankle): out

  • T Rob Havenstein (ankle): doubtful

  • S Sanoussi Kane (ankle): out

  • CB Arthur Maulet (calf): out

  • DT Travis Jones (ankle): questionable

  • C Tyler Linderbaum (back): questionable

  • LB Roquan Smith (hamstring): questionable

  • TE Hayden Hurst (hip): out

  • LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out

  • DE Bud Dupree (foot): questionable

  • S AJ Finley (ankle): questionable

  • CB Cam Hart (concussion, ankle): questionable

  • CB Deane Leonard (hamstring): questionable

  • DE Khalil Mack (groin): questionable

  • WR Ladd McConkey (shoulder): questionable