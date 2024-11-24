NFL inactives Week 12: Buccaneers get Mike Evans back, Malik Nabers active for Giants

Here you can find all the inactive players for Week 12.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense is getting big boost as wide receiver Mike Evans is active on Sunday after dealing with hamstring issue for the last several weeks.

Evans has missed the Bucs' last three games — all losses. At 4-6, and with a soft part of their schedule coming up in the next three weeks with games against the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders, his presence on the field will help an offense that put up 145 points in the four games before he went out with injury.

Evans, with 335 receiving yards on the season, is hoping to return at full strength as he seeks his 11th straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's record. Evans needs 665 receiving yards over the Buccaneers' final seven games to reach the mark.

Here's the rest of the Week 12 inactives. (Players will be added as teams release their reports.)

Kansas City Chiefs

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

OL C.J. Hanson

T Ethan Driskell

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

DE Cameron Thomas

Carolina Panthers

WR Jalen Coker

S Jammie Robinson

CB Shemar Bartholomew

OLB Thomas Incoom

OLB DJ Johnson

OL Jarrett Kingston

DT Jaden Crumedy

Minnesota Vikings

TE Josh Oliver

CB Dwight McGlothern

DL Levi Drake Rodriguez

OL Dan Feeney

OL Walter Rouse

QB Brett Rypien

Chicago Bears

WR Tyler Scott

S Elijah Hicks

DB Ameer Speed

OL Ryan Bates

OT Kiran Amegadjie

DE Dominique Robinson

Tennessee Titans

RB Tyjae Spears

CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally

OL Leroy Watson

TE David Martin-Robinson

Houston Texans

DT Foley Fatukasi

WR Steven Sims, Jr.

DE Jerry Hughes

CB Jeff Okudah

OL Blake Fisher

LB Jamal Hill

Detroit Lions

CB Terrion Arnold

G Kayode Awosika

DT Brodric Martin

T Giovanni Manu

OL Colby Sorsdal

LB Al-Quadin Muhammed

Indianapolis Colts

LT Bernhard Raimann

QB Sam Ehlinger

WR Anthony Gould

S Darren Hall

DE Isaiah Land

TE Will Mallory

New England Patriots

WR K.J. Osborn

G Tyrese Robinson

T Jaquelin Roy

DE Titus Leo

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

QB Joe Milton III

Miami Dolphins

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

CB Ethan Bonner

CB Kendall Fuller

LB Mohamed Kamara

OL Andrew Meyer

TE Jack Stoll

WR D'wayne Eskridge

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DL Earnest Brown

TE Devin Culp

CB Tyrek Funderburk

OLB Jose Ramirez

S Tykee Smith

T Tristan Wirfs

New York Giants

QB Tim Boyle

CB Tre Hawkins

S Anthony Johnson

G Jake Kubas

DT Jordan Riley

Dallas Cowboys

CB Trevon Diggs

CB Caelen Carson

RB Deuce Vaughn

RG Zack Martin

LG Tyler Smith

TE Jake Ferguson

DE Tyrus Wheat

Washington Commanders

CB Marshon Lattimore

CB Emmanue Forbes

QB Jeff Driskel

LB Dominique Hampton

G Chris Paul

Denver Broncos

WR Josh Reynolds (hard): out

LB Drew Sanders (Achilles): out

DE Zach Allen (heel): questionable

Las Vegas Raiders

CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder): out

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): doubtful

RB Zamir White (quadricep): doubtful

G Cody Whitehair (ankle): questionable

TE Harrison Bryant (ankle): questionable

C Andre James (ankle): questionable

CB Jack Jones (back): questionable

San Francisco 49ers

QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder): out

CB Charvarius Ward (personal): out

LB Tatum Bethune (knee): out

DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out

WR Jacob Cowing (concussion): out

DT Kevin Givens (groin): out

C Jon Feliciano (knee): out

T Trent Williams (ankle): questionable

Green Bay Packers

CB Jaire Alexander (knee): out

LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring): out

DT Colby Wooden (shoulder): questionable

Arizona Cardinals

S Jalen Thompson (ankle): out

DT Darius Robinson (calf): questionable

T Jonah Williams (knee): questionable

LB Xavier Thomas (back): questionable

Seattle Seahawks

TE Brady Russell (foot): out

TE Noah Fant (groin): questionable

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (back): questionable

Philadelphia Eagles

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring): out

Los Angeles Rams

CB Charles Woods (ankle): out

T KT Leveston (ankle): out

T Rob Havenstein (ankle): doubtful

Baltimore Ravens

S Sanoussi Kane (ankle): out

CB Arthur Maulet (calf): out

DT Travis Jones (ankle): questionable

C Tyler Linderbaum (back): questionable

LB Roquan Smith (hamstring): questionable

Los Angeles Chargers