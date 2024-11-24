NFL inactives Week 12: Buccaneers get Mike Evans back, Malik Nabers active for Giants
Here you can find all the inactive players for Week 12.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense is getting big boost as wide receiver Mike Evans is active on Sunday after dealing with hamstring issue for the last several weeks.
Evans has missed the Bucs' last three games — all losses. At 4-6, and with a soft part of their schedule coming up in the next three weeks with games against the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders, his presence on the field will help an offense that put up 145 points in the four games before he went out with injury.
Evans, with 335 receiving yards on the season, is hoping to return at full strength as he seeks his 11th straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's record. Evans needs 665 receiving yards over the Buccaneers' final seven games to reach the mark.
Here's the rest of the Week 12 inactives. (Players will be added as teams release their reports.)
Kansas City Chiefs
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
OL C.J. Hanson
T Ethan Driskell
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
DE Cameron Thomas
Carolina Panthers
WR Jalen Coker
S Jammie Robinson
CB Shemar Bartholomew
OLB Thomas Incoom
OLB DJ Johnson
OL Jarrett Kingston
DT Jaden Crumedy
Minnesota Vikings
TE Josh Oliver
CB Dwight McGlothern
DL Levi Drake Rodriguez
OL Dan Feeney
OL Walter Rouse
QB Brett Rypien
Chicago Bears
WR Tyler Scott
S Elijah Hicks
DB Ameer Speed
OL Ryan Bates
OT Kiran Amegadjie
DE Dominique Robinson
Tennessee Titans
RB Tyjae Spears
CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
OL Leroy Watson
TE David Martin-Robinson
Houston Texans
DT Foley Fatukasi
WR Steven Sims, Jr.
DE Jerry Hughes
CB Jeff Okudah
OL Blake Fisher
LB Jamal Hill
Detroit Lions
CB Terrion Arnold
G Kayode Awosika
DT Brodric Martin
T Giovanni Manu
OL Colby Sorsdal
LB Al-Quadin Muhammed
Indianapolis Colts
LT Bernhard Raimann
QB Sam Ehlinger
WR Anthony Gould
S Darren Hall
DE Isaiah Land
TE Will Mallory
New England Patriots
WR K.J. Osborn
G Tyrese Robinson
T Jaquelin Roy
DE Titus Leo
DE Deatrich Wise Jr.
QB Joe Milton III
Miami Dolphins
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
CB Ethan Bonner
CB Kendall Fuller
LB Mohamed Kamara
OL Andrew Meyer
TE Jack Stoll
WR D'wayne Eskridge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Earnest Brown
TE Devin Culp
CB Tyrek Funderburk
OLB Jose Ramirez
S Tykee Smith
T Tristan Wirfs
New York Giants
QB Tim Boyle
CB Tre Hawkins
S Anthony Johnson
G Jake Kubas
DT Jordan Riley
Dallas Cowboys
CB Trevon Diggs
CB Caelen Carson
RB Deuce Vaughn
RG Zack Martin
LG Tyler Smith
TE Jake Ferguson
DE Tyrus Wheat
Washington Commanders
CB Marshon Lattimore
CB Emmanue Forbes
QB Jeff Driskel
LB Dominique Hampton
G Chris Paul
Denver Broncos
WR Josh Reynolds (hard): out
LB Drew Sanders (Achilles): out
DE Zach Allen (heel): questionable
Las Vegas Raiders
CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder): out
CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): out
RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): doubtful
RB Zamir White (quadricep): doubtful
G Cody Whitehair (ankle): questionable
TE Harrison Bryant (ankle): questionable
C Andre James (ankle): questionable
CB Jack Jones (back): questionable
San Francisco 49ers
QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder): out
CB Charvarius Ward (personal): out
LB Tatum Bethune (knee): out
DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out
WR Jacob Cowing (concussion): out
DT Kevin Givens (groin): out
C Jon Feliciano (knee): out
T Trent Williams (ankle): questionable
Green Bay Packers
CB Jaire Alexander (knee): out
LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring): out
DT Colby Wooden (shoulder): questionable
Arizona Cardinals
S Jalen Thompson (ankle): out
DT Darius Robinson (calf): questionable
T Jonah Williams (knee): questionable
LB Xavier Thomas (back): questionable
Seattle Seahawks
TE Brady Russell (foot): out
TE Noah Fant (groin): questionable
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (back): questionable
Philadelphia Eagles
WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring): out
Los Angeles Rams
CB Charles Woods (ankle): out
T KT Leveston (ankle): out
T Rob Havenstein (ankle): doubtful
Baltimore Ravens
S Sanoussi Kane (ankle): out
CB Arthur Maulet (calf): out
DT Travis Jones (ankle): questionable
C Tyler Linderbaum (back): questionable
LB Roquan Smith (hamstring): questionable
Los Angeles Chargers
TE Hayden Hurst (hip): out
LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out
DE Bud Dupree (foot): questionable
S AJ Finley (ankle): questionable
CB Cam Hart (concussion, ankle): questionable
CB Deane Leonard (hamstring): questionable
DE Khalil Mack (groin): questionable
WR Ladd McConkey (shoulder): questionable