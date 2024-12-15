NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
MIAMI DOLPHINS at HOUSTON TEXANS — MIAMI: T Terron Armstead, CB Ethan Bonner, WR D’Wayne Eskridge, DT Neil Farrell, T Kendall Lamm, TE Jack Stoll, RB Jeffery Wilson. HOUSTON: DT Kurt Hinish, DE Jerry Hughes, C Juice Scruggs, WR Steven Sims, TE Cade Stover.
CINCINNATI BENGALS at TENNESSEE TITANS — CINCINNATI: QB Logan Woodside, WR Charlie Jones, OT Cody Ford, OT Orlando Brown Jr., TE Tanner McLachlan, DT Sheldon Rankins. TENNESSEE: LB Jerome Baker, WR Jha’Quan Jackson, CB Roger McCreary, CB Tre Avery, RB Joshua Kelley, LB Otis Reese IV.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — KANSAS CITY: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE Joshua Uche, OL C.J. Hanson, OL D.J. Humphries, T Ethan Driskell, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, DE Malik Herring.. CLEVELAND: K Dustin Hopkins, TE David Njoku, QB Bailey Zappe, RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Chigozie Anusiem, DE James Houston.
NEW YORK JETS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — NEW YORK: WR Malachi Corley, TE Tyler Conklin, OL Xavier Newman, EDGE Braiden McGregor, CB D.J. Reed, CB Brandin Echols, DB Jaylin Simpson. JACKSONVILLE: RB D’Ernest Johnson, DE Myles Cole, OL Javon Foster, DT Esezi Otomewo, DT Jordan Jefferson.
BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW YORK GIANTS — BALTIMORE: SS Sanoussi Kane, FS Marcus Williams, RB Keaton Mitchell, OLB Adisa Isaac, C Nick Samac. NEW YORK: CB Deonte Banks, CB Dru Phillips, CB Cor’Dale Flott, ILB Bobby Okereke, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, QB Drew Lock.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — WASHINGTON: C Tyler Biadasz, K Zane Gonzalez, WR K.J. Osborn, LB Dominique Hampton, DT Phidarian Mathis, CB Michael Davis, QB Jeff Driskel. NEW ORLEANS: QB Derek Carr, RB Jordan Mims, WR Mason Tipton, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, DT Khristian Boyd.
The Associated Press