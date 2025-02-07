NFL Honors: Jayden Daniels' historic season leads to Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — It didn't take too long into the NFL season to realize that while Jayden Daniels was the second pick of the NFL Draft, he'd finish first in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

In a loaded quarterback class, Daniels stood out. He now as an Offensive Rookie of the Year award to go along with his Heisman Trophy, which he won at LSU in 2023.

Here are the major awards handed out at the annual NFL Honors show (this post will be updated as winners are announced):

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Daniels had big moment after big moment as a rookie while he transformed a Commanders franchise.

Daniels announced to the NFL world he had arrived when he completed 21-of-23 passes for 254 yards in a 38-33 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3. Daniels also had a Hail Mary touchdown to beat the Chicago Bears with no time on the clock, threw five touchdowns including one with six seconds left to beat the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and led playoff wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.

Daniels had 3,568 passing yards, 891 rushing yards and even though other rookies like Caleb Williams and Bo Nix had promising rookie seasons, there was no doubt who was the NFL's top rookie.