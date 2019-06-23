Brett Favre on impending new offense in Green Bay: Let Aaron Rodgers play his game

Aaron Rodgers is having to navigate unknown territory this offseason, working to build a relationship with new Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and learn an entirely new system.

While Rodgers certainly has the football mind to handle a new system, his on-field relationship with LaFleur has been questioned — particularly with how much freedom Rodgers will have at the line of scrimmage.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rodgers seemingly had full play-calling control under coach Mike McCarthy — which was reportedly a major source of their feud near the end of McCarthy’s tenure in Green Bay — but will apparently be limited in what he can do audible-wise under LaFleur’s new offensive system.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Former Packers legend Brett Favre, though, doesn’t think that Rodgers should be limited at all.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“I mean, there’s more to the team than Aaron, but we all have to admit that when he’s playing and playing well, which generally when he’s playing he is playing well, you don’t want to change what’s working,” Favre said Saturday at the American Family Insurance Championship, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “There’s other factors that you have to work on.

“So I think you let him play his game and not disturb that very much. And it’s going to be interesting to see if that happens.”

Story continues

According to LaFleur, the new system he’s bringing into Green Bay simply doesn’t allow for as many audibles as Rodgers is used to calling in the past — something with which he has found great success throughout his 11 years as the Packers’ starting quarterback. Rodgers, who said it’s a “conversation in progress” between him and LaFleur, doesn’t think it’s totally fair to ask him to “turn off 11 years (of recognizing defenses).”

Though he’s looking at it from outside the organization, Favre isn’t concerned with Rodgers adjusting to an entirely new system and staff in Green Bay for the first time in his professional career.

If anything, it’s the other way around.

“Aaron will be fine,” Favre said, via the Journal Sentinel. “I think that the thing is he needs to remain the same. And I don’t have to give him any advice. You know, he’ll handle it well. The question is, how will they handle it with him. And obviously, that’s very important.”

The Packers are switching up their offense this fall for the first time under Aaron Rodgers' leadership. Brett Favre thinks they need to leave Rodgers' game alone. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: