How an NFL great guided Daniel Lester’s kicking journey to South Carolina

Ben Portnoy
·7 min read

South Carolina football commit Daniel Lester gazed at the two poles extending into the air behind the soccer net before him. They provided a target of sorts, though they were designed to hold the net in place rather than function as football goalposts.

Standing over the football perched on the turf 30 yards from the goal, Lester took three steps back and another two to his left. He squared, stepped toward the ball and booted it.

The ball tailed right — wayyyyyyy right.

“The ball went out and it could have gone out for a throw-in,” Lester said. “It went the whole opposite direction.”

Lester was raw. But there was a strength to the kick that differed from your average high school kid. There was a pop, or a thud, when Lester’s right foot connected with leather.

The soccer coach who’d coaxed Lester into the attempt applauded the effort and assured the accuracy would come with practice. The patience and synchronicity needed to perfect kicking take time. It wouldn’t click in one afternoon.

Lester’s West Florida Flames soccer club coach, Martín Gramática, would know. Gramática parlayed a conversion from soccer to a nine-year NFL kicking career. His 65-yard field goal for Kansas State in 1998 also remains the longest kick in college football history without the use of a tee.

“Most people think if you play soccer you can be a kicker. That’s not the case,” Gramática told The State. “You have to work at it, and it’s a different kick.”

Grámatica has avoided coaching kicking full-time. The Flames take up much of his time — as do three kids, a radio gig and providing Spanish language analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the season.

Lester, though, is a part of a small group of local specialists the former NFL player coaches for free.

On Sunday, those lessons culminated in Lester’s commitment to South Carolina as a preferred walk-on.

“Ever since I was 2 years old, my dad had a soccer ball at my feet,” Lester said. “So it was a lot to think about and it was a hard decision. But we just had the conversation because Martín had grown up playing soccer his whole life and he had to make the transition as well.”

Working with an NFL kicking legend

Lester has spent years playing football. Focusing on kicking, though, is a more recent revelation.

He played tight end and linebacker in middle school and into high school. He’d kicked and punted some, but never firmly committed to it.

Soccer remained Lester’s first love. He quips there aren’t too many forwards running around the fields of South Florida at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds.

Lester was always a presence in the 18-yard box. His throw-ins were the stuff of legend.

“His throw-in was a weapon. We missed those, man,” Gramática joked. “Any time we crossed midfield and he’d throw-in, he’d put them in the box. It was kind of like a corner kick.”

Lester hoped soccer might carry him to a college scholarship. But offers are less common in soccer than they are in football. Men’s soccer gives 9.9 scholarships under NCAA rules. FBS football programs are allotted 85 per year.

That aforementioned afternoon after soccer practice served as his foray into full-time kicking. Gramática asked him to line up a few kicks. Lester obliged.

Time and time again, the kicks faded right.

Gramática encouraged his newest pupil. He wouldn’t master the craft that afternoon, but the tools were there.

“That was the most humbling experience of my life,” Lester said. “I was kicking in front of one of the best of all time — Super Bowl champion, amazing kicker, amazing person, amazing guy — and I was just terrible.”

Kicker Daniel Lester committed to play for South Carolina football team
Kicker Daniel Lester committed to play for South Carolina football team

A kicker’s recruiting process

The recruiting process for kickers differs vastly from skill-position players or defensive standouts. Most specialists travel for camps through a handful of organizations that put on events nationwide.

Brandon Kornblue, a punter and kicker on Michigan’s 1997 national championship team, started Kornblue Kicking in 2007 to provide more exposure for specialists.

Kornblue’s events operate like a combine. Players are measured on punt, kick and kickoff distances. Hang times are logged. Field-goal attempts are jotted down.

Lester’s parents had previously chatted with Kornblue about joining the circuit in the summer of 2021. Daniel’s work with Gramática progressed enough that he hoped to perform in front of scouts.

A two-minute and 30-second highlight film of Lester’s first camp at Florida International University in Miami resides on YouTube. Punts of 40, 44, 47 and 50 yards are recorded. So, too, are field goal makes of 20, 30 and 40 yards without a tee. That’s not to mention the 67-, 68- and 73-yard kickoff attempts.

“What some of these bigger showcase events and some of these camps can do for kids is, it helps them realize, one, they either need to improve to get to where they want to be, or, ‘I’m there. I have that ability and I should really make sure I’m putting time and effort into it because I’ve got a future,’ ” Kornblue told The State.

Korblue Kicking’s in-house rankings promptly slotted Lester, as he remembers it, as the 13th- or 14th-best kicker in the country. He has since been named a five-star prospect and the No. 6 kicker in the 2022 class, per Kornblue’s rankings.

His camp travels took him nationwide. Stops in Michigan, West Virginia and South Carolina were sandwiched between camps in Florida and Texas. College interest followed.

Lester also loaded up his gray, lifted Toyota Tundra and trekked the 150 miles from his home on the north side of Tampa down to Fort Myers every day for a week in December to practice for the FCA East-West Classic game. His 45-yard kick in the game that weekend set a record for the event.

“I didn’t tell them they needed to come to all these different locations,” Kornblue said. “... But they did just because I think (Daniel) wanted to do everything he could to keep showing his potential, his talent.”

Daniel Lester poses with Brandon Kornblue during a camp at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Daniel Lester poses with Brandon Kornblue during a camp at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Landing a South Carolina Gamecocks offer

Driving to a basketball game last week, Lester’s phone buzzed. South Carolina special teams coordinator Pete Lembo’s name popped up on his iPhone screen.

Lembo had spearheaded Lester’s recruitment for a few months. The pair initially connected over their New York ties (Lembo is originally from Staten Island, while Lester grew up in New York). Lester felt a comfort in the relationship. If an offer came, he’d pounce on it.

That call finally came.

“I can’t remember how I got from point A to point B,” Lester conceded jokingly. “I was just on the phone.”

Being a preferred walk-on guarantees Lester a spot on the roster but no financial assistance to start his college career. He can also enroll and participate in preseason workouts at the same time as scholarship athletes.

Lester joins a South Carolina specialist group in need of new depth. Sixth-year senior and all-time scoring leader Parker White has exhausted his eligibility.

Mitch Jeter and Alex Herrera handled kickoff duties in varying capacities last fall and figure to have a shot at the starting place-kicker role. Lester, too, wants to compete for the starting role from Day 1.

Asked how Lester might factor in as a freshman, Gramática joked that he was the fifth-string kicker when he arrived at Kansas State. He finished his career as one of college football’s most decorated specialists.

His pupil remains raw, but that left-to-right fade has been sorted out. Lester has found a groove in his approach to the ball.

He’s long since graduated from missing wide right on the frame of a soccer goal. This fall, he’ll aim for the goalposts at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Booker scores 48 points in Suns' MLK Day win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker had a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns dominated the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 121-107 Monday night for their fourth straight victory. Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists as Phoenix won its sixth straight on the road and fifth consecutive in San Antonio. Spurs center Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray added 18 points. Booker was 18 for 33 from the field and 5 for 13 on 3-pointers in eclipsing his pr

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.