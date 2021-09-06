Giants RB Saquon Barkley reportedly 'close' to being cleared for Week 1

The New York Giants may have one of their biggest weapons back in service for Week 1.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Saquon Barkley is "close to being fully cleared" to play against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley is gearing up to play Sunday vs. the #Broncos, and sources say he’s close to being fully cleared to do so following major knee surgery. The team needs to watch him through Thursday to gauge how his body responds to the workload. But he’s close. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2021

Nothing is definite yet. Barkley still needs to make it through Thursday's practice with the team's approval. But if the Giants staff feels good about where he is after the next four days of practice, it seems like he'd be cleared to play.

Barkley's return, if it happens, would come approximately 51 weeks after he tore his ACL in a game against the Chicago Bears. That injury required surgery and ended his season disappointingly early. The Giants weren't expected to be terribly competitive in 2020, but Barkley was supposed to be one of the bright spots. He's one of the NFL's most explosive young stars, setting numerous NFL records in his first professional season and winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2018.

After playing just two games in 2020, Barkley will get to start with a clean slate in 2021 as he attempts to recapture the form he had in 2018. We don't know yet how the Giants plan to use him — whether they'll ease him into a full-game workload or just take the cover off and let him fly — but either way, it'll be great to have one of the NFL's most exciting players back on the field.