Giants beat Cowboys to stay alive in NFC East, now wait for Washington to decide playoff fate

The New York Giants did everything they could on Sunday to plow their way into the playoffs. They beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-19, beating back a late surge from Dallas that kept the Giants on their toes.

But now their fate is out of their hands. Now they have to wait to see if the Philadelphia Eagles will be their savior. If the Eagles beat the Washington Football Team on Sunday night, the Giants are the NFC East champion. But if they lose, Washington is in and the Giants go home just like the Cowboys.

Giants fend off comeback attempt

The Giants absolutely manhandled the Cowboys in the first half. The Giants defense held Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton to just 16 passing yards in the first quarter. The Cowboys didn’t surpass 100 total yards of offense until there were 27 seconds left in the second quarter. The Giants scored three touchdowns in the first half, while all the Cowboys could manage was three field goals.

The second half didn’t go as well. A tipped pass meant for Evan Engram was grabbed by the Cowboys, who promptly took it to the end zone. The Giants’ lead was narrowed to just four points, and on the very next drive they took a 15-yard penalty for an illegal crackback. 1st and 25 isn’t easy to overcome, and they had to give the ball back to Dallas.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 03: Dante Pettis #13 of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring on a 33-yard touchdown reception against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Giving the ball back to Dallas became more and more dangerous as the game went on, but the Giants defense managed to dig deep and find some stops when they needed them most. The Cowboys made it down to the red zone at the end of the third quarter, but were stopped cold by the Giants. Instead of a touchdown that would have eliminated the Giants’ lead, the Cowboys had to settle for a field goal that kept them one point behind.

The Giants continued to struggle, but they caught a break in the fourth quarter. A drop by Dante Pettis was called a catch by the referees, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t challenge it. It likely would have been overturned and taken the Giants out of field goal range, but McCarthy didn’t throw the red flag.

Graham Gano then nailed a 50-yard field goal, giving the Giants a four-point lead and making sure the Cowboys would have to score a touchdown to win. McCarthy’s decision to not challenge that call almost certainly cost the Cowboys the game, or at least a major chance to win.

Ridiculous final minutes

It looked like the Cowboys were going to score a touchdown and get the win in the final minutes of the game, but the game turned a full 180 when Dalton threw a pick in the end zone. All the Giants needed was to get a first down and the game would be theirs.

So of course Giants running back Wayne Gallman got the first down and then immediately fumbled the ball.

Gallman just dropped it to the ground.pic.twitter.com/PkoiYMUEWX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 3, 2021

The ball ended up at the bottom of giant a pile of men, and then there were competing calls on the field. After a conference the referees decided that Gallman had recovered the ball, which McCarthy probably would have challenged if he could have. Instead it went to a booth review, which upheld the initial ruling and let the Giants run out the clock. Gallman saved the Giants’ playoff chances with a fateful and creative recovery of his own fumble.

Does Wayne Gallman have possession here? pic.twitter.com/MeMNtZ7Vf8 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 3, 2021

Now the Giants have to wait. Will they become the first team to start 0-5 to make the playoffs? Will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles pave the Giants’ way into the playoffs? Or was their hard-fought win against the Cowboys for nothing?

