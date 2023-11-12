NFL Germany game: Colts vs. Patriots score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

We're past the halfway point of a season that the Patriots probably wish was over already. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer via Getty Images)

We're past the halfway point of the NFL season, and one of the main questions New England Patriots fans are asking themselves is this: how much worse will it get?

The Pats are 2-7. They're continuing to send quarterback Mac Jones out there every week (even though he clearly isn't the answer) mostly because they don't have any better options. The golden touch head coach Bill Belichick once had appears to be gone, as his game plans and decisions continue to backfire. New England hasn't struggled like this in more than 20 years.

There's a chance they could turn it around against the Indianapolis Colts, but these Colts aren't the pushovers you'd expect. Even though they've had to go with Gardner Minshew as their starting QB since first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson is out for the season with a shoulder injury, they have a little fight. Minshew is a gamer, and broke a three-game losing streak against the Carolina Panthers last week to move the Colts to 4-5 on the season.

The Patriots aren't as bad as the Panthers, but they're close. As the NFL's international slate draws to a close with this final game in Frankfort, will the Pats start crawling out of the hole they've dug for themselves? Or will the Colts punish a very bad team for the second week in a row?

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the Week 10 contest between the Colts and Patriots.