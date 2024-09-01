Are there NFL games today on Sunday, September 1 2024? Here's your answer with the schedule

NFL fans: I'm just like you.

I'm waking up on Sunday, September 1 2024 and thinking about how this is the final Sunday of the year in which we won't have NFL football to watch.

So if you're wondering if there are games today on this Labor Day weekend? Nope. Sorry. The season will fully kick off on Thursday, with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens, a matchup that is sure to be amazing, and hey, maybe Taylor Swift shows up to watch in person.

There's your answer! Enjoy the rest of your weekend. Thursday is just around the corner.

