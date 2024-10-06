Which NFL game is Tony Romo calling in Week 5 in 2024? Here's the answer.

Tony Romo has made some headlines over the years while calling games for CBS with Jim Nantz, and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is back once again in 2024 to be part of the top announcing team for the network.

Will we get some fun moments this week? We'll see if he goes viral again.

If you're here, maybe you're wondering: which game is Tony Romo calling this week? Here's your answer!

In Week 5, he'll be on the mic for the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams contest.

That's it! Enjoy the game.

