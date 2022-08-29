NFL futures, odds: Is this finally the year the Los Angeles Chargers meet the hype?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pete Truszkowski
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Chargers
    Los Angeles Chargers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Herbert
    Justin Herbert
    American football player (1998–)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Khalil Mack
    Khalil Mack
    American football linebacker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Preseason hype is nothing new for the Los Angeles Chargers. It feels like they're a popular pick to be good prior to every NFL season, dating back to the Philip Rivers days. However, rarely do they make good on the hype. The Chargers are one of those teams that seems to find a way to lose games they have no business losing. They are perennial underachievers.

However, there's hope that this year's version of the Chargers will be different. Justin Herbert is already considered one of the best quarterbacks in football, and it feels like there's even more to his game that can be unlocked. The team has invested in the offensive line to protect him. The weapons are there for Herbert as well. This past offseason, the focus was the defense. Khalil Mack was traded for and J.C. Jackson was signed in free-agency.

The Chargers are fully taking advantage of the benefit of having a superstar on a rookie contract. They came close to making the playoffs last season, but had their hearts broken when the Raiders decided to forego playing for a tie. The expectations for this season aren't just to make the playoffs though. A lot of people fancy Los Angeles as a legitimate Super Bowl threat. Yahoo's Frank Schwab has them at No. 8 in his preseason power rankings. The betting market similarly thinks very highly of the Chargers.

Is this the year the Chargers take the step?

Last season, the Los Angeles Chargers won nine games. That wasn't enough to make the playoffs, but it marked a slight improvement from the year prior. Oddsmakers are expecting another improvement from the Chargers this upcoming season, as their preseason win total is set at over/under 10.5 wins. Bettors are backing Los Angeles, as 85% of bets and 81% of the money is on the over. However, Los Angeles has only hit double digit wins once since 2009.

The Chargers are -160 favorites to make the playoffs. Those odds suggest Los Angeles qualifies for the postseason almost 62% of the time. The Chargers have made the playoffs just once since 2014, but bettors are expecting that to change. Currently at BetMGM, 90% of bets and 97% of the money is backing Los Angeles to make the playoffs.

Los Angeles is currently +250 to win the AFC West. Those are the second best odds in the division behind only the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the division is expected to be extremely competitive. The Chargers are +250 to win it, but they're also only +375 to finish in fourth place. Any of these four teams could finish in any order and nobody would be truly surprised.

The Chargers are -150 favorites to finish in a top-2 spot in the division. They are currently the second most popular bet to win the division behind the Broncos. Los Angeles has not won the division since 2009. If the Chargers fail to capture the division, you can bet them to qualify for the playoffs as a wildcard team at +175.

Los Angeles currently has +800 odds to have the most wins in the league this upcoming season. Those odds are tied for fifth best with the Chiefs. Only the Bills, Buccaneers, Packers and Rams have better odds. The Chargers are +800 to lead the NFL in points scored during the regular season. Those odds are tied for second best with the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Only Buffalo has better odds. Los Angeles scored the fifth most points last season.

Are the Chargers a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2022 season with 14-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. Those are the sixth best odds in the league, just behind the Green Bay Packers. The Chargers are just ahead of teams like the Broncos and 49ers. Los Angeles is currently the fourth most popular Super Bowl bet at BetMGM, behind only the Bills, Broncos and Buccaneers.

The Chargers are +750 to win the AFC and represent the conference in the Super Bowl. Those are the third best odds behind the Bills and Chiefs. Los Angeles is the fourth most popular bet to win the conference, behind Buffalo, Denver and Indianapolis.

The Chargers are +900 to enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the conference. Those are the fifth best odds behind the Bills, Chiefs, Broncos and Ravens.

Chargers' player props and awards

There's plenty of talent on this Chargers team. What does the betting market think of some of their key players?

Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in just two seasons. That's represented by the MVP odds entering the upcoming season. Herbert is +850 to win NFL MVP in 2022. Those are the fourth best odds behind only Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. He's the fourth most popular bet behind Brady, Allen and Russell Wilson. Herbert is also 20-to-1 to win Offensive Player of the Year. Those odds are tied for sixth best. A Herbert MVP and Chargers Super Bowl parlay pays out at 100-to-1.

Herbert is the betting favorite to lead the NFL in passing yards this upcoming season at +700. He finished second last year behind Tom Brady and is the second most popular bet to lead the league this upcoming season behind Derek Carr. Herbert is +550 to lead the league in passing touchdowns, making him the co-favorite alongside Tom Brady. Herbert is the most popular bet to lead the league in touchdown passes.

In terms of season-long props, Herberts' numbers for the upcoming season are set at over/under 4699.5 passing yards, 36.5 passing touchdowns and 13.5 interceptions. He went over all three of these numbers last season as he had 5014 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 picks.

COSTA MESA, CA - JULY 27: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers attempts a pass during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on July 27, 2022 in Costa Mesa, California. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Justin Herbert and the Chargers are projected to be one of the NFL's better teams. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen is 40-to-1 to lead the NFL in receiving yards this upcoming season. Those are the same odds as the likes of Michael Thomas and D.K. Metcalf. He finished 13th last season. Allen is 14-to-1 to lead the NFL in receptions, the fifth best odds behind only Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs. Allen finished 7th in receptions last season. He's 30-to-1 to lead the league in receiving touchdowns.

Last season, Allen had 106 receptions for 1138 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His props for the upcoming season are set at over/under 99.5 receptions, 1049.5 receiving yards and 7.5 receiving touchdowns.

Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler is 30-to-1 to lead the NFL in rushing yards this upcoming season. Those odds are tied for 13th best after he finished 12th in the league last season. Ekeler is 22-to-1 to lead the league in rushing touchdowns after finishing fifth last season. Those are the ninth best odds, right behind Leonard Fournette.

Ekeler's season-long props for the upcoming season are set at over/under 799.5 rushing yards and 8.5 rushing touchdowns. Last season, he had 911 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Prior to last season, he never eclipsed three rushing touchdowns in a year. Ekeler's over/under for combined rushing and receiving yards is set at 1399.5 yards. He had 1588 last year and has gone over in two of his last three seasons.

Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa is 25-to-1 to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Those are the ninth best odds and he's the 10th most popular bet. Bosa is 14-to-1 to lead the league in sacks this upcoming season. Those are the fifth best odds, tied with his brother Nick and also Danielle Hunter. Joey Bosa finished 13th last season. His over/under for sacks is set at 12.5 after he finished with 10.5 last year.

Other Chargers' players

  • Mike Williams is 30-to-1 to lead the NFL in receiving yards and 40-to-1 to lead the league in receiving touchdowns. Williams had 76 receptions, 1146 receiving yards and 9 receiving touchdowns last season. His season-long props for 2022 are over/under 66.5 receptions, 999.5 receiving yards and 6.5 touchdowns.

  • Khalil Mack is 30-to-1 to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year in his first season with the Chargers. Mack is 16-to-1 to lead the league in sacks. Those odds are tied for 8th best with Chandler Jones. His over/under for sacks is set at 10.5 after he had 6 sacks in 7 games last year.

  • J.C. Jackson is 50-to-1 to win Defensive Player of the Year. His over/under for interceptions is set at 4.5 picks. He's had at least five in three straight seasons.

  • Derwin James is 40-to-1 to win Defensive Player of the Year.

  • Brandon Staley is 14-to-1 to win NFL Coach of the Year. Those odds are tied for second best with Kevin O'Connell and Brian Daboll. Only Dan Campbell has better odds. Staley is the fourth most popular bet behind Campbell, Nathaniel Hackett and Sean McDermott.

Chargers open season as home favorites

Los Angeles opens their 2022 season with a home game against a divisional rival in the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers are a 3.5-point home favorite. Los Angeles is -185 on the moneyline.

These two teams met twice last year with both teams winning their home game. The Chargers are looking to exact revenge after a Raiders' win in Week 18 kept Los Angeles out of the playoffs.

The total for the game is set at 51.5-points. It's tied with the Rams-Bills game for the second highest total of Week 1, behind only the Chiefs-Cardinals matchup.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada's Szeryk starts CP Women's Open with one of her best rounds of the LPGA season

    OTTAWA — One of the best rounds of Maddie Szeryk's LPGA Tour season could not have come at a better time. Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday in the first round of the CP Women's Open. She and Hamilton's Alena Sharp finished the day as the low Canadians, tied for 16th with six other players. The 26-year-old Szeryk missed the cut six straight times to start the season before a 67 and a 64 helped her tie for 36th at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 13. She said on

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Path is set as Fernandez, Andreescu look for another deep U.S. Open run

    NEW YORK — Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu learned their first-round opponents at the 2022 U.S. Open Thursday as the Canadians look to make another deep run at the final tennis major of the season. Fernandez, the highest seeded Canadian woman at No. 14, opens against France's Oceane Dodin The 19-year-old of Laval, Que., advanced to the final of last year's U.S. Open before losing to fellow teen Emma Raducanu of Britain in straight sets. Fernandez's run to the 2021 final included wins over

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While this is

  • Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

    BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had a runner on third with nobody out in the eighth and then loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, and both times failed to score. In the 10th, Biggio took third on a groundout and then rushed home on George Springer’s grounder to