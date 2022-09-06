NFL futures, odds: Can the Los Angeles Rams repeat as Super Bowl champions?

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams won 12 games in the regular season and won the NFC West. They rode that momentum to the Super Bowl where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to clinch the title as the best NFL team of 2021-22.

This season, the Rams look to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots won it in both 2004 and 2005. A lot of key members are back. Matthew Stafford enters his second season with the Rams. Cooper Kupp looks to build on a tremendous season where he won the receiving triple crown. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are back to man the defense. Of course, Sean McVay is back to man the sidelines.

Players like Von Miller and Odell Beckham are no longer with the team, but for the most part, the core is in tact. There's no real reason the Rams won't compete for the Super Bowl this season. Yahoo's Frank Schwab has the Rams at No. 2 in his preseason power rankings. The betting market shares a similar view of the defending champs.

Rams are expected to be among the league's elite again

Last season, the Rams won 12 games. This upcoming season, their win total is set at 10.5 games. This team did lose a bit of talent over the offseason, so a slight step back wouldn't be the biggest surprise. However, 10.5 is still the third highest win total in the league behind only Tampa Bay and Buffalo. Bettors are siding with the Rams, as 93% of bets and 88% of the money is on over 10.5 wins.

The Rams are -250 favorites to make the playoffs this upcoming season. Those odds suggest Los Angeles makes the playoffs over 71% of the time. The Rams have made the playoffs in four of five seasons with Sean McVay at the helm, and bettors expect that trend to continue. Currently at BetMGM, 77% of bets and 79% of money is backing the Rams to make the playoffs.

After winning the division last season, the Rams are +125 favorites to repeat as NFC West champions this upcoming season. Los Angeles is the most popular bet in the division, as 54% of bets and 68% of money is backing them to maintain the division title. The Rams are -450 favorites to finish top two in the division.

Los Angeles is +750 to lead the NFL in wins this upcoming season. Those are the fourth best odds behind Buffalo, Tampa Bay and Green Bay. The Rams are 12-to-1 to lead the league in points this season. Those odds are tied for fifth best with Cincinnati and Dallas. Only Buffalo, Kansas City, the Chargers and Tampa Bay have better odds.

Can the Rams repeat as Super Bowl champions?

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2022 season with 11-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. Those are the fourth best odds in the league, behind only Buffalo, Tampa Bay and Kansas City. The Rams are currently the seventh most popular Super Bowl bet at BetMGM as they look to repeat as champions.

The Rams are +450 to win the NFC and represent the conference in the Super Bowl. Those are the second best odds in the conference behind Tampa Bay, who is a +325 favorite. The Rams are +550 to enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the conference. Those odds are third best behind Tampa Bay and Green Bay.

Rams' player props and awards

What does the betting market think of some key members of the Rams?

Matthew Stafford

After winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams, it'll be interesting to see what Matthew Stafford has in store for an encore. Stafford is 14-to-1 to win NFL MVP this upcoming season. Those odds are tied for seventh best with Russell Wilson. Stafford is right behind Joe Burrow and just ahead of Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott on the odds leaderboard.

Stafford is +850 to lead the NFL in passing yards this upcoming season. Those odds are tied for third best with Tom Brady, behind Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes. Stafford finished third in the category last season. Stafford is +750 to lead the league in passing touchdowns after he finished second last season. Those odds are tied for third best with Josh Allen, behind only Herbert and Brady. Stafford is 20-to-1 to lead the league in interceptions. He tied Trevor Lawrence for the league lead last season.

Can Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay run the NFL again this season? (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp probably won't replicate last season's performance, but he's still projected to have a great year. Kupp is 100-to-1 to win NFL MVP this upcoming season. Only Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry and Deebo Samuel have better odds amongst non-quarterbacks. Kupp is 12-to-1 to win Offensive Player of the Year. Those odds are tied for second best with Samuel and Justin Jefferson. Only Taylor has better odds.

Cooper Kupp is the betting favorite to lead the league in receptions at +400. He also has the second best odds (+900) behind Justin Jefferson to lead the league in receiving yards. Kupp has the second best odds (+450) to lead the league in receiving touchdowns, behind only Mike Evans. Kupp led the league in all three of these categories last season.

In terms of season-long props, Kupp's over/unders are set at 110.5 receptions, 1299.5 receiving yards and 11.5 receiving touchdowns. Last season, he posted 145 receptions for 1947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Obviously, regression from last season is expected by most including the oddsmakers.

Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald is +900 to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Those odds are tied with Micah Parsons for third best, behind only Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt. Donald is the second most popular bet behind Parsons.

Donald's over/under for sacks this upcoming season is set at 11.5 sacks. He had 12.5 last season. Donald is 12-to-1 to lead the league in sacks. Those odds are tied for third best with Trey Hendrickson. Only Garrett and Watt have better odds. Donald finished seventh in sacks last season.

Allen Robinson

It was a season to forget for Allen Robinson last year in Chicago. However, he joins the Rams and there's hope they can revive his career similarly to how they revived the career of Odell Beckham Jr. last season. Robinson is 25-to-1 to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Robinson is 30-to-1 to lead the league in receiving touchdowns, and at those odds, he's the third most popular bet behind only Ja'Marr Chase and Kupp.

Last season, Robinson had just 38 receptions for 410 yards and 1 touchdown. However, the two seasons prior to that, he averaged 100 receptions, 1199 yards and 6.5 touchdowns. His season-long props are set at over/under 71.5 receptions, 824.5 receiving yards and 7.5 receiving touchdowns.

Other Rams' players

Cam Akers returned from an achilles injury late last season, but struggled. There's hope the summer gave him an opportunity to get right. Akers is 25-to-1 to win Comeback Player of the Year. Akers is 25-to-1 to lead the league in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. His over/under for rushing yards is set at 849.5 yards, while his over/under for rushing touchdowns is set at 7.5.

Jalen Ramsey is 40-to-1 to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Those odds are tied for 12th best. Ramsey's over/under for interceptions is set at 2.5 picks. He had four last season.

Sean McVay is 30-to-1 to win NFL Coach of the Year. Those odds are tied for 20th best.

Rams open season as home underdogs

The NFL season is just two days away, and the Los Angeles Rams are one of two teams that will kick things off on Thursday night. The Rams are 2.5-point home underdogs against the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams were installed as the betting favorites earlier in the summer, but a lot of Buffalo Bills love as well as some concerns about Matthew Stafford's elbow have pushed the Rams to the underdog role. Currently at BetMGM, 74% of bets and 90% of the betting handle is backing the Bills to cover as favorites.

The Rams are +110 underdogs on the moneyline. The total is set at 52-points, the third highest total of Week 1 behind Chiefs-Cardinals and Chargers-Raiders.