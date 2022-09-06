NFL futures, odds: Can the Los Angeles Rams repeat as Super Bowl champions?

Pete Truszkowski
·7 min read

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams won 12 games in the regular season and won the NFC West. They rode that momentum to the Super Bowl where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to clinch the title as the best NFL team of 2021-22.

This season, the Rams look to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots won it in both 2004 and 2005. A lot of key members are back. Matthew Stafford enters his second season with the Rams. Cooper Kupp looks to build on a tremendous season where he won the receiving triple crown. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are back to man the defense. Of course, Sean McVay is back to man the sidelines.

Players like Von Miller and Odell Beckham are no longer with the team, but for the most part, the core is in tact. There's no real reason the Rams won't compete for the Super Bowl this season. Yahoo's Frank Schwab has the Rams at No. 2 in his preseason power rankings. The betting market shares a similar view of the defending champs.

Rams are expected to be among the league's elite again

Last season, the Rams won 12 games. This upcoming season, their win total is set at 10.5 games. This team did lose a bit of talent over the offseason, so a slight step back wouldn't be the biggest surprise. However, 10.5 is still the third highest win total in the league behind only Tampa Bay and Buffalo. Bettors are siding with the Rams, as 93% of bets and 88% of the money is on over 10.5 wins.

The Rams are -250 favorites to make the playoffs this upcoming season. Those odds suggest Los Angeles makes the playoffs over 71% of the time. The Rams have made the playoffs in four of five seasons with Sean McVay at the helm, and bettors expect that trend to continue. Currently at BetMGM, 77% of bets and 79% of money is backing the Rams to make the playoffs.

After winning the division last season, the Rams are +125 favorites to repeat as NFC West champions this upcoming season. Los Angeles is the most popular bet in the division, as 54% of bets and 68% of money is backing them to maintain the division title. The Rams are -450 favorites to finish top two in the division.

Los Angeles is +750 to lead the NFL in wins this upcoming season. Those are the fourth best odds behind Buffalo, Tampa Bay and Green Bay. The Rams are 12-to-1 to lead the league in points this season. Those odds are tied for fifth best with Cincinnati and Dallas. Only Buffalo, Kansas City, the Chargers and Tampa Bay have better odds.

Can the Rams repeat as Super Bowl champions?

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2022 season with 11-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. Those are the fourth best odds in the league, behind only Buffalo, Tampa Bay and Kansas City. The Rams are currently the seventh most popular Super Bowl bet at BetMGM as they look to repeat as champions.

The Rams are +450 to win the NFC and represent the conference in the Super Bowl. Those are the second best odds in the conference behind Tampa Bay, who is a +325 favorite. The Rams are +550 to enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the conference. Those odds are third best behind Tampa Bay and Green Bay.

Rams' player props and awards

What does the betting market think of some key members of the Rams?

Matthew Stafford

After winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams, it'll be interesting to see what Matthew Stafford has in store for an encore. Stafford is 14-to-1 to win NFL MVP this upcoming season. Those odds are tied for seventh best with Russell Wilson. Stafford is right behind Joe Burrow and just ahead of Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott on the odds leaderboard.

Stafford is +850 to lead the NFL in passing yards this upcoming season. Those odds are tied for third best with Tom Brady, behind Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes. Stafford finished third in the category last season. Stafford is +750 to lead the league in passing touchdowns after he finished second last season. Those odds are tied for third best with Josh Allen, behind only Herbert and Brady. Stafford is 20-to-1 to lead the league in interceptions. He tied Trevor Lawrence for the league lead last season.

IRVNE, CA - JULY 24, 2022: Rams coach Sean McVay confers with quarterback Matthew Stafford during NFL training camp at UC Irvine on July 24, 2022 in Irvine, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Can Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay run the NFL again this season? (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp probably won't replicate last season's performance, but he's still projected to have a great year. Kupp is 100-to-1 to win NFL MVP this upcoming season. Only Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry and Deebo Samuel have better odds amongst non-quarterbacks. Kupp is 12-to-1 to win Offensive Player of the Year. Those odds are tied for second best with Samuel and Justin Jefferson. Only Taylor has better odds.

Cooper Kupp is the betting favorite to lead the league in receptions at +400. He also has the second best odds (+900) behind Justin Jefferson to lead the league in receiving yards. Kupp has the second best odds (+450) to lead the league in receiving touchdowns, behind only Mike Evans. Kupp led the league in all three of these categories last season.

In terms of season-long props, Kupp's over/unders are set at 110.5 receptions, 1299.5 receiving yards and 11.5 receiving touchdowns. Last season, he posted 145 receptions for 1947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Obviously, regression from last season is expected by most including the oddsmakers.

Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald is +900 to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Those odds are tied with Micah Parsons for third best, behind only Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt. Donald is the second most popular bet behind Parsons.

Donald's over/under for sacks this upcoming season is set at 11.5 sacks. He had 12.5 last season. Donald is 12-to-1 to lead the league in sacks. Those odds are tied for third best with Trey Hendrickson. Only Garrett and Watt have better odds. Donald finished seventh in sacks last season.

Allen Robinson

It was a season to forget for Allen Robinson last year in Chicago. However, he joins the Rams and there's hope they can revive his career similarly to how they revived the career of Odell Beckham Jr. last season. Robinson is 25-to-1 to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Robinson is 30-to-1 to lead the league in receiving touchdowns, and at those odds, he's the third most popular bet behind only Ja'Marr Chase and Kupp.

Last season, Robinson had just 38 receptions for 410 yards and 1 touchdown. However, the two seasons prior to that, he averaged 100 receptions, 1199 yards and 6.5 touchdowns. His season-long props are set at over/under 71.5 receptions, 824.5 receiving yards and 7.5 receiving touchdowns.

Other Rams' players

  • Cam Akers returned from an achilles injury late last season, but struggled. There's hope the summer gave him an opportunity to get right. Akers is 25-to-1 to win Comeback Player of the Year. Akers is 25-to-1 to lead the league in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. His over/under for rushing yards is set at 849.5 yards, while his over/under for rushing touchdowns is set at 7.5.

  • Jalen Ramsey is 40-to-1 to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Those odds are tied for 12th best. Ramsey's over/under for interceptions is set at 2.5 picks. He had four last season.

  • Sean McVay is 30-to-1 to win NFL Coach of the Year. Those odds are tied for 20th best.

Rams open season as home underdogs

The NFL season is just two days away, and the Los Angeles Rams are one of two teams that will kick things off on Thursday night. The Rams are 2.5-point home underdogs against the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams were installed as the betting favorites earlier in the summer, but a lot of Buffalo Bills love as well as some concerns about Matthew Stafford's elbow have pushed the Rams to the underdog role. Currently at BetMGM, 74% of bets and 90% of the betting handle is backing the Bills to cover as favorites.

The Rams are +110 underdogs on the moneyline. The total is set at 52-points, the third highest total of Week 1 behind Chiefs-Cardinals and Chargers-Raiders.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Arena funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain Eli Palfreyman draws hundreds

    Over 300 people gathered Tuesday at the North Dumfries Community Centre in Ayr, Ont., to pay respects to Eli Palfreyman, the junior hockey captain who died unexpectedly a week ago after collapsing at a pre-season tournament. The arena service for the 20-year-old, who played with the Ayr Centennials of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, began with a prayer, and was followed with discussions of grief and Palfreyman's love for the sport. Attendees were mostly dressed in black. "People looked

  • Liegghio's late 55-yard field goal lifts Blue Bombers to 20-18 win over Roughriders

    REGINA — Winnipeg kicker Marc Liegghio showed why his teammates believe in him when he drilled a 55-yard field goal late in Sunday’s game to give the Blue Bombers a 20-18 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Liegghio, who also handles the punting duties, was relieved of the kicking role midway through last season and replaced by veteran Sergio Castillo. Liegghio returned to both roles this season but has struggled at times. In a 20-17 loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Aug. 11, he missed a

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue

  • Canucks ink forward J.T. Miller to lucrative 7-year extension

    After months of speculation surrounding his future, forward JT Miller and the Vancouver Canucks have come to terms on a long-term deal.

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • 'She has my back always': Ontario sisters reunite to play soccer at UPEI

    There's an argument to be made that Veronica and Patrycia Kozak should play on opposing teams. The sisters from Mississauga, Ont., 19 and 18 respectively, have been reunited at UPEI as soccer teammates now that Patrycia is in her first year while Veronica is entering second year. Based on how much they rip on each other, and their competitive elbowing on and off the field, you might think they'd be better off taking this sibling rivalry to separate clubs. But that's not how they want it to be. "

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

    MONTREAL — In a season where the Ottawa Redblacks have struggled to build any momentum, a short week coming off a win turned out to be advantageous. The Redblacks (3-8) earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-31 passing, in leading a focused Ottawa team. “A short week coming off a win is always nice because yo

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g