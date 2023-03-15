NFL free agency updates: Get the latest news on top players as league year officially begins

NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday, but many of the most marquee names expected to be available have already reached deals.

With the league opening its "legal tampering window" or negotiating period on Monday, free agents have been able to seek out deals from other teams and lock them in ahead of the official start of the new league year today. Most of the top players on the market have already agreed to terms, though there are several who entered Wednesday still unspoken for, including offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, among others.

Check back throughout the day Wednesday for all the notable updates on free agency:

JuJu Smith-Schuster helps Patriots fill receiver void

The New England Patriots are bringing in a notable name to help them boost their receiving corps.

JuJu Smith-Schuster agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Patriots on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. He confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Excited for my next chapter in New England!" Smith-Schuster wrote. "I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!"

Smith-Schuster, 26, had the most catches (78) and receiving yards (933) of any wide receiver on the Kansas City Chiefs last season. After helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, however, he's now on his way to help Bill Belichick and Co. rejuvenate a lackluster passing attack.

His addition helps fill the hole left by the departure of leading receiver Jakobi Meyers, who left to join the Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year, $33 million deal, per multiple reports. Meyers responded to the news of Smith-Schuster's deal by writing on Twitter, "Cold world lol."

Nelson Agholor, who had 31 catches for 362 yards in 2022, also is a free agent.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are set for significant change at wide receiver for a second straight offseason. The team will return Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore are likely in line for larger roles. Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman, however, are both unsigned.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Lavonte David back with Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will return another defensive starter who at one point seemed bound to be headed elsewhere.

Linebacker Lavonte David is re-signing with the team on a one-year deal, he told Josina Anderson.

David, 33, has been a defensive mainstay for Tampa Bay, serving as a starter for the last 11 years. But the cap-strapped Buccaneers appeared to be in the midst of a rebuild after Tom Brady's retirement, leading many to believe David would land elsewhere.

Instead, the veteran will return for at least 2023.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers reached an agreement with cornerback Jamel Dean on a four-year, $52 million deal, according to reports.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Jordan Poyer going back to Bills

The Buffalo Bills lost one notable starter from their defense, but another is making a surprising return.

Safety Jordan Poyer will re-up with the team on a two-year deal, the team announced.

Poyer, 31, had four interceptions and eight passes defensed last season. He sparked speculation that he would be leaving the team in free agency when he said he “would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half my money.”

On Monday, the Bills lost linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the Chicago Bears on a four-year, $72 million deal.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Baker Mayfield finds his landing spot with Buccaneers

After reviving his career with a late-season stint with the Rams, Baker Mayfield will have the chance to lead a new team.

Mayfield will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, according to multiple reports. He'll have the chance to replace Tom Brady, who announced his retirement at the start of February, as the starting quarterback in Tampa. This now means that Mayfield, 27, will be joining his fourth team since the start of the 2021 season.

In five games with the Rams, four of which were starts, Mayfield completed 63.6% of his passes for 850 yards with four touchdowns against two interceptions.

Mayfield will presumably compete with Kyle Trask, the only other quarterback on the roster.

– Lorenzo Reyes

Eagles to part ways with Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay

The Super Bowl runners-up will be moving on from one of their starting cornerbacks of the last three seasons.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to release starting cornerback Darius Slay, a five-time Pro Bowler who earned a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017 as a member of the Detroit Lions.

Slay, 32, had been given permission last week to talk to other teams about a potential trade out of Philadelphia, per multiple reports, but posted a message Wednesday to his verified Twitter account indicating that he would no longer be with the Eagles.

"Nothing but love Philly!!" Slay wrote Wednesday. "Lets see where we heading next."

Slay started all but one of the 48 regular-season games he appeared in as an Eagle, and recorded 166 tackles, 29 passes defended, seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl nominations in each of the last two seasons.

– Lorenzo Reyes

Saints fortify defensive front with Khalen Saunders

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) celebrates after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

After taking care of their cap situation and in-house concerns, the New Orleans Saints made a move to add to their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is expected to sign with the team, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Saunders, 26, had a career best 3½ sacks for the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

The Saints were due to make a move at defensive tackle after losing both of last year's starters to division rivals. Defensive tackle David Onyemata left for the Atlanta Falcons while Shy Tuttle joined the Carolina Panthers.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Hayden Hurst heads to Panthers

Another former Cincinnati Bengals player is on his way to join the Carolina Panthers.

Tight end Hayden Hurst agreed to a three-year deal with the Panthers, according to multiple outlets.

Hurst, who turns 30 in August, recorded 52 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns last season, his lone year with the Bengals. In Carolina, he should be poised to start, though the team returns Ian Thomas and 2021 third-rounder Tommy Tremble.

Hurst follows former Bengals safety Vonn Bell to Carolina. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton also is poised to join the team as a backup.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL free agency news, rumors: Latest buzz on contracts for top players