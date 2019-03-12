NFL free agency rumors: Terrell Suggs leaves Ravens, signs with Cardinals

Terrell Suggs is moving on from the Ravens.

The 36-year-old linebacker informed Baltimore he would like to pursue other options, according to a CBS Sports report.

Terrell Suggs informed the Ravens he will be moving on to another club. Some of his teammates have mentioned Arizona as a possible landing spot — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 11, 2019

The Cardinals are expected to sign the Arizona State product, according to an NFL Network report, which cites unidentified league sources.

Source: The #AZCardinals are expected to sign former #Ravens pass-rusher Terrell Suggs. Back home where he went to college. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

ESPN reported later Tuesday it's a one-year deal worth $7 million.

Cardinals are giving former Ravens’ DE Terrell Suggs a one-year, $7 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

The Ravens selected Suggs with the 10th overall pick in the 2003 draft and he has spent his entire 16-year career in Baltimore.

He played in all 16 regular-season games for Baltimore in 2018, totaling 34 tackles and seven sacks.

The Ravens claimed the AFC North title with a 10-6 record before falling to the Chargers in the wild card round of the playoffs.