NFL free agency rumors: Terrell Suggs leaves Ravens, signs with Cardinals

Sporting News
Suggs played in all 16 regular-season games for Baltimore in 2018, totaling 34 tackles and seven sacks.

Terrell Suggs is moving on from the Ravens.

The 36-year-old linebacker informed Baltimore he would like to pursue other options, according to a CBS Sports report.

The Cardinals are expected to sign the Arizona State product, according to an NFL Network report, which cites unidentified league sources.

ESPN reported later Tuesday it's a one-year deal worth $7 million.

The Ravens selected Suggs with the 10th overall pick in the 2003 draft and he has spent his entire 16-year career in Baltimore.

He played in all 16 regular-season games for Baltimore in 2018, totaling 34 tackles and seven sacks.

The Ravens claimed the AFC North title with a 10-6 record before falling to the Chargers in the wild card round of the playoffs.

