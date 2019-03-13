NFL free agency news: Jaguars sign QB Nick Foles to 4-year, $88M deal

The Jaguars have won the Nick Foles' sweepstakes.

Jacksonville announced it had signed the free agent quarteback to a four-year, $88 million deal on Wednesday.

Foles' deal will come with $50 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

Guranteed money for Nick Foles in Jacksonville, per source: $50.125 million. https://t.co/45h5eJtHkM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

The Jaguars are expected to release former starter Blake Bortles once the agreement is official.

The #Jaguars are expected to release QB Blake Bortles when QB Nick Foles’ deal is official and signed, I’m told. Will be a few days. But Bortles will be free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Foles, 30, threw for 1,473 yards and seven touchdowns in five games for the Eagles last season. He replaced an injured Carson Wentz for the Eagles' postseason run, where Philadelphia topped the Bears in the wild-card round before falling to the Saints.

Foles also filled in for an injured Wentz and led Philadelphia through the playoffs and to a victory in Super Bowl 52.

The Jaguars have been rumored to be front-runners to land Foles since the conclusion of last season, and it looks like they'll get their wish.

Jacksonville finished last in the AFC South in 2018, posting a 5-11 record.



