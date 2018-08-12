NFL free agency news: Eagles sign former Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg

The Eagles are adding a quarterback.

Philadelphia has signed former Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg, the team announced Sunday. The Raiders waived the 23-year-old in mid-June.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed QB Christian Hackenberg and waived/injured C Ian Park. pic.twitter.com/4m80hhiOms — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 12, 2018

The Jets selected Hackenberg, a three-year starter at Penn State, in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. But, Hackenberg never played in a regular-season game for New York before he was sent to Oakland in exchange for a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick this offseason.

Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in mid-December while backup Nick Foles has been dealing with muscle spasms.

The Eagles will play the Patriots in their second preseason game Thursday. They’ll face the Falcons in Week 1 action Sept. 6.