NFL free agency rumors: Dez Bryant to meet with Browns this week

Dez Bryant is expected to meet with the Browns this week.

The 29-year-old wide receiver will visit with Cleveland on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN. Bryant was cut by the Cowboys in mid-April after spending his entire eight-season career with the team.

Dez Bryant is scheduled to meet with the Cleveland Browns this Thursday per sources. #Browns — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 14, 2018

Bryant recently said on Twitter he “wouldn’t mind playing for the Browns.”

The veteran was selected to the Pro Bowl three times with the Cowboys and led the NFL with 16 receiving touchdowns in 2014. Last season, he registered 838 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

MORE: Browns coach Hue Jackson on Dez Bryant visit: 'I don't think you can ever have too many good football players' | Cowboys' Sean Lee responds to Dez Bryant: ‘I think he needs to look at himself and hold himself accountable’

Bryant made headlines last month when he criticized Dallas’ play-calling as well as former teammates Travis Frederick and Sean Lee on Twitter.

Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Jarvis Landry both recently said they want the team to add Bryant.