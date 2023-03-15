NFL free agency: Patriots, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster reportedly agree on 3-year, $33 million deal

JuJu Smith-Schuster will reportedly join the New England Patriots. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots found their newest receiver after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $33 million deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Smith-Schuster spent the past season with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he tallied 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season and 10 receptions for 89 yards in the playoffs. He played the previous five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he racked up 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EwOxy7L7yz — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2023

This move likely serves as a replacement for Jakobi Meyers, who recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders to team up with ex-Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Smith-Schuster should become quarterback Mac Jones' No. 1 pass-catcher while playing alongside Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne.

Smith-Schuster's social media presence should be an interesting side story for him and the Patriots this season. He mocked Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with a Valentine's Day Twitter post making fun of the late holding penalty in Super Bowl LVII and frequently posts on TikTok as well.