NFL free agency opens with Aaron Rodgers, other QBs on move

·5 min read

After a flurry of moves in the two days ahead of the official start of the NFL free agency period, Aaron Rodgers made the biggest news Wednesday by announcing his intention to play for the New York Jets.

Several more players switched teams, others are staying put and a few stars, including Ezekiel Elliott, will be looking for new homes in 2023.

But Rodgers is the dominant story of the offseason, and the four-time AP NFL MVP cleared things up during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM a few hours before the league year started at 4 p.m. EDT.

Rodgers said the Packers assured him after the season they wanted him to return, but things changed after he emerged from a five-day darkness retreat. He said he was told by people, mostly players on other teams, that the Packers shopped him around because they want to move on and make 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback.

Rodgers said he entered the retreat “90% retiring, 10% playing” but he has since made a decision to play this season.

“At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I’ve made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t been holding anything up at this point. It’s been compensation the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in.”

Rodgers, who replaced Brett Favre as the starter in Green Bay after the Hall of Famer was traded to the Jets, spent 18 seasons with the Packers and led them to a Super Bowl title following the 2010 season.

Once the teams figure out trade details, Rodgers will be following in Favre’s footsteps by going to New York and trying to lead the Jets to their first championship since another No. 12 — Broadway Joe Namath — delivered a victory that he guaranteed against the Baltimore Colts on Jan. 12, 1969.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was among other players on the move Wednesday, agreeing to an $8.5 million, one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person, along with all other unnamed sources cited in this story, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement they confirmed hadn't been announced.

Mayfield, the top pick by Cleveland in 2018, joins his third team since last July. He gets an opportunity to compete with Kyle Trask to replace Tom Brady, who retired after three seasons with the Buccaneers.

Mayfield was 2-8 in 10 starts last season with the Panthers and Rams.

Jacoby Brissett, who replaced Mayfield in Cleveland while Deshaun Watson served a suspension, agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Brissett will compete with projected starter Sam Howell, a second-year pro. Brissett threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions last season for the Browns in 11 starts.

Two 1,000-yard rushers are off the market.

Running back Jamaal Williams and the Saints agreed on a $12 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told the AP. Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns while running for a career-best 1,066 yards with the Detroit Lions last season.

Running back Miles Sanders, coming off his best season with the NFC champion Eagles in which he ran for a career-high 1,269 yards with 11 touchdowns, is heading to Carolina.

Carolina also added former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on a three-year contract. Hurst caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns last season with another 13 receptions for 141 yards and a TD in the playoffs.

The New England Patriots made their first big pickup of free agency, adding wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. A person with knowledge of the deal said it is for three years and could be worth as much as $33 million.

Smith-Schuster confirmed the move in a post on Twitter saying he was “Excited for my next chapter in New England!”

Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns last season for Kansas City. He was held by Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on a play that led to a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 38-35 win in the Super Bowl.

The Browns agreed with safety Juan Thornhill on a three-year contract worth $21 million — $14 million guaranteed — a person familiar with the negotiations told the AP.

Thornhill leaves the Super Bowl champion Chiefs after four seasons. He’s the third defensive player to join the Browns in free agency along with run stopper Dalvin Tomlinson and end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles on a $10 million, one-year deal, according to a person familiar with that deal. The Eagles also informed five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay he’ll be released.

Veteran safety Jordan Poyer, a two-time second-team All-Pro, is staying in Buffalo on a two-year deal.

___

AP Pro Football Writers Schuyler Dixon and Dennis Waszak, AP Sports Writers Tom Withers, John Wawrow, Kyle Hightower, Steve Reed, Steve Megargee, Stephen Whyno contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • What to expect from the Jets if they land Aaron Rodgers | You Pod To Win The Game

    Yahoo Sports NFL reporters Jori Epstein, Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson discuss the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s revelation on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he intends to play in New York next season - and what that could mean for the team’s chances to contend in the AFC East. Hear the full conversation on You Pod To Win The Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Chargers agree to terms with Morgan Fox, release Matt Feiler

    Defensive lineman Morgan Fox agreed to terms on Wednesday to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers. Fox's agent, David Canter, posted on social media about Fox's deal. Fox started 13 games last season, including the playoffs, and finished second on the team in sacks with a career-high 6 1/2. Fox is the third Chargers unrestricted free agent to re-sign with the team, joining offensive lineman Trey Pipkins and backup quarterback Easton Stick. One player who won't be returning is Matt Feiler, who wa

  • Ezekiel Elliott had the same fate as Dallas Cowboys greats Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith

    What do the three running backs have in common? Their careers in Dallas ended similarly.

  • Lions re-sign Cominsky to add to busy free agency week

    ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions took another step in shaping their roster during an active week in free agency, re-signing defensive end John Cominsky to a two-year deal. Detroit announced the move Wednesday. The Lions kicked off the week by filling perhaps their biggest need, agreeing to a $33 million, three-year contract with cornerback Cameron Sutton and later bolstered the position with Emmanuel Moseley on a $6 million, one-year contract. Detroit decided David Montgomery will join

  • Former Chiefs OT Orlando Brown Jr. reportedly agrees to 4-year, $64 million deal with Bengals

    The Bengals are getting a big left tackle who just won a Super Bowl ring.

  • Dolphins release CB Byron Jones after three seasons

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins released veteran cornerback Byron Jones Wednesday in a cost-cutting move. Jones missed the entire 2022 season after having surgery on his lower left leg last March. He started 30 games for Miami, which in 2020 made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league at the time after signing him to a five-year, $82.5 million contract. In two seasons with the Dolphins, Jones had 95 tackles, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Jones

  • Broncos continue upgrades by signing special teams ace

    After fortifying their offensive and defensive lines with splashy moves earlier this week, the Denver Broncos turned their attention to upgrading their special teams Wednesday when they agreed to a two-year deal with cornerback Tremon Smith worth up to $5.5 million. Smith, 26, who has played for the Chiefs, Colts and Texans, has averaged nearly 25 yards on 94 kick returns over his five-year NFL career. The Broncos were last in the league at 17.5 yards last season when rookie Montrell Washington

  • Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers' move

    Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons in Green Bay as the four-time NFL MVP quarterback waits for the Packers to trade him. Rodgers made his comments during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM. The 39-year-old Rodgers said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback. “At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday I’ve made it clear that my in

  • AP sources: QB Dalton agrees to 2-year deal with Panthers

    The Carolina Panthers have found their stop-gap quarterback, agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with unrestricted free agent Andy Dalton, according to two people familiar with the situation. The Panthers traded up last week to get the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and are almost certain to use it on a quarterback — a position that has seen repeated turnover over the past five seasons in Carolina. The 35-year-old Dalton has spent 12 seasons in the NFL, including the first nine with the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Heat get rare easy win, roll past Grizzlies 138-119

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 26 points, Tyler Herro added 24 and the Miami Heat enjoyed a rare easy win by topping the Memphis Grizzlies 138-119 on Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Max Strus had 12, Caleb Martin finished with 11 and Kevin Love and Gabe Vincent each had 10 for the Heat. Miami set a season high for points, and it was only the sixth time — in 38 wins — that the Heat prevailed by more than 10 points. Before Wednesday, Miami's most recent double-digit win was Jan. 1

  • AP source: Browns, safety Thornhill agree to 3-year deal

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have reached agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night. Thornhill is getting a three-year, $21 million deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 27-year-old has not yet signed. Thornhill, who had a career-high 71 tackles last season, is the third defensive player joining by the Browns in free agency.

  • Seahawks’ rebuild on defense continues, bringing back Jarran Reed. And they aren’t done

    The defensive tackle was Seattle’s second-round choice in the 2016 NFL draft. He left after 2020. Now he’s part of a new front.

  • Credit Suisse $54 billion lifeline offers limited respite to global banks

    Credit Suisse sought to shore up its liquidity and restore investor confidence on Thursday by borrowing up to $54 billion from Switzerland's central bank, though the move proved to offer only limited respite to global banking stocks. The Swiss lender is the first major global bank to be thrown an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis and its troubles have raised serious doubts over whether central banks will be able to sustain aggressive interest rate hikes. However, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday as flagged, stressing the resilience of the euro area banking sector while assuring it had plenty of tools to offer liquidity support if needed.

  • AP source: Commanders signing veteran QB Jacoby Brissett

    Jacoby Brissett has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the contract. Brissett, 30, becomes the experienced veteran the team wanted to bring in to push and compete with projected starter Sam Howell. Brissett threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six inter

  • Packers re-sign CB/KR Keisean Nixon, TE Tyler Davis

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon is staying with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers announced Wednesday they have re-signed Nixon and reserve tight end Tyler Davis. Terms weren’t disclosed. Nixon, 25, made four starts at cornerback for the Packers last season but made his biggest impact on special teams. He had an NFL-leading 1,009 yards on kickoff returns. He averaged 28.83 yards per kickoff return and had five returns of 50-plus yards. Nixon had the best single-season

  • NY bank's demise: Contagion or a problem with the business?

    Signature Bank's collapse came stunningly fast, leaving behind the question of whether there was a fundamental flaw in the way it did business — or if it was just a victim of the panic that spread after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. There were few outward signs that Signature Bank was crumbling before the New York Department of Financial Services on Sunday seized the bank’s assets and asked the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. take over its operations. The FDIC will run it as Signature Brid

  • How will Darren Waller’s arrival affect the Giants & Saquon Barkley? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon is joined by John Daigle of 4for4 Fantasy Football to discuss New York’s move for the tight end and the impact it could have on the team’s star running back in 2023. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Ezekiel Elliott officially done in Dallas. Cowboys part ways with 2-time rushing champ

    Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.

  • Winners, losers and too close to call: NFL free agency's first wave reshapes outlook for teams

    With an overwhelming majority of the top NFL free agents already having agreed to deals, a few clear winners and losers from this week have emerged.

  • Former No. 1 NFL draft pick Jadeveon Clowney released by Cleveland Browns

    The Cleveland Browns released Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced Wednesday. What's next for the former No. 1 pick?