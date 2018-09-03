NFL free agency news: ‘Hard Knocks’ standout Carl Nassib claimed by Buccaneers

Carl Nassib has found a new team.

The Buccaneers announced Monday they claimed the 25-year-old defensive lineman. Cleveland waived Nassib last weekend.

Nassib had been featured prominently on HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns.”

Meet your new financial advisor, Carl Nassib #HardKnocks. Tuesdays on @HBO. 10 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/H28gO2NO9A — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 8, 2018

Nassib was selected by the Browns out of Penn State in the third round of the 2016 draft. He tallied 5 1/2 sacks and 34 solo tackles in 30 games with Cleveland.

The Browns previously released tight end Devon Cajuste and defensive end Nate Orchard, who were both also popular players on the show.

MORE: Browns' Hue Jackson says DC Gregg Williams shouldn’t call players ‘stupid’ in the media | Browns cut 'Hard Knocks' stars Devon Cajuste, Nate Orchard

Story Continues

The Buccaneers open the regular season against the Saints on Sunday.



