NFL free agency: Jets lose QB Mike White to Dolphins while waiting for Aaron Rodgers

Mike White spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While they wait for Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets lost one of their own when quarterback Mike White reportedly agreed to join the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is reportedly worth two years and $16 million, per Schefter.

White started four games in 2022 after he took over for Zach Wilson in Week 11. Although White only went 1-3, he averaged almost 300 passing yards per game with three touchdowns and four interceptions. White also started three games in 2021. Now White, who'll be 27 at the end of the month, will return to southern Florida to compete for the backup role behind Tua Tagovailoa. White grew up and played part of his collegiate career in Florida.

As for the Jets, their quarterback options continue to dwindle while they await a decision from Rodgers. They already lost on the Derek Carr sweepstakes, White will head to Miami and former San Franciso 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly agreed to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

As of early Monday, multiple reports indicated neither the Jets nor the Green Bay Packers knows what Rodgers wants — either to return to Green Bay, accept a trade to New York or retire. The quarterback said this weekend that his decision will happen soon. The Jets went all-out to convince Rodgers last week with a cross-country flight to talk with him and Jets players even took to social media to lure Rodgers to New York.

For now, though, the wait continues for the Jets.