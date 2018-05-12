NFL free agency: Falcons sign veteran defensive tackle Terrell McClain

Veteran defensive tackle Terrell McClain has found a new team.

McClain agreed to a contract with the Falcons, the team announced Friday. Terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed.

TRANSACTION: We have agreed to terms with DT Terrell McClain.



DETAILS - https://t.co/eSr7rGCGPf



— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 11, 2018

McClain had also visited with the Cowboys, 49ers and Dolphins, according to a report from the NFL Network.

McClain signed a four-year, $21 million contract with the Redskins in March 2017. He recorded 20 tackles and two sacks last season but was waived in late April after Washington picked a pair of defensive linemen in the draft.

McClain, who was originally selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Panthers, has registered 75 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks in his seven-year career. He has also spent time with the Cowboys, Texans and Patriots.

The Falcons finished 2017 with a 10-6 record and made the playoffs for a second straight season. They topped the Rams in the NFC Wild-Card round before falling to the Eagles.