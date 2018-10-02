NFL free agency: Dez Bryant wants to sign with Cowboys

Dez Bryant wants to play for the Cowboys again.

Bryant was addressing Twitter questions Tuesday and one user asked him where he was signing.

"I’ll rather it be the Dallas Cowboys," Bryant replied, "if not I’ll be ready to play somewhere else."

Bryant was released by the Cowboys in April after eight seasons in Dallas.

The 29-year-old has been on visits with several teams, including the Ravens and the Browns, but he remains a free agent four weeks into the season. He was seen with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at a Beyonce concert last month.

During his time with Dallas, Bryant caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns. However, in his final three years with the team he failed to eclipse 70 receptions, 900 yards or 10 touchdowns in any campaign.

The Cowboys are 27th in the NFL in receptions (71), 29th in receiving yards (753) and tied for 23rd in touchdown receptions (4).

