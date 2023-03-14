NFL free agency day one takeaways, Panthers trade up and Jalen Ramsey traded

Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab and Charles McDonald to recap day one of 2023 NFL free agency, discuss the Carolina Panthers' bold trade up to first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and analyze the Miami Dolphins' trade for Jalen Ramsey.

00:20 - Aaron Rodgers needs to hurry up. The New York Jets are still awaiting his decision and are putting themselves in a bind with not much of a backup plan if it falls through.

10:30 - San Francisco 49ers get aggressive and sign DT Javon Hargrave and QB Sam Darnold. Their defense is looking completely dominant for next season.

18:15 - Las Vegas Raiders sign Jimmy Garoppolo. Is this an upgrade? Charles Robinson thinks Jimmy is a much better fit for head coach Josh McDaniels, but Frank and Charles McDonald can't see how this moves the needle for Vegas, especially given the other teams in their division.

25:45 - Kansas City Chiefs sign OT Jawaan Taylor and likely plan to move him to left tackle for the 2023 season.

31:25 - Atlanta Falcons get aggressive, make OL Chris Lindstrom the highest-paid guard in NFL history and sign SAF Jessie Bates. Frank thinks the moves don't amount to much unless they pursue QB Lamar Jackson.

42:00 - Carolina Panthers acquire the first overall pick from the Chicago Bears. All agree that this is a rare win-win trade. Charles Robinson thinks the Panthers don't know yet which quarterback they're planning to take.

48:40 - Los Angeles Rams trade CB Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins. Ramsey still has a few good years left at cornerback and will now be playing with a chip on his shoulder.

Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

