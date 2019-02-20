NFL free agency: Cowboys will explore adding safety, Jerry Jones says

The Cowboys are looking to add help in the secondary.

Dallas will explore signing a safety in free agency, owner and general manager Jerry Jones told reporters Tuesday.

The Cowboys reportedly tried to acquire Earl Thomas from the Seahawks in September and he will become a free agent this offseason. The team has “begun in-house discussions" about pursuing him, according to a report from 247Sports.

The six-time Pro Bowl player broke his leg in late October and was limited to just three games in 2018. He tallied 22 total tackles and three interceptions before suffering the injury.

Dallas has also been linked to Landon Collins, who reportedly cleaned out his locker at the Giants facility Wednesday.

The Cowboys finished last season with a 10-6 record and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs, where they fell to the Rams.



