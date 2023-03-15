NFL free agency: Commanders reportedly sign Jacoby Brissett to one-year deal

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
Jacoby Brissett is joining the Commanders on a one-year deal. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Washington Commanders entered the offseason with the familiar problem: Quarterback. The team took one step to rectify that situation Wednesday, reportedly agreeing to a deal with Jacoby Brissett, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

The deal is reportedly for one year, according to John Keim of ESPN.

Brissett, 30, is coming off one of his finest seasons as a pro. In 11 starts with the Cleveland Browns, Brissett completed a career-high 64 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards. He threw 12 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Brissett likely would have set more career highs, but was replaced by Deshaun Watson once he finished serving his suspension after being accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women.

A former third-round pick by the New England Patriots, Brissett has carved out a solid career as a sometimes starter, sometimes backup quarterback. He's had strong moments in the NFL, but has not established himself as a team's long-term option yet.

It's unclear how the Commanders view Brissett heading into the 2023 NFL season. After releasing Carson Wentz, the Commanders currently have 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell at the top of their depth chart. Howell made one start last season. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. He also ran for 35 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Prior to signing Brissett, the Commanders indicated Howell will be their starting quarterback in 2023. That may still be the plan, but Brissett gives the team a strong second option if Howell gets injured or doesn't progress as much as the team hoped.

