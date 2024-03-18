NFL free agency: Chase Young signing with Saints, Josh Dobbs to 49ers, and more news, updates

Former Ravens Pro-Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler intends to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, per source. Zeitler is flying to Detroit tonight to take a physical with the plan to sign Tuesday with the Lions. pic.twitter.com/7GdExwQhGv
Report: Bills making Taron Johnson NFL's highest-paid nickel back
Bills are signing All-Pro DB Taron Johnson to a three-year extension that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid nickel back, per source. He’s tied to Buffalo through the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/2EYes3LgGv
Here are the best names still on the market as NFL free agency enters its second week:
QB Ryan Tannehill WR Mike Williams WR Tyler Boyd TE Logan Thomas OT Trent Brown G Kevin Zeitler DL Calais Campbell DE Chase Young DE Jadeveon Clowney CB Xavien Howard S Justin Simmons
Another big name in free agency making the rounds
Former #Bills All-Pro and Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White has visits scheduled with the #Rams and #Raiders this week, with a few more teams showing interest as well, sources say. White, cut by Buffalo earlier this month, is working his way back from a torn Achilles. pic.twitter.com/25GeAfRlxv
Important note on the Justin Fields trade: At least four additional teams inquired about trading for Fields, but Fields’ representation asked for him not to be traded there. He wanted the #Steelers, and the #Bears did right by him. https://t.co/jE65yV0jzm
Keenan Allen was on the phone with his agent Joby Branion Thursday when the Bears called in the process of working out a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. Allen said there were two teams the Chargers would allow him to explore in a trade - the Jets and the Texans - but…
#49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk's new contract reduced his base pay in 2024 and 2025, effectively making it a new two-year, $9.1 million deal. He got $4M in new guarantees this season, and San Francisco cleared nearly $4M in 2024 cap space.
Eight-time Pro Bowl OT Tyron Smith intends to sign with the New York Jets, per sources. The 33-year-old Smith is expected to go from protecting Dak Prescott to protecting Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/D8pBTqBrMi
Gallup will reportedly be released as a post-June 1 designation, saving the Cowboys $9.5 million under the salary cap. If Gallup remained on the roster through Saturday, $4 million of his $8.5 million base salary would have been guaranteed.
He was reportedly given permission to seek a trade but couldn't find a match.
The Cowboys have also released wide receiver Michael Gallup with a post-June 1 designation, per sources. Saves the Cowboys $9.5 million in room this year, but will count $8.7 million in 2025.
The Steelers are paying league minimum ($1.21M) to Russell Wilson on his one-year deal. Pittsburgh could trade for Fields with the intention of triggering the fifth-year option and consider it a two-year sunken cost of about $30M (accounting for both Russ & Fields) for a starting QB in 2024-2025.
In this scenario, Fields would unquestionably be competing with Russ for the Steelers' starting job. This setup is now the most sensible path to the Bears dealing Justin Fields to his next team.
The Eagles addressed their need for an experienced backup trading for Kenny Pickett. It leaves a hole in the #Steelers QB depth chart.
Russell Wilson is on a 1-year deal with no backup. Steelers were one of the teams that thought highly of #Bears Justin Fields.
The math is mathing.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett headed to Eagles, per report
Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson on the veteran minimum, and they followed up by sending their 2022 first-round pick to the Eagles in a pick swap.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh gets pick No. 98 and two 2025 7th-round picks. The Eagles reportedly get and pick No. 120.
Texans trade first-round pick to Vikings in pick swap
This is curious. The Minnesota Vikings are moving up.
According to multiple reports, the Vikings will get a first-round pick this year, 23rd overall, and the 232nd overall pick from the Houston Texans for a second-round pick this year, 42nd overall, 188th overall and a second-round pick in 2025.
For the Texans, it's a move back out of the first round but they get a move up in the late rounds and an extra second-round pick next year. That pick could be valuable if the Vikings struggle this season. And that's a possibility given the strength of the rest of the NFC North. The first-round pick Houston traded to Minnesota came from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Deshaun Watson trade.
The more interesting part is what the Vikings are plotting with the extra first-round pick.
