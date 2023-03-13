NFL free agency: 49ers reportedly agree to terms with Sam Darnold as Jimmy Garoppolo joins Raiders

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers appear to have their backup quarterback situation figured out.

On the same day Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, Sam Darnold agreed to terms with the 49ers, NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports. The deal is for one year, according to the report.

Now comes the hard part. After playing and losing the NFC championship with their fourth-string quarterback part of the way, the 49ers face yet another offseason of quarterback intrigue, this time featuring Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. One of them will presumably win the starting job in the fall with Darnold on the bench as an insurance policy.