NFL free agency 2023 tracker: Ex-Eagles RB Sanders signing with Panthers

Yahoo Sports Staff
Javon Hargrave helped the 49ers&#39; defensive line level up on Day 1 of NFL free agency&#39;s legal tampering period. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Javon Hargrave helped the 49ers' defensive line level up on Day 1 of NFL free agency's legal tampering period. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

NFL free agency 2023 is upon us!

The new league year began Wednesday after two days of legal tampering. Who will make a big splash? Who will be aggressive and spend big? Follow the bonanza with Yahoo Sports.

Latest NFL free agency news/reports

Giants sign WR Campbell to 1-year deal

Panthers agree to terms with former Eagles RB Sanders

Cowboys reportedly cutting RB Elliott

Rodgers says he intends to play for Jets, leave Packers

Former Lions RB Williams signing with Saints on 3-year deal

Browns signing ex-Chiefs S Thornhill to 3-year, $21M deal

QB Brissett expected to sign with Commanders on 1-year deal

Bills signing former Texans QB Allen

DL Cox returning to Eagles on 1-year, $10M deal

Panthers, TE Hurst agree to 3-year, $21.75M deal

Patriots, WR Smith-Schuster agree to 3-year, $33M deal

LB David returning to Bucs on 1-year, $7M deal

Eagles reportedly set to cut CB Slay after failure to restructure deal

S Poyer returning to Bills on 2-year deal after testing market

Panthers bringing QB Dalton aboard with 2-year deal

OL McGary returning to Falcons on 3-year, $34.5M deal

CB Bradberry agrees to return to Eagles for 3 years, $38M

Cowboys bringing back LB Vander Esch for 2 years, $11M

Eagles, RB Penny agree to deal, perhaps spelling end of Sanders in Philly

Giants acquire TE Waller from Raiders for 2023 third-round pick

Saints restructure WR Thomas' deal for 1 year, $10M

Raiders reportedly land former Patriots WR Meyers for 3 years, $33M

Cowboys re-sign S Wilson for 3 years, $24M

Buccaneers trade G Mason to Houston Texans for late-round pick swap

Falcons set to sign former Commanders QB Heinicke

Browns, DT Tomlinson agree to 4-year deal

Jimmy G, Raiders agree to 3-year, $67.5M deal

49ers signing former Jets, Panthers QB Darnold to 1-year deal

QB Winston returns to Saints on $8M deal

Former Broncos DT Jones joins Seahawks for $51M

Ex-Saints DE Davenport joins Vikings on $13M deal

Former Cardinals DE Zach Allen joins Broncos on $45M deal

Bucs re-sign CB Dean on 4-year, $52M deal

Falcons agree to sign ex-Commanders QB Heinicke

Steelers signing CB Peterson to 2-year deal

Falcons land prized free agent S Bates for 4 years, $64M

LB Edmunds joins Bears on 4-year, $72M deal

Jets lose QB to Dolphins as Rodgers waiting game continues

Former Vikings LB Eric Kendricks joins Chargers

Chiefs guarantee $60M for new LT Taylor, who will replace Brown Jr.

Texans sign QB Keenum as No. 2 pick in draft looms

Lions agree to deal with CB Sutton for 3 years with $22M guaranteed

Broncos spend big on O-line with McGlinchey, Powers

49ers agree to sign DT Hargrave on 4-year, $84M deal

Bears make first splash with free agency war chest

Falcons agree to 5-year extension with All-Pro OL Lindstrom

Patriots reportedly trade TE Smith to Falcons

Browns restructure contract of QB Watson, clear $36M in cap space

Commanders make Payne second-highest paid DT in NFL history

Dolphins acquire star cornerback Ramsey from Rams

Live Updates

Latest Stories

  • Former No. 1 NFL draft pick Jadeveon Clowney released by Cleveland Browns

    The Cleveland Browns released Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced Wednesday. What's next for the former No. 1 pick?

  • Your Nightstand Called, and She Wants an Upgrade

    "Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." Don't sleep on these adorable *and* affordable nightstand picks we scoured the internet for. Read on to shop the best bedside tables.

  • Miami Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey could have his best season ever in 2023 | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, Frank Schwab and Charles McDonald discuss the Miami Dolphins' trade to acquire star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams. The trio analyze why the Dolphins were able to acquire Ramsey for cheap, Ramsey's fit in the Miami defense under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and what to expect from a young and hungry Miami Dolphins team in 2023.

  • NFL free agency updates: Get the latest news on top players as league year officially begins

    NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, but many of the top players have already locked in deals with new teams.

  • Woman pleads guilty to armed robbery that resulted in death of man she met at gentleman’s club

    The California woman conspired with another to rob the victim, who had made arrangements for her to spend weekend with him in Myrtle Beach.

  • NFL free agency: Eagles plan to release star CB Darius Slay after two sides couldn't restructure deal

    Darius Slay made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons with the Eagles.

  • NFL free agency: Top 25 overall players on market, signing updates

    This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.

  • OL Coleman Shelton returning to LA Rams with 2-year deal

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Versatile offensive lineman Coleman Shelton is returning to the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year deal. The Rams announced a new contract for Shelton on Wednesday night. Shelton is a Pasadena native who went undrafted out of the University of Washington, but played his way into a key role with the Rams after joining the team in 2019 off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. He started 13 games last season while playing extensively at multiple positions. After beginning

  • Jury still undecided in trial XXXTentacion's accused killers

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion outside a Florida motorcycle dealership nearly five years ago again failed to reach a verdict Tuesday, their fifth day of deliberations. The jury has deliberated for about 20 hours since getting the case March 8. The panel of 12 will return to court Wednesday. Jurors asked Tuesday to get a copy of text messages Michael Boatwright, the accused shooter, sent and received on June 18, 2018

  • Cowboys reportedly land Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore in trade with Colts

    A big name is headed to Dallas.

  • AP source: Lions add David Montogmery, Emmanuel Moseley

    The Detroit Lions and running back David Montgomery have agreed on an $18 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Montgomery's deal includes $11 million in guaranteed money. The Lions also agreed with cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on a $6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with that deal told the AP.

  • AP source: Commanders signing veteran QB Jacoby Brissett

    Jacoby Brissett has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the contract. Brissett, 30, becomes the experienced veteran the team wanted to bring in to push and compete with projected starter Sam Howell. Brissett threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six inter

  • Aaron Rodgers' trite grievances, eye-roll inducing drama will soon be Jets' problem as Packers bid farewell

    Rodgers' difficulties will soon be the Jets' problem, and the Packers will surely happy to be free of at least that part of employing him.

  • Vikings add ex-Cardinals CB Byron Murphy in defensive revamp

    The Minnesota Vikings have made former Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy a key piece of their latest defensive revamp. The Vikings finalized agreements with Murphy, former New Orleans outside linebacker Marcus Davenport and former Miami tight end Josh Oliver on Wednesday, the first day of NFL free agency. The deals will be signed after completion of their physical exams, and the Vikings planned an introductory news conference for Thursday at team headquarters. The 25-year-old Murphy replaced Patri

  • Lions re-sign Cominsky to add to busy free agency week

    The Detroit Lions took another step in shaping their roster during an active week in free agency, re-signing defensive end John Cominsky to a two-year deal. Detroit announced the move Wednesday. The Lions kicked off the week by filling perhaps their biggest need, agreeing to a $33 million, three-year contract with cornerback Cameron Sutton and later bolstered the position with Emmanuel Moseley on a $6 million, one-year contract.

  • Smith-Schuster joins Patriots after Super Bowl win

    Jakobi Meyers joined the Raiders, but the Patriots have acted fast to replace him with the signing of Super Bowl winner JuJu Smith-Schuster.

  • NFL free agency: Commanders reportedly sign Jacoby Brissett to one-year deal

    Jacoby Brissett was on pace for one of his best seasons in 2022.

  • Agent: Orlando Brown, Jr. gets 4-year deal with Bengals

    Four-time Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. is leaving the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs for a $64.09 million, four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Wednesday night. He said it includes a $31 million signing bonus. Brown, a third-round pick by Baltimore in 2018, spent three seasons with the Ravens and the last two with the Chiefs. He goes from protecting NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes to blocking for Joe Burro

  • AP Source: Titans add DE Arden Key, OL Daniel Brunskill

    NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have agreed on a $21 million, three-year contract with defensive end Arden Key, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because signings can't be announced until Wednesday, said the deal includes $13 million in guaranteed money. The Titans also made another addition to their offensive line, agreeing on a two-year deal with the versatile Daniel Brunskill. Brunskill's agents confirmed on

  • Crash involveing 10 vehicles closes eastbound I-80 at Kingvale

    Crash involveing 10 vehicles closes eastbound I-80 at Kingvale