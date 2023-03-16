NFL free agency 2023 tracker: Ex-Eagles RB Sanders signing with Panthers

The Canadian Press

Jacoby Brissett has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the contract. Brissett, 30, becomes the experienced veteran the team wanted to bring in to push and compete with projected starter Sam Howell. Brissett threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six inter