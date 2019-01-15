NFL free agency 2019: Saints RB Mark Ingram 'not looking just to leave New Orleans'

Saints running back Mark Ingram is set to become a free agent this offseason, but he's hoping he can work out a new deal with the NFL team.

“I’m not looking just to leave New Orleans,” Ingram said, via The Times Picayune. “I’m not looking just to up and leave New Orleans. My squad, you know we got a good squad. I feel like we could do this type of thing for many more years. I’m not looking just to bail out of New Orleans.”

The Saints are a victory away from heading to the Super Bowl — if they knock off the Rams in the NFC championship Sunday, they will face either the Chiefs or Patriots in two weeks.

Even if Ingram plays exceptionally well, his age (29) could play a factor in a new contract. However, his work along with Alvin Kamara has made the Saints running game one of the best in the league.

This season, Ingram rushed for 645 yards and six touchdowns. Both figures likely would have been higher if Ingram hadn't been suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Even though Ingram was stalled at the beginning of the year, he cited his life being built in New Orleans after he was drafted eight years ago as the main reason he wants to remain in the Big Easy.

“I was drafted here. I met my wife here. My children were born here,” Ingram said. “Very rarely does anybody get to spend their career in one place. I love New Orleans. I love this team. I love this organization, so we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.

"I hope we win a Super Bowl and hopefully everything works out. It’s a business, and I hope everything works out. I love it here.”