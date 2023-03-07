NFL franchise tag tracker: Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard among players who will reportedly get it

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read
Tony Pollard has reportedly received the Dallas Cowboys&#39; 2023 franchise tag. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
Tony Pollard has reportedly received the Dallas Cowboys' 2023 franchise tag.

Up until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7, NFL teams can use franchise and/or transition tags on players.

Stay up to date right here with all the players who have received tags, and what it means for them and their teams.

Which players either have received the franchise tag or will reportedly do so?

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders RB
Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys RB
Daron Payne, Washington Commanders DT
Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars TE

Which big-name players are most likely to receive the franchise tag?

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants RB
Daniel Jones, New York Giants QB
Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals S

What is the NFL franchise tag?

The franchise tag is a designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign them to a set contract for another year. They may be exclusive or non-exclusive tags.

What are exclusive vs. non-exclusive franchise tags?

Exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five salaries at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. It also means the player is not allowed to negotiate with other teams, and may not sign with another team should they reject the offer.

Non-exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. Unlike the exclusive tag, however, the player is allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if they receive an offer, their current team has the chance to match. If the team chooses not to match, it's entitled to receive two first-round draft picks.

What are the NFL franchise tag positional values for 2023?

Quarterback: $32.416 million
Running back: $10.091 million
Wide receiver: $19.743 million
Tight end: $11.345 million
Offensive line: $18.244 million
Defensive end: $19.727 million
Defensive tackle: $18.937 million
Linebacker: $20.926 million
Cornerback: $18.14 million
Safety: $14.46 million
Punter/kicker: $5.393 million

What is the NFL transition tag?

The transition tag is another designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign them to a set contract for another year. The contract must be no less than the average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position, and there is no guaranteed compensation. Also, players are allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if the initial team refuses to match an offer, it will not receive any draft picks.

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings started their salary cap purge by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, ending his eight-year run with the team. The 2019 All-Pro started 113 regular season games — plus six in the playoffs — for the Vikings, who drafted him in the second round in 2015 out of UCLA. Kendricks totaled 857 tackles, 51 passes defensed and nine interceptions. He was voted a captain by his teammates and one of the club's most active players in